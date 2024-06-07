Multi-caps versus Flexi-Caps – Who is winning the mixing game?

HOW FLEXI CAP FUNDS CAME ABOUT IN INDIA?
Flexi Cap Funds as a category is of recent origin in India. It is a different matter that at ₹3.26 Trillion, it is the largest equity fund category in terms of AUM. But, did you know that the idea of flexi cap funds just dates back to November 2020. There is an interesting background to it. In its original form, it only existed as multi-cap funds. Now, SEBI had a problem. There were called multi-cap funds, giving an impression that they would spread the funds across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. However, in reality, they had a much smaller exposure to mid-caps and small caps (due to liquidity reasons) and also did more of cycle timing and active management. That is when SEBI it was time for change.
In November 2020, the SEBI finally decided that all such funds would be classified into 2 separate categories viz. multi-cap funds and flexi-cap funds. Flexi cap funds will retain the discretion on how much to allocation to large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. The only condition was that at least 65% of the corpus must be in equities to qualify as an equity fund. Otherwise, the fund manager was free to mix large-caps, mid-caps, and small caps in the proportion of their choice based on their judgement of how markets were evolving. The original multi-cap funds were made more rigid in structure. For instance, multi-caps have to necessarily allocate at least 25% of the corpus separately to large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. The balance 25% is where the fund managers had a discretion.
NET FLOWS – MULTI-CAP FUNDS VERSUS FLEXI-CAP FUNDS
As we have underlined time and again, AUM has certain limitations in that they comprise of flows and value accretion. Hence a better gauge of popularity would be the net flows into the fund category each month. The table below captures the monthly flows into flexi cap funds and multi-cap funds over the last 2 years.
|Data
Month
|Multi-Caps
(₹ in Crore)
|Flexi-caps
(₹ in Crore)
|Data
Month
|Multi-Caps
(₹ in Crore)
|Flexi-caps
(₹ in Crore)
|May-22
|1,265.01
|2,938.93
|May-23
|104.55
|-367.73
|Jun-22
|970.24
|2,511.74
|Jun-23
|734.68
|-17.30
|Jul-22
|524.01
|1,381.55
|Jul-23
|2,500.47
|-932.17
|Aug-22
|392.66
|2,099.98
|Aug-23
|3,422.14
|2,192.86
|Sep-22
|724.71
|2,401.20
|Sep-23
|2,234.52
|1,353.51
|Oct-22
|889.26
|465.03
|Oct-23
|2,910.75
|2,168.65
|Nov-22
|170.49
|-863.43
|Nov-23
|1,713.09
|1,667.56
|Dec-22
|676.14
|403.50
|Dec-23
|1,851.87
|1,087.45
|Jan-23
|1,773.02
|1,005.62
|Jan-24
|3,038.67
|2,447.03
|Feb-23
|1,977.36
|1,802.00
|Feb-24
|2,414.04
|2,613.23
|Mar-23
|716.97
|1,106.60
|Mar-24
|1,827.45
|2,738.11
|Apr-23
|206.27
|550.90
|Apr-24
|2,723.87
|2,172.93
|Total
|10,286.14
|15,803.62
|Total
|25,476.10
|17,124.13
|GRAND TOTAL
|35,762.24
|32,927.75
Data Source: AMFI
We have shown the data of net flows into flexi cap funds and multi cap funds on a monthly basis for the last 2 years. The left side is the previous year and the right side is the latest year. Here are some key takeaways from the data.
Clearly, if flows favoured flexi cap funds in the previous years, they favoured multi-cap funds in the latest year. To understand whether this is a casual shift in data or reflection of a trend, let us look at the larger picture of returns on both the categories of funds.
MULTI CAP FUNDS – HOW MUCH DID THESE FUNDS EARN?
The table below captures the returns on multi-cap funds in India over two time periods; over the last 1 year and since inception.
|Scheme
Name
|NAV
Direct
|Returns (%)
1-Year
|Returns (%)
Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|17.78
|54.52
|23.89
|11,474.95
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|16.85
|52.56
|47.24
|3,100.44
|Quant Active Fund
|713.10
|49.77
|21.97
|9,781.56
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|24.23
|49.13
|19.10
|1,150.96
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|289.97
|47.78
|17.71
|31,851.95
|Axis Multicap Fund
|15.69
|45.28
|19.99
|5,414.82
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|15.85
|43.96
|44.12
|518.31
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|17.62
|43.76
|25.47
|13,763.69
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|779.23
|43.35
|17.46
|12,128.72
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|35.30
|43.05
|19.52
|3,584.89
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|284.60
|41.90
|16.25
|2,410.39
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|15.01
|41.42
|28.97
|1,046.01
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|133.95
|39.17
|19.26
|3,346.21
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|373.17
|38.70
|17.57
|2,536.21
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|16.06
|37.46
|20.76
|2,118.20
|Union Multicap Fund
|14.34
|36.44
|27.94
|911.10
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|18.43
|35.32
|21.94
|5,557.80
|SBI Multicap Fund
|14.96
|33.28
|19.63
|16,030.90
|Tata Multicap Fund
|13.56
|26.81
|25.50
|3,014.44
Data Source AMFI
In the above case, we have considered the direct plans to avoid the impact of differential TERs. Here is what we read from the performance of multi-cap funds in India.
