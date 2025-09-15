Market outlook for the week (15-Sep to 19-Sep, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
The week to September 12, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining +1.51% and +1.48% respectively. During the week, FPIs were marginal buyers in Indian equities worth $168 Million, as tariff impact still dominates. Here are 20 key sectors, indexed by weekly returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(12-Sep)
|Index
(05-Sep)
|Nifty India Defence
|7.00%
|8,044.70
|7,518.65
|Nifty IT
|4.26%
|36,110.75
|34,635.85
|Nifty PSU Banks
|2.94%
|7,057.05
|6,855.70
|Nifty CPSE
|2.48%
|6,402.30
|6,247.65
|Nifty non-Banks
|2.35%
|29,915.35
|29,229.45
|Nifty Metals
|2.09%
|9,883.60
|9,681.65
|Nifty Automobiles
|2.07%
|26,866.65
|26,320.60
|Nifty Mobility
|1.83%
|22,507.40
|22,103.50
|Nifty Healthcare
|1.79%
|14,747.80
|14,487.85
|Nifty India Digital
|1.68%
|9,108.80
|8,957.90
|Nifty Chemicals
|1.52%
|29,818.42
|29,373.24
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.44%
|26,717.80
|26,337.55
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|1.44%
|11,091.15
|10,933.70
|Nifty Realty
|1.36%
|884.35
|872.50
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.32%
|9,074.00
|8,955.35
|Nifty Banks
|1.28%
|54,809.30
|54,114.55
|Nifty MNC
|1.25%
|30,245.45
|29,873.05
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.85%
|4,307.65
|4,271.35
|Nifty FMCG
|0.47%
|56,557.15
|56,292.10
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.02%
|39,418.95
|39,825.95
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 19 out of 20 sectors delivered positive returns, with only Consumer Durables giving negative returns. On the upside, the big thrust came from Defence and IT, while PSU Banks, CPSEs, and NBFCs also chipped in. Out of 19 gaining sectors; 7 sectors gained over 2%, of which 2 sectors gained over 4%.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.92%. The top 5 sectors delivered 3.80% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.85%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.99%, showing positive momentum in the market. Going ahead, the key factors in the coming week will be WPI inflation, Trade deficit, and the US Fed rate decision and quarterly projections.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, India saw a thaw in its relations with the US, at least verbally. That is a good sign. The consumer inflation bounced in August, but at 2.07%, it is still well below the average inflation target of 4%. SEBI announced key changes to MPS in its board meeting and boosted ease of doing business for FPIs. Infosys announced its ₹18,000 Crore mega buyback; but the big positive news was that India produced 11 unicorns in the first half of 2025.
On the downside, Trump is now trying to convince the EU and other NATO members to impose sanctions on India and China. Indian rupee continued to be weak around ₹88.30/$, despite a weak dollar index, as hedging pressures are piling up. India has been struggling to complete its income tax filing by the revised deadline of 15-Sep and another delay is possible. Fed is likely to cut rates in September; a new challenge for the RBI.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO SEPTEMBER 19, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to September 19, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered from 10.78 to 10.12. despite tariffs. The VIX touched a low of 9.85 during the week; and it remains to be seen if markets take support at low VIX levels!
The focus next week will be on the Fed meeting and the Fed projections, which will give a clearer direction on where the US economy is headed!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.