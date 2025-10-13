Market outlook for the week (13-Oct to 17-Oct, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO OCTOBER 10, 2025
The week to October 10, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gain +1.57% and +1.59% respectively. During the week, FPIs net bought Indian equities of $197 Million. After a tentative start, the FPIs did show signs of confidence in Indian equities this week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(10-Oct)
|Index
(03-Oct)
|Nifty Capital Markets
|5.05%
|4,460.85
|4,246.25
|Nifty IT
|4.89%
|35,609.05
|33,949.75
|Nifty India Digital
|4.54%
|9,218.25
|8,817.65
|Nifty Healthcare
|3.19%
|14,742.25
|14,287.20
|Nifty Realty
|2.35%
|896.65
|876.10
|Nifty Private Banks
|2.22%
|27,762.50
|27,159.00
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|2.13%
|38,588.10
|37,781.70
|Nifty Non-Banks
|2.02%
|30,345.95
|29,743.70
|Nifty Banks
|1.84%
|56,609.75
|55,589.25
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.48%
|7,695.80
|7,583.30
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.21%
|9,182.80
|9,072.85
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.82%
|11,467.25
|11,374.00
|Nifty Mobility
|0.65%
|22,719.55
|22,573.25
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.10%
|29,254.55
|29,224.89
|Nifty MNC
|0.02%
|29,990.00
|29,985.05
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.10%
|6,543.50
|6,550.05
|Nifty Automobiles
|-0.12%
|26,721.20
|26,753.10
|Nifty Metals
|-0.15%
|10,261.55
|10,277.10
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.37%
|54,966.45
|55,170.60
|Nifty India Defence
|-0.46%
|8,096.25
|8,133.65
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 15 sectors gave positive returns, while 5 gave negative returns. Capital Markets, IT, Digital, and Healthcare recorded best gains. On the downside, defence, metals, automobiles and FMCG were under pressure. Out of 15 gaining sectors; 8 sectors gained more than 2%; of which 3 sectors gained over 4% during the previous week.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.57%. The top 5 sectors delivered 4.00% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.97%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.16%, showing neutral momentum in markets. Going ahead, the key triggers in the coming week will be the US shutdown updates, India inflation, India trade, and the RBI MPC minutes.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, it was a robust week for IPOs with big ticket IPOs like Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India sailing through. LG Electronics managed to see buying interest of ₹4.39 Trillion, the highest on record. Mutual fund flows into active equity funds and passive funds remained positive, even as SIP flows created a new record of ₹29,361 crore in September. TCS gave a positive start to the IT sector results for Q2FY26.
On the downside, the US shutdown continues to cast its shadow of uncertainty on the Indian markets. The Fed minutes have hinted at, probably, two more rate cuts this year; which will put pressure on the RBI to also follow suit. Meanwhile, the top-level stalemate continues at the Tata group, which has had a fairly strong impact on the market cap of the group. The US shutdown also raises concerns over reliable data flows from the US.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO OCTOBER 17, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to October 17, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX was flat at 10.10 levels, even briefly dipping to 9.71 levels. The fear factor appears to have considerably reduced in this week.
The focus next week will be on the US shutdown and the key Indian data points like inflation, trade data, and the RBI MPC minutes.
