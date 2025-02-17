Market outlook for the week (17-Feb to 21-Feb)

SECTORAL STORY IN THE WEEK TO FEBRUARY 14, 2025
The week to February 14, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex correcting by -2.63% and -2.47% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(1,601) Million in Indian equities, as the focus was entirely on a likely tariff war. Here is how 20 key sectors performed this week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(07-Feb)
|Index
(01-Feb)
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.65%
|24,513.10
|24,924.40
|Nifty Banks
|-2.11%
|49,099.45
|50,158.85
|Nifty FMCG
|-3.58%
|53,138.55
|55,113.30
|Nifty IT
|-3.75%
|41,311.15
|42,921.65
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-3.95%
|7,923.20
|8,249.25
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-4.07%
|24,685.05
|25,731.40
|Nifty MNC
|-4.21%
|25,920.60
|27,059.80
|Nifty Metals
|-4.64%
|8,187.50
|8,585.80
|Nifty India Digital
|-5.06%
|8,754.80
|9,221.35
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-5.23%
|5,872.45
|6,196.75
|Nifty Automobiles
|-5.93%
|22,069.30
|23,459.95
|Nifty Mobility
|-6.03%
|18,079.45
|19,239.55
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-6.16%
|9,852.20
|10,498.95
|Nifty Healthcare
|-6.33%
|13,319.25
|14,218.90
|Nifty Energy
|-6.84%
|30,572.30
|32,817.30
|Nifty CPSE
|-7.21%
|5,409.50
|5,829.70
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-7.71%
|35,506.15
|38,473.25
|Nifty India Defence
|-8.55%
|5,438.20
|5,946.70
|Nifty Realty
|-9.40%
|831.45
|917.70
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-9.59%
|3,240.30
|3,584.00
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns table.
Nifty VIX spiked sharply to 15.02 levels. The coming week could see the markets in a tight range with a likely tendency to break the support levels.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Here are the key events that decided the course of the last week. Let us look at the positive triggers first. CPI inflation in India came in sharply lower at 4.31% in January 2025, compared to 5.22% last month. The 10 bps higher US inflation also changed the undertone of CME Fedwatch, which now expects only 25 bps cut in 2025 and another 25 bps in 2026. This opens the doors for the RBI to cut rates by another 25 bps. While oil was steady, the big positive in the week was the rupee strengthening from ₹87.50/$ to ₹86.50/$.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. Firstly, the IIP growth for Dec-24 came in sharply lower at 3.22%. It was manufacturing that led the IIP lower, even as mining and electricity actually performed better than expected. But the biggest concern was the general fear in the market over Trump tariffs. That was evident in gold prices touching a lifetime high of $2,933/oz. The fear factor in the markets was also evident in the mutual fund flow data. While flows were still positive, SIP stoppage ratio spiked to a record 109% in Jan-25.
Let us turn to big triggers in the coming week; both domestic and global.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO FEBRUARY 21, 2025
Here are key triggers to keep a watch for in the coming week to February 21, 2025.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to February 21, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
A lot will depend on how much impact the Trump tariffs eventually have on Indian trade. For now, the GDP data for Q3 and FY25 estimates will be closely watched on 28-Feb.
