Market outlook for the week (24-Nov to 28-Nov, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO NOVEMBER 21, 2025
The week to November 21, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex rise by 0.61% and 0.79% respectively. During the week, FPIs net bought Indian equities worth $261 Million. For the week, FPI’s continued to be tentative amidst the sharp fall in the Indian rupee to ₹89.64/$.
|Nifty IT
|1.61%
|36,885.35
|36,301.25
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.09%
|27,537.85
|27,239.80
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.72%
|28,396.60
|28,192.50
|Nifty India Digital
|0.69%
|9,372.15
|9,308.15
|Nifty Banks
|0.60%
|58,867.70
|58,517.55
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.44%
|9,661.45
|9,619.00
|Nifty Mobility
|0.35%
|23,068.45
|22,987.05
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.33%
|4,736.10
|4,720.45
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.10%
|55,504.70
|55,560.80
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.12%
|38,093.85
|38,138.75
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.25%
|8,378.70
|8,399.90
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.32%
|14,824.25
|14,871.85
|Nifty MNC
|-0.36%
|30,063.65
|30,172.00
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.38%
|12,143.95
|12,190.10
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.57%
|28,913.35
|29,078.35
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.58%
|31,652.00
|31,837.15
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.84%
|6,443.70
|6,498.00
|Nifty India Defence
|-2.07%
|8,116.40
|8,287.85
|Nifty Metals
|-3.36%
|10,142.55
|10,494.75
|Nifty Realty
|-3.78%
|905.60
|941.15
For the week, 8 sectors gave positive returns, while 12 gave negative returns. IT, Automobiles, Private Banks, and India Digital recorded best gains. On the downside; Realty was again under pressure; as was metals and defence. Out of 8 gaining sectors; 2 sectors gained over 1% during the week.
Here is a quick look at the story behind the big gainers and losers this week. On the upside, the rally was driven by better corporate spending for IT and better retail demand for autos. Private banks jumped after a long gap. On the downside, realty and metals are seeing some sharp unwinding. Defence was hit by the Tejas crash and HAL concerns on execution.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -0.34%. The top 5 sectors delivered 0.94% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 0.56%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -1.25%, showing pressure on the downside. Going ahead, the key triggers in the coming week will be the IIP, GDP data, and the US GDP growth and PCE inflation.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
On the positive side, the Fed minutes indicating delay in rate cuts is good for the RBI, as it reduces the pressure. On the IPO front, 4 out of 5 IPOs listing in the week had a positive close on Day-1, with 2025 already promising to better 2024 in terms of IPO flows. India’s defence output touched ₹1.55 Trillion in FY25, although that needs to be scaled up to meet the growing demand. TCS and TPG are also collaborating for a $2 billion AI data centre.
On the downside, the rupee weakened sharply to beyond ₹89.50/$ as the merchandise trade deficit widened to $41.6 Billion. The low inflation at 0.25% is also visible in flat core sector growth at 0.0%, down from 6.5% just two months back. Indian companies are sitting on $14.2 Trillion of cash, but capex is still elusive. Also, Indian companies have seen a 7% spike in debt levels in Q2FY26. Growth concerns are also visible in PMI hitting 9-month lows.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO NOVEMBER 28, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to November 28, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX spiked sharply from 11.94 levels to 13.63 levels, amid rising uncertainty and a weak rupee. The fear factor appears to be coming back after a gap of a few weeks.
The focus next week will be on the critical data flows like India IIP, India fiscal deficit and Q2 GDP; as well as the US PCE inflation and Q3 GDP estimates. The big factor to watch out for next week will be the Indian rupee, which is now tantalizing close to ₹90/$.
