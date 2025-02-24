Market outlook for the week (24-Feb to 28-Feb)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO FEBRUARY 21, 2025
The week to February 21, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex correcting by -0.58% and -0.83% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(283) Million in Indian equities, but negative sentiments are yet to change. Here is how 20 key sectors performed this week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(21-Feb)
|Index
(14-Feb)
|Nifty Capital Markets
|5.34%
|3,413.35
|3,240.30
|Nifty Metals
|5.16%
|8,609.70
|8,187.50
|Nifty CPSE
|4.44%
|5,649.50
|5,409.50
|Nifty Energy
|3.34%
|31,592.00
|30,572.30
|Nifty Non-Banks
|2.26%
|25,244.10
|24,685.05
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|2.25%
|10,074.20
|9,852.20
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.67%
|5,970.60
|5,872.45
|Nifty Realty
|1.57%
|844.50
|831.45
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.08%
|8,008.45
|7,923.20
|Nifty Mobility
|0.58%
|18,184.45
|18,079.45
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.05%
|35,489.90
|35,506.15
|Nifty Private Banks
|-0.15%
|24,476.90
|24,513.10
|Nifty MNC
|-0.18%
|25,873.05
|25,920.60
|Nifty Banks
|-0.24%
|48,981.20
|49,099.45
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.90%
|8,675.65
|8,754.80
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.52%
|13,117.40
|13,319.25
|Nifty India Defence
|-1.64%
|5,349.00
|5,438.20
|Nifty IT
|-1.86%
|40,544.50
|41,311.15
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.96%
|52,098.15
|53,138.55
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.55%
|21,505.90
|22,069.30
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns.
Nifty VIX sobered marginally to 14.53 levels. A tight range for the VIX and positive news flows, may be an indication that the worst may be over, for now.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
What decided the market move last week? Let us look at the positive triggers first. Firstly, the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US appears to have been positive, although we need to see deliverables in coming months. The RBI Fed minutes has hinted at a clear shift from price stability to support for counter-cyclical growth measures taken in the Union Budget. Even Fed minutes are hinting at calibrated rate cuts only. The USDINR and the oil prices have now stabilized over last few weeks, which is positive.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. While the PM’s visit to the US resulted in positive vibes, steep tariffs continue to threaten Indian exports. The impact is likely to be more pronounced since India’s largest exports are to the US. The liquidity tightness in the financial markets continue, despite the RBI infusing billions of dollars of liquidity into the system. It remains to be seen, if the coming monetary policy will witness a combination of a rate cut and a CRR cut. Let us turn to key domestic and global triggers for next week.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO FEBRUARY 28, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to February 28, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
Despite positive vibes from the Modi visit to the US, it is unclear what tricks the US has up its sleeve. For now, India GDP data for Q3 and FY25 estimates will be in focus this week!
