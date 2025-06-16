Market outlook for the week (16-Jun to 20-Jun, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO JUNE 13, 2025
The week to June 13, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -1.14% and -1.30% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $391 Million; but the real risk to markets came from Israeli attacks on Iran. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(13-Jun)
|Index
(06-Jun)
|Nifty IT
|3.15%
|38,469.25
|37,294.85
|Nifty Healthcare
|1.53%
|14,328.65
|14,112.95
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.03%
|11,443.60
|11,446.90
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.11%
|8,987.75
|8,997.80
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.31%
|6,529.50
|6,550.05
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.62%
|30,618.12
|30,809.22
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.09%
|27,527.90
|27,832.50
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-1.20%
|8,971.95
|9,081.15
|Nifty MNC
|-1.28%
|28,184.30
|28,550.70
|Nifty Automobiles
|-1.41%
|23,327.40
|23,661.30
|Nifty India Defence
|-1.43%
|8,791.60
|8,919.20
|Nifty Metals
|-1.57%
|9,258.80
|9,406.45
|Nifty Banks
|-1.86%
|55,527.35
|56,578.40
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-1.96%
|29,702.45
|30,295.25
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-2.05%
|36,726.65
|37,495.35
|Nifty Mobility
|-2.21%
|20,258.50
|20,716.85
|Nifty FMCG
|-2.28%
|54,527.15
|55,802.00
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-2.33%
|6,934.85
|7,100.30
|Nifty Realty
|-3.13%
|1,007.05
|1,039.60
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-4.28%
|4,436.30
|4,634.70
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 key sectors, only 2 sectors gave positive returns with the other 18 sectors giving negative returns. The positive theme was dollar defensives against rupee weakness; IT and Healthcare. Big losers in the week were Capital Markets, Realty, PSU Bank, and FMCG. Out of the 18 losing sectors, 6 sectors fell more than 2%.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -1.22%. The top 5 sectors delivered 0.84% returns, while top 10 sectors gave average returns of -0.14%. The bottom 10 sectors delivered -2.31% on average. Despite lower headline inflation at 2.82%, negative sentiments were triggered by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash and Israeli attacks on Iran.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
In a week deluged by negative news, there were two key positives. Firstly, the consumer inflation for May 2025 came in sharply lower at 2.82%, well below the RBI average target of 4.0%. Food inflation fell to 0.99%, showing mandis being well supplied. Secondly, there was finally clarity on SIP stoppage ratio with the ratio falling from 353% to 72% post the massive dormant folio clean-up. Ratio of contributing SIP folios touched 94.5% in May 2025.
However, the week was dominated by negative news flows. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound to Gatwick, crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad. There was just one survivor; and it led to a crash in airline stocks and possible spike in aviation premiums. The bigger news on Friday was Israel attacking key nuclear installations in Iran. This is likely to worsen geopolitics in the West Asia, and it was evident in the 8% spike in crude oil prices.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JUNE 20, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to June 20, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX bounced from 14.3 levels to 15.1, as the Iran-Israel war compounded the geopolitical risks. This could lead to VIX spiking further.
The coming week has some big data numbers like the MPC minutes, current account deficit announcement, Fed policy statement, Fed update on macros etc. However, what will truly dominate the market sentiments are the repercussions of the Israel Iran stand-off. For India, the risk may be all about crude oil prices.
