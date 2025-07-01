May 2025 IIP falls to 1.23%; electricity output dips sharply

MAY 2025 IIP AT 1.2%; POWER AND MANUFACTURING PLUMMET
IIP growth fell from 2.57% in April to 1.23% in May 2025. Incidentally, the April IIP has been revised lower by 13 bps from 2.70% to 2.57%. This is the third month when the IIP has been reported in the subsequent month. About revisions, IIP growth for April was revised down 13 bps from 2.70% to 2.57%. However, final revision for Feb-25 saw no change.
In terms of yoy IIP, mining was almost flat, albeit in contraction mode. Manufacturing IIP has fallen progressively between March and May 2025 from 4.0% to 2.6%, while electricity IIP has dipped sharply from 7.5% to -5.8% in the same period. Clearly, the lower capex outlays by private sector appears to be impacting the IIP growth.
High frequency MOM IIP showed a revival, across the board. For May 2025, the MOM mining output expanded +4.3%, manufacturing expanded +3.5%, while electricity showed marginal expansion of +0.1%. As a result, overall IIP also expanded by +3.2% MOM; displaying a revival of confidence in the domestic economy, even amidst global concerns.
IIP GROWTH STORY IN LAST 1 YEAR
Despite being positive post August 2024, IIP has become very volatile of late.
|Month
|IIP Growth (%)
|May-24
|6.25%
|Jun-24
|4.93%
|Jul-24
|4.98%
|Aug-24
|0.00%
|Sep-24
|3.23%
|Oct-24
|3.73%
|Nov-24
|4.96%
|Dec-24
|3.74%
|Jan-25
|5.21%
|Feb-25
|2.72%
|Mar-25
|3.94%
|Apr-25
|2.57%
|May-25
|1.23%
Data Source: MOSPI
The fall in IIP in May 2025 appears to be partially influenced by the base effect. Between April and May 2024, the IIP had surged from 5.19% to 6.25%, which partially explains the fall in IIP in May 2025. If you look at IIP growth in previous 6 months, it averaged 3.9%, while it also averaged 3.9% in the 6 months prior to that. At a broad level, the median IIP appears to be converging around the 4.0% level; although current levels are much lower.
MAY 2025 IIP: DISSECTING IIP PRODUCT BASKET
The table captures comparative IIP growth for last 3 months, with respective components.
|Product Basket
|Weights
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Manufacture of food products
|5.3025
|-7.6
|1.1
|1.8
|Manufacture of beverages
|1.0354
|7.4
|-1.5
|-4.0
|Manufacture of tobacco products
|0.7985
|23.8
|23.9
|4.1
|Manufacture of textiles
|3.2913
|5.7
|0.4
|-2.7
|Manufacture of wearing apparel
|1.3225
|1.3
|8.7
|2.4
|Manufacture of leather products
|0.5021
|-7.4
|-1.0
|-4.9
|Manufacture of wood products
|0.1930
|5.2
|24.6
|2.1
|Manufacture of paper products
|0.8724
|-5.8
|-2.5
|-4.1
|Printing and recorded media
|0.6798
|-10.3
|-8.3
|-16.3
|Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum
|11.7749
|2.5
|-2.1
|1.1
|Manufacture of chemical products
|7.8730
|-1.9
|-4.1
|-4.8
|Manufacture of pharmaceuticals
|4.9810
|-4.3
|-5.3
|-3.1
|Manufacture of rubber and plastics
|2.4222
|2.2
|7.4
|10.0
|Manufacture of other non-metallic minerals
|4.0853
|8.9
|5.4
|6.9
|Manufacture of basic metals
|12.8043
|8.7
|6.8
|6.4
|Manufacture of fabricated metal products
|2.6549
|-4.0
|10.7
|0.8
|Manufacture of computer, electronic
|1.5704
|22.6
|10.6
|-3.4
|Manufacture of electrical equipment
|2.9983
|16.1
|14.0
|7.6
|Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|4.7653
|8.9
|9.5
|11.8
|Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers
|4.8573
|11.3
|16.0
|6.3
|Manufacture of other transport equipment
|1.7763
|-6.0
|-0.8
|6.3
|Manufacture of furniture
|0.1311
|-19.2
|1.3
|-6.0
|Other manufacturing
|0.9415
|-2.0
|-20.0
|-16.3
|MINING
|14.3725
|1.2
|-0.2
|-0.1
|MANUFACTURING
|77.6332
|4.0
|3.1
|2.6
|ELECTRICITY
|7.9943
|7.5
|1.7
|-5.8
|OVERALL IIP
|100.0000
|3.9
|2.6
|1.2
Data Source: MOSPI
Let us first look at the positive drivers of IIP growth. The positive thrust came largely from sectors like Machinery & Equipment, Rubber & Plastics, Electrical Equipment, Non-metallic minerals, basic metals, motor vehicles, and transport equipment. These 7 sectors averaged 7.9% IIP growth in May 2025.
The negative pressure on IIP came from Other Manufacturing, Printing & Recorded Media, Furniture, leather products, Chemicals, paper, and beverages. These 7 baskets averaged -8.1% in May 2025. Once again, it looks like the pressure is coming largely from the sectors that are dependent on exports, export logistics, and global trade routes. Reciprocal tariffs too remain a concern!
