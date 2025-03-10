Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Sky Gold’s reputation for lightweight gold jewellery stems from our dedication to crafting high-quality, modern designs that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today’s consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
2.Sky Gold recently partnered with industry giants like Reliance and Senco Gold. How will these alliances impact your market reach and growth strategy?
Our recent collaborations, including the partnership with Aditya Birla Jewellery’s luxury brand ‘Indriya’, significantly enhance our market presence. These alliances enable us to diversify our product offerings into segments such as 18K gold, natural diamond, and lab-grown diamond jewellery, thereby catering to a wider clientele. Additionally, by aligning with esteemed brands, we reinforce our commitment to quality and innovation, positioning Sky Gold for accelerated growth in both domestic and international markets.
3.The gold jewellery market is highly competitive. What strategies have helped Sky Gold stay ahead in the B2B segment?
To maintain our competitive edge in the B2B segment, Sky Gold focuses on:
These strategies collectively strengthen our position in the B2B market.
4.What are your thoughts on the current demand for lightweight jewellery versus traditional heavier designs in India?
In the Indian market, there’s a noticeable shift towards lightweight jewellery, driven by consumers’ desire for pieces that offer both aesthetic appeal and everyday practicality. Lightweight designs provide versatility and comfort, making them suitable for daily wear while still reflecting traditional motifs. This trend aligns with modern lifestyles, where individuals seek jewellery that complements both casual and formal attire without compromising on style or cultural significance.
Sky Gold is committed to sustainable practices, particularly through our expansion into lab-grown diamond jewellery. Lab-grown diamonds offer an eco-friendly alternative to mined diamonds, reducing environmental impact. By incorporating these into our product lines, we provide consumers with ethically sourced options that meet their sustainability preferences. Additionally, our advanced manufacturing processes are designed to minimize waste and optimize resource efficiency, further contributing to our sustainability goals.
6.What are your key priorities and vision for Sky Gold over the next five years?
Over the next five years, Sky Gold aims to:
Our vision is to establish Sky Gold as a leading global jewellery manufacturer known for quality, innovation, and ethical practices.
