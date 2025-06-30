Market outlook for next week (30-Jun to 04-Jul)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO JUNE 27, 2025
The week to June 27, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining 2.00% and 2.09% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $1,522 Million, in tandem with falling geopolitical risk perception. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(27-Jun)
|Index
(20-Jun)
|Nifty Metals
|4.81%
|9,578.20
|9,138.60
|Nifty Capital Markets
|4.75%
|4,692.10
|4,479.40
|Nifty Chemicals
|4.21%
|31,535.25
|30,262.20
|Nifty Non-Banks
|3.88%
|30,840.60
|29,689.65
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|3.40%
|38,181.20
|36,926.20
|Nifty Infrastructure
|3.37%
|9,438.70
|9,130.55
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|3.25%
|11,835.05
|11,462.10
|Nifty Mobility
|3.03%
|20,977.50
|20,360.95
|Nifty PSU Banks
|2.49%
|7,015.50
|6,844.75
|Nifty MNC
|2.30%
|28,858.35
|28,210.05
|Nifty Banks
|2.12%
|57,443.90
|56,252.85
|Nifty Healthcare
|2.12%
|14,411.65
|14,112.95
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.88%
|28,506.10
|27,978.90
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.39%
|24,007.95
|23,679.35
|Nifty India Digital
|1.26%
|9,226.90
|9,111.65
|Nifty FMCG
|0.88%
|55,109.00
|54,630.95
|Nifty CPSE
|0.41%
|6,620.95
|6,593.95
|Nifty IT
|-0.43%
|38,822.95
|38,991.45
|Nifty India Defence
|-1.13%
|8,788.35
|8,888.45
|Nifty Realty
|-1.94%
|993.95
|1,013.65
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 key sectors, 17 sectors delivered positive returns with only 3 sectors giving negative returns. The positive theme was the global plays like metals, chemicals and oil & gas making a comeback. Losers for the week were limited to realty, defence, and IT. Out of 3 losing sectors, 2 sectors fell more than 1%.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 2.10%. The top 5 sectors delivered 4.21% returns, while top 10 sectors gave average returns of 3.55%. The bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.66% on average. With the global risks abating during the week and better than expected current account position, most global plays showed a smart turnaround in the week.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
The good news for the week came from the macros and the IPO markets. The current account deficit for FY25 came in sharply lower at 0.6% of GDP, thanks to a surplus of $13.5 Billion in Q4FY25. The CAD combined with the Iran-Israel ceasefire, led to oil falling to $66/bbl and the rupee hardening to ₹85.45/$. The IPO of HDB Financial got subscribed 17 times, a good signal for an IPO of that size; although the demand was largely institutional.
On the downside, it looks like the Indo-US trade deal is still stuck and may not go through before the deadline of July 09, 2025. There is one more round of talks in early July, but it is doubtful if there would be headway on services and GM crops. For the first quarter, the US GDP officially contracted by -0.5% as per the third and final estimate. It remains to be seen if this enthuses the Fed to cut rates or whether they would still wait for tariff outcomes!
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JULY 04, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to July 04, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered from 13.6 levels to 12.3, as global risks abated. This could lead to VIX stabilizing in a range.
With the CAD data out, most of the FY25 data points are done and dusted. The focus would now be on the situation in the Gulf and the updates on the Indo-US trade deal.
