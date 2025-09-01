Market outlook for the week (01-Sep to 05-Sep, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO AUGUST 29, 2025
The week to August 29, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -1.78% and -1.84% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities worth $(1,478) Million, as the tariffs going live spooked markets. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(29-Aug)
|Index
(22-Aug)
|Nifty FMCG
|0.73%
|56,141.85
|55,737.45
|Nifty MNC
|-0.17%
|29,337.55
|29,388.10
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.51%
|38,590.95
|38,787.95
|Nifty IT
|-0.73%
|35,181.25
|35,440.85
|Nifty Automobiles
|-1.46%
|24,960.85
|25,329.45
|Nifty Mobility
|-1.92%
|21,339.45
|21,756.10
|Nifty CPSE
|-2.21%
|6,142.00
|6,281.10
|Nifty India Digital
|-2.28%
|8,862.85
|9,069.35
|Nifty Metals
|-2.35%
|9,154.80
|9,375.45
|Nifty Private Banks
|-2.37%
|26,058.20
|26,691.85
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-2.56%
|8,873.10
|9,106.25
|Nifty Healthcare
|-2.64%
|14,350.30
|14,738.80
|Nifty Banks
|-2.71%
|53,655.65
|55,149.40
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-3.02%
|10,789.75
|11,126.10
|Nifty Chemicals
|-3.09%
|29,463.65
|30,403.64
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-3.46%
|6,756.05
|6,998.10
|Nifty India Defence
|-3.99%
|7,410.25
|7,717.85
|Nifty Realty
|-4.28%
|870.75
|909.65
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-4.39%
|28,267.60
|29,564.45
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-7.56%
|4,092.35
|4,427.20
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 19 out of 20 sectors delivered negative returns, while only 1 sector gave positive returns. The sole theme on the positive side was FMCG on safe-haven buying. Big losers included Capital Markets, NBFCs, Realty, Defence, PSU Banks, and Chemicals. Out of 19 losing sectors; 14 sectors lost over 2% and 7 sectors lost over 3%.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at -2.55%. The top 5 sectors delivered -0.43% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of -1.33%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -3.77%, showing lot of negative vibes in the market. Going ahead, the key factor in the coming week will be the reaction to GDP data, and how India reacts to the penal tariff imposition.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, the GDP growth in the first quarter at 7.8% was nearly 130 bps better than street expectations as services and manufacturing flattered on the upside. For July 2025, the IIP growth also came in sharply higher at 3.47%, largely led by a surge in manufacturing. Amid the uncertainty, the Reliance AGM laid out its grand plans for doubling EBITDA by 2027 end, Jio IPO in H1-2026, and big outlays for clean energy and AI.
On the downside, the tariffs became effective from Wednesday August 27, 2025. That exposes nearly $50 billion of Indian exports to punishing tariffs. This will have an impact on output, jobs, and in bank NPAs. The Indian economy also added ₹4.55 Trillion to its fiscal deficit in the months of June and July, nearly twice of the corresponding period last year. This raises some serious questions of the 4.4% fiscal deficit target for the fiscal FY26.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO AUGUST 29, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to September 05, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered from 12.18 to 11.75 levels despite the tariffs taking effect. It remains to be seen how the sovereign upgrade and GDP data will jointly influence the VIX.
The focus next week will be on the US jobs data; but more importantly on how Indian markets react to the combination of sovereign upgrade, flattering GDP, and tariffs?
