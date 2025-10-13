Mutual funds add 30.14 lakh folios in September to touch 25.19 Crore

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 30.14 LAKH FOLIOS IN SEPTEMBER 2025

For the month of September 2025, a total of 30.14 Lakh new folios were added, taking the total folio count to 25.19 Crore. For the full year to September 2025, Indian mutual funds added 4.14 Crore folios; predominantly across active equity and passive funds. There was a marginal slowing of folio addition in September 2025 and that was largely on account of the volatility in the market and the global uncertainty associated with tariffs and visas.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR SEPTEMBER 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for September 2025.

Macro picture Total Folios Sep-25 Total Folios Sep-24 Folio Growth Open Ended