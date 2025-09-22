Market outlook for the week (22-Sep to 26-Sep, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO SEPTEMBER 19, 2025
The week to September 19, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining +0.85% and +0.88% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $322 Million, a sign of FPIs still being tentative. Here are 20 key sectors, indexed by weekly returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(19-Sep)
|Index
(12-Sep)
|Nifty PSU Banks
|4.83%
|7,397.75
|7,057.05
|Nifty Realty
|4.43%
|923.50
|884.35
|Nifty India Defence
|3.41%
|8,318.80
|8,044.70
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|2.18%
|11,333.30
|11,091.15
|Nifty India Digital
|1.96%
|9,287.05
|9,108.80
|Nifty Mobility
|1.86%
|22,927.10
|22,507.40
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.80%
|9,237.50
|9,074.00
|Nifty Capital Markets
|1.72%
|4,381.55
|4,307.65
|Nifty CPSE
|1.53%
|6,500.30
|6,402.30
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.31%
|27,219.55
|26,866.65
|Nifty IT
|1.29%
|36,578.25
|36,110.75
|Nifty Banks
|1.19%
|55,458.85
|54,809.30
|Nifty Metals
|1.08%
|9,989.90
|9,883.60
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.95%
|26,972.40
|26,717.80
|Nifty Healthcare
|0.90%
|14,881.05
|14,747.80
|Nifty MNC
|0.85%
|30,502.10
|30,245.45
|Nifty non-Banks
|0.76%
|30,144.20
|29,915.35
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.72%
|30,032.02
|29,818.42
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.20%
|39,342.00
|39,418.95
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.50%
|56,273.05
|56,557.15
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 18 out of 20 sectors delivered positive returns, with Consumer Durables and FMCG giving negative returns. On upside, the big thrust came from PSU Banks, Realty and Defence. PSU banks and realty gained on rate cut hopes, and defence on strategic large orders. Out of 18 gaining sectors; 13 sectors gained over 1%, while 4 sectors gained over 2%.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.60%. The top 5 sectors delivered 3.36% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.50%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.70%, showing positive momentum in the market. Going ahead, the key factors in the coming week will be core sector data, as well as the US PCE inflation and third estimate of Q2 GDP.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, India saw its trade deficit narrowing marginally in August and the services surplus expanding. In another positive for markets, the uncertainty over the SEBI case on Adani group is over as SEBI has quashed most of the Hindenburg charges. India is seeing consumption potential unleased at grassroots with the number of millionaires having doubled in India between 2021 and 2025. Crude import bill was sharply lower.
On the downside, the WPI inflation came in sharply higher portending higher input costs for corporates. Also, the Fed decision to cut rates aggressively in 2025 and 2026, will put pressure on the RBI to follow suit; something that can potentially weaken the rupee. The chances of an Indo-US trade deal are starting to look brighter but the indications coming from Trump on the H1-B visa side does not appear to be too encouraging.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to September 26, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered from 10.12 to 9.97, despite market uncertainty. The VIX touched a low of 9.40 during the week; and it remains to be seen if markets rebound from low VIX levels!
The focus next week will be on the core sector data, US GDP, US PCE inflation and, of course, the noises coming from the Indo-US trade deal front.
