Market outlook for the week (25-Aug to 29-Aug)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO AUGUST 22, 2025
The week to August 22, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining +0.97% and +0.88% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities worth $(122) Million, as the sovereign upgrade had limited impact on flows. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(22-Aug)
|Index
(15-Aug)
|Nifty Automobiles
|5.02%
|25,329.45
|24,118.80
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|3.91%
|38,787.95
|37,329.60
|Nifty MNC
|3.89%
|29,388.10
|28,286.60
|Nifty Realty
|3.45%
|909.65
|879.35
|Nifty Mobility
|3.37%
|21,756.10
|21,046.80
|Nifty India Digital
|2.53%
|9,069.35
|8,845.50
|Nifty FMCG
|1.98%
|55,737.45
|54,656.30
|Nifty IT
|1.74%
|35,440.85
|34,833.20
|Nifty Metals
|1.73%
|9,375.45
|9,216.25
|Nifty Chemicals
|1.63%
|30,403.64
|29,915.87
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.28%
|9,106.25
|8,991.45
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|1.17%
|11,126.10
|10,997.35
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.11%
|29,564.45
|29,241.15
|Nifty Healthcare
|0.64%
|14,738.80
|14,644.90
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.43%
|4,427.20
|4,408.05
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.14%
|26,691.85
|26,655.00
|Nifty Banks
|-0.35%
|55,149.40
|55,341.85
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.39%
|6,998.10
|7,025.25
|Nifty India Defence
|-1.11%
|7,717.85
|7,804.80
|Nifty CPSE
|-1.31%
|6,281.10
|6,364.65
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 16 out of 20 sectors delivered positive returns, while 4 gave negative returns. The star themes were Automobiles, Consumer Durables, MNC, and Realty; with autos gaining on news of RBI reducing risk weight on auto loans. Losers included Defence and CPSE stocks. Out of 16 gaining sectors, 6 sectors gained over 2%.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.54%. The top 5 sectors delivered 3.93% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.92%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.16%, showing lot of positive vibes in the market. Going ahead, we could see the expectations of rate cuts in October and the GDP and IIP data factored into markets in coming week.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, the sovereign upgrade from BBB- to BBB resulted in a positive start to markets, although FPIs remained on the sidelines. The RBI MPC gave a strong indication of another rate cut in October MPC meet. Automobile stocks were among the top gainers in the week after the RBI decided to reduce the risk weights for auto loans from the current 100%. This is likely to be positive for auto stocks and also for auto financiers.
On the downside, the tariff overhang remained with the US now openly accusing India of helping Russia fund the Ukraine war with their oil purchases. The core sector growth at 2.03% for July was lower than June, although the June figure was revised up by 49 bps. The Fed FOMC continues to present a very divided picture with strong arguments on both sides. Of course, the indications from Powell at Jackson Hole was of one rate cut in September.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO AUGUST 29, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to August 29, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered from 12.36 to 11.73 levels on sovereign upgrade, although the VIX did bounce from lows of 10.70 levels this week.
The focus next week will be on the GDP data and the fiscal deficit update; while Jackson Hole outcomes will set the tone for global markets!
