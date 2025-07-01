iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

May 2025 IIP falls to 1.23%; electricity output dips sharply

1 Jul 2025 , 11:11 AM

MAY 2025 IIP AT 1.2%; POWER AND MANUFACTURING PLUMMET

IIP growth fell from 2.57% in April to 1.23% in May 2025. Incidentally, the April IIP has been revised lower by 13 bps from 2.70% to 2.57%. This is the third month when the IIP has been reported in the subsequent month. About revisions, IIP growth for April was revised down 13 bps from 2.70% to 2.57%. However, final revision for Feb-25 saw no change.

In terms of yoy IIP, mining was almost flat, albeit in contraction mode. Manufacturing IIP has fallen progressively between March and May 2025 from 4.0% to 2.6%, while electricity IIP has dipped sharply from 7.5% to -5.8% in the same period. Clearly, the lower capex outlays by private sector appears to be impacting the IIP growth.

High frequency MOM IIP showed a revival, across the board. For May 2025, the MOM mining output expanded +4.3%, manufacturing expanded +3.5%, while electricity showed marginal expansion of +0.1%. As a result, overall IIP also expanded by +3.2% MOM; displaying a revival of confidence in the domestic economy, even amidst global concerns.

IIP GROWTH STORY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Despite being positive post August 2024, IIP has become very volatile of late.

Month IIP Growth (%)
May-24 6.25%
Jun-24 4.93%
Jul-24 4.98%
Aug-24 0.00%
Sep-24 3.23%
Oct-24 3.73%
Nov-24 4.96%
Dec-24 3.74%
Jan-25 5.21%
Feb-25 2.72%
Mar-25 3.94%
Apr-25 2.57%
May-25 1.23%

Data Source: MOSPI

The fall in IIP in May 2025 appears to be partially influenced by the base effect. Between April and May 2024, the IIP had surged from 5.19% to 6.25%, which partially explains the fall in IIP in May 2025. If you look at IIP growth in previous 6 months, it averaged 3.9%, while it also averaged 3.9% in the 6 months prior to that. At a broad level, the median IIP appears to be converging around the 4.0% level; although current levels are much lower.

MAY 2025 IIP: DISSECTING IIP PRODUCT BASKET

The table captures comparative IIP growth for last 3 months, with respective components.

Product Basket Weights Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25
Manufacture of food products 5.3025 -7.6 1.1 1.8
Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 7.4 -1.5 -4.0
Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 23.8 23.9 4.1
Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 5.7 0.4 -2.7
Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 1.3 8.7 2.4
Manufacture of leather products 0.5021 -7.4 -1.0 -4.9
Manufacture of wood products 0.1930 5.2 24.6 2.1
Manufacture of paper products 0.8724 -5.8 -2.5 -4.1
Printing and recorded media 0.6798 -10.3 -8.3 -16.3
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum 11.7749 2.5 -2.1 1.1
Manufacture of chemical products 7.8730 -1.9 -4.1 -4.8
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals 4.9810 -4.3 -5.3 -3.1
Manufacture of rubber and plastics 2.4222 2.2 7.4 10.0
Manufacture of other non-metallic minerals 4.0853 8.9 5.4 6.9
Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 8.7 6.8 6.4
Manufacture of fabricated metal products 2.6549 -4.0 10.7 0.8
Manufacture of computer, electronic 1.5704 22.6 10.6 -3.4
Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 16.1 14.0 7.6
Manufacture of machinery and equipment 4.7653 8.9 9.5 11.8
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers 4.8573 11.3 16.0 6.3
Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 -6.0 -0.8 6.3
Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 -19.2 1.3 -6.0
Other manufacturing 0.9415 -2.0 -20.0 -16.3
MINING 14.3725 1.2 -0.2 -0.1
MANUFACTURING 77.6332 4.0 3.1 2.6
ELECTRICITY 7.9943 7.5 1.7 -5.8
OVERALL IIP 100.0000 3.9 2.6 1.2

Data Source: MOSPI

Let us first look at the positive drivers of IIP growth. The positive thrust came largely from sectors like Machinery & Equipment, Rubber & Plastics, Electrical Equipment, Non-metallic minerals, basic metals, motor vehicles, and transport equipment. These 7 sectors averaged 7.9% IIP growth in May 2025.

The negative pressure on IIP came from Other Manufacturing, Printing & Recorded Media, Furniture, leather products, Chemicals, paper, and beverages. These 7 baskets averaged -8.1% in May 2025. Once again, it looks like the pressure is coming largely from the sectors that are dependent on exports, export logistics, and global trade routes. Reciprocal tariffs too remain a concern!

Related Tags

  • GDP
  • IIP
  • IndexofIndustrialProduction
  • inflation
  • MOSPI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:22 PM
RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|11:31 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.