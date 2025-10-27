Market outlook for the week (27-Oct to 31-Oct, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO OCTOBER 24, 2025
The week to October 24, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gain +0.33% and +0.31% respectively. During the week, FPIs net bought Indian equities of $97 Million. For the week, FPIs showed confidence but stayed cautious due to being a truncated trading week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(24-Oct)
|Index
(17-Oct)
|Nifty IT
|2.96%
|35,986.35
|34,950.70
|Nifty PSU Banks
|2.34%
|7,817.40
|7,638.75
|Nifty Metals
|1.45%
|10,347.45
|10,199.30
|Nifty India Digital
|1.19%
|9,257.75
|9,148.80
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|1.10%
|11,624.05
|11,498.10
|Nifty CPSE
|0.91%
|6,615.45
|6,556.00
|Nifty Non-Banks
|0.87%
|31,288.05
|31,017.20
|Nifty Realty
|0.77%
|940.90
|933.75
|Nifty India Defence
|0.71%
|8,182.25
|8,124.35
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.63%
|9,396.95
|9,338.55
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.34%
|28,335.25
|28,239.95
|Nifty Banks
|-0.02%
|57,699.60
|57,713.35
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.03%
|14,862.85
|14,866.90
|Nifty MNC
|-0.11%
|30,172.25
|30,205.00
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-0.38%
|4,615.65
|4,633.35
|Nifty Automobiles
|-0.44%
|27,108.70
|27,228.60
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.47%
|56,348.10
|56,616.40
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.50%
|38,822.80
|39,018.55
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.62%
|29,186.56
|29,368.57
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.72%
|22,802.10
|22,966.65
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 11 sectors gave positive returns, while 9 gave negative returns. IT, PSU Banks, Metals, Digital, and Oil & Gas recorded best gains. On the downside; Mobility, Chemicals, Consumer Durables, and FMCG were under pressure. Out of 11 gaining sectors; 5 sectors gained more than 1%; of which 2 sectors gained over 2% during the week.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 0.50%. The top 5 sectors delivered 1.81% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 1.29%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.30%, showing marginal pressure in markets. Going ahead, the key triggers in the coming week will be the India IIP data, fiscal deficit update, US Fed Statement, and US GDP & PCE Inflation data.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, US inflation came in higher than expected at 3.0%. With inadequate data flows, Fed may be cautious on rate cuts, and that should help the RBI. India has an impressive IPO line-up for the rest of 2025; with big names like Groww, Lenskart, and Physicswallah to play a part in IPOs worth ₹41,000 Crore in the last 2 months. On the positive side, the controversy over Tata Sons appears to have finally been put to rest.
On the downside, the US shutdown continues to cast its shadow. India saw halving off core sector growth in September as fossil fuel production came under pressure. SEBI barred mutual funds from participating in pre-IPO placements, which could put mutual funds at a disadvantage. For India, there has not been much progress on the tariff talks with the US, as both the US and India appear to be sticking to their guns on their core demands.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO OCTOBER 31, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to October 31, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX was almost flat at 11.59 levels, and stayed in a narrow range for the week. The fear factor appears to be gradually building up in markets.
The focus next week will be on the domestic and global data points; but Q2FY26 results will drive the high-frequency market sentiments!
