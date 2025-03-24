Market outlook for the week (24-Mar to 28-Mar)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MARCH 21, 2025
The week to March 21, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex rallying sharply by +4.26% and +4.16% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(194) Million in Indian equities, as selling started to taper. Here are the 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(21-Mar)
|Index
(14-Mar)
|Nifty Capital Markets
|13.92%
|3,336.10
|2,928.40
|Nifty India Defence
|10.47%
|6,248.00
|5,655.90
|Nifty Non-Banks
|7.96%
|26,198.50
|24,266.00
|Nifty Realty
|7.82%
|862.75
|800.15
|Nifty Healthcare
|7.16%
|14,011.90
|13,075.75
|Nifty CPSE
|6.51%
|6,085.90
|5,713.75
|Nifty Mobility
|6.14%
|18,694.30
|17,612.25
|Nifty PSU Banks
|6.00%
|6,130.95
|5,783.85
|Nifty India Digital
|5.99%
|8,305.30
|7,836.00
|Nifty Automobiles
|5.85%
|21,756.00
|20,554.05
|Nifty Chemicals
|5.77%
|27,917.73
|26,393.94
|Nifty Infrastructure
|5.63%
|8,386.70
|7,939.75
|Nifty Private Banks
|5.33%
|25,232.70
|23,955.70
|Nifty Banks
|5.27%
|50,593.55
|48,060.40
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|5.21%
|10,544.20
|10,021.80
|Nifty Metals
|4.85%
|9,203.55
|8,777.65
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|4.81%
|36,250.40
|34,585.75
|Nifty MNC
|3.77%
|26,239.50
|25,286.80
|Nifty FMCG
|2.13%
|52,986.05
|51,879.25
|Nifty IT
|1.61%
|36,702.80
|36,122.50
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns.
Nifty VIX trended lower at 12.58 levels. The week saw some pick up in volumes and could pick up further with SEBI easing some of the earlier norms that had kept investors away.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Let us first look at the positive triggers. Firstly, the trade deficit mellowed to just $14.05 Billion in Feb-25, resulting in overall trade surplus of $4.43 Billion (including services). That bodes well for keeping CAD in check. Secondly, the Fed has hinted at opening the liquidity gates by cutting bond buybacks and printing more dollars. Forget about the long term impact, the short-term impact on markets could be salutary.
However, there were some negative triggers too this week. The WPI inflation inched up to 2.38% this week, but the real worry was on the spike in manufacturing cost inflation. Secondly, the quarterly macro projections update of the Fed has cut the US GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 40 bps to 1.7% and upped core inflation by 30 bps to 2.8%. The big question is if there is appetite for mega IPOs like Tata Capital and LG Electronics India.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO MARCH 28, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to March 28, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
The big X-factor for India is the outcome of the reciprocal tariffs in early April. For now, the markets appeared to have stabilized, but that is more on global liquidity hopes. Indian markets will need a more solid India-specific story now!
