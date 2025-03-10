Market outlook for the week (10-Mar to 14-Mar)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MARCH 07, 2025
The week to March 07, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining by +1.93% and +1.55% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(2,835) Million in Indian equities, as negative sentiments are getting deeper. Here are the 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(07-Mar)
|Index
(28-Feb)
|Nifty India Defence
|10.69%
|5,680.40
|5,131.80
|Nifty Metals
|8.61%
|8,926.90
|8,219.25
|Nifty CPSE
|6.06%
|5,714.00
|5,387.30
|Nifty Energy
|5.90%
|31,788.45
|30,018.15
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|5.33%
|10,101.50
|9,590.60
|Nifty PSU Banks
|4.94%
|5,931.40
|5,652.10
|Nifty Infrastructure
|4.37%
|8,000.85
|7,665.55
|Nifty MNC
|3.40%
|25,782.15
|24,934.40
|Nifty Mobility
|2.92%
|17,922.15
|17,413.00
|Nifty Healthcare
|2.75%
|13,034.85
|12,685.50
|Nifty Automobiles
|2.49%
|21,009.70
|20,498.60
|Nifty FMCG
|2.37%
|51,891.80
|50,689.00
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|2.34%
|35,266.30
|34,458.85
|Nifty Realty
|2.31%
|816.35
|797.90
|Nifty IT
|1.35%
|37,820.45
|37,318.30
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.23%
|24,591.65
|24,291.95
|Nifty India Digital
|0.69%
|8,132.20
|8,076.40
|Nifty Banks
|0.32%
|48,497.50
|48,344.70
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.28%
|24,292.95
|24,225.15
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-0.99%
|3,060.30
|3,091.05
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns.
Nifty VIX was flat at 13.47 levels. However, with the volumes dwindling sharply, the VIX itself may not have much of analytical value.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
What decided the market move last week? Let us look at the positive triggers first. Firstly, even as the rupee stayed steady at around ₹87.10/$, the price of Brent Crude fell to $70/bbl. That is likely to be a sentimental positive for India. The US unemployment figure at 4.1% means the rate cut this year could be front-ended. That would reduce the pressure of FPI outflows for Indian markets. There have been some key upgrades with Macquarie upgrading Reliance Industries to Overweight and JP Morgan upgrading BEL to Overweight.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. The tariff war continues with Trump still threatening reciprocal tariffs on India. That remains a sentimental overhang. The auto numbers disappointed in February with contraction across passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. Amidst the fall in markets, once major valuation downgrade has been of Reliance Retail with brokers cutting the valuation of Reliance Retail by nearly half from $100 billion to $50 billion. This is likely to force the company to take up urgent cost cutting measures.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO MARCH 14, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to March 14, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
The GDP data did little to boost the market as global tariff sentiments continued to be tepid. For now, the uncertainty has to really end, before any decisive move can be expected in the Indian equity markets.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.