Despite being rule based, the multi-cap funds have done very well; both in terms of isolated returns and also in comparison with the benchmarks. Let us now turn to how the flexi cap fund performed.
FLEXI-CAP FUNDS – HOW MUCH DID THESE FUNDS EARN?
The table below captures the returns on flexi-cap funds in India over two time periods; over the last 1 year and since inception.
|Scheme
Name
|NAV
Direct
|Returns (%)
1-Year
|Returns (%)
Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|110.01
|59.72
|21.49
|6,223.79
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|33.98
|57.46
|36.44
|975.47
|JM Flexicap Fund
|103.44
|56.51
|19.21
|2,407.49
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|55.38
|46.52
|18.44
|10,069.61
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|16.30
|45.56
|45.66
|985.60
|Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund
|16.56
|44.88
|24.44
|1,694.72
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|1,842.04
|41.27
|17.31
|55,043.19
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,611.50
|41.24
|17.55
|15,482.88
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|212.21
|41.07
|16.11
|4,410.94
|Shriram Flexi Cap Fund
|23.07
|39.79
|15.83
|106.30
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|38.56
|39.60
|15.54
|1,854.46
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|17.37
|38.41
|21.05
|15,109.76
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|16.03
|38.04
|18.32
|7,070.12
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|222.26
|37.18
|11.42
|345.85
|Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund
|14.43
|35.95
|22.51
|1,254.73
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|15.08
|34.99
|24.95
|3,527.41
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|15.48
|34.24
|16.97
|1,302.90
|Kotak Flexicap Fund
|84.59
|33.96
|17.43
|47,898.02
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|78.09
|33.68
|20.48
|67,097.19
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|99.18
|33.16
|16.00
|10,501.49
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|1,724.80
|32.74
|17.22
|20,581.04
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|201.10
|32.03
|15.02
|6,717.13
|Union Flexi Cap Fund
|50.54
|31.96
|14.31
|2,050.86
|Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund
|14.09
|30.15
|30.70
|1,875.06
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|99.77
|29.79
|11.90
|998.50
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|23.05
|29.75
|15.63
|2,798.06
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|333.27
|29.53
|15.47
|12,511.53
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|25.62
|29.52
|15.46
|11,971.28
|Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund
|13.42
|26.79
|18.33
|2,076.25
|SBI Flexicap Fund
|110.73
|24.98
|16.70
|20,686.30
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|23.71
|24.97
|15.72
|251.91
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|36.58
|21.41
|15.03
|5,913.07
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|12.06
|20.48
|8.36
|641.46
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|301.29
|18.15
|14.61
|24,374.63
Data Source AMFI
In the above case, we have considered the direct plans to avoid the impact of differential TERs. Here is what we read from the performance of flexi-cap funds in India.
The discretion to the fund manager was supposed to give an edge to the fund, but it looks like the flexi-cap funds have not been able to match up to the performance of the multi-cap funds. Clearly, discretion has been less of a boon and more of a bane for investors.
ARE INVESTORS NOT IMPRESSED WITH DISCRETION TO FUND MANAGERS?
A quick comparison tells you that the multi-cap funds as a category have performed better than the flexi-cap funds. While the discretion of flexi-cap funds has created a small set of funds giving superior funds, the dispersion is too large and that is creating problems in stock selection for investors. In contrast, the multi-cap funds are rule based and hence the performance of these multi-cap funds is more in sync and the dispersion is lower. That makes multi-cap funds more predictable from a long term perspective, something that is key to fund selection for long term financial goals.
It is not that investors are averse to discretion. For instance, the thematic funds, sector funds, small cap funds and mid-cap fund are attracting a lot of investors interest. Most investors do believe that it is worthwhile taking on the higher risk in search of alpha. However, the discretion in flexi-cap funds is more with respect to the mix of large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. Investors have not seen too much value in that type of discretion. That could explains why the fund flows which favoured flexi-caps a year back. Is now favouring multi-caps over flexi caps.
Of course, there is a caveat here. We are basing our inferences largely on 1-year data. Also, the returns since launch is a very fluid figure and hard to compare. However, the real takeaways from this comparison is something much bigger. Flexi cap funds and the fund managers really need to benchmark their performance against multi-cap funds and see if they are really adding value to investors. That is the Million dollar question!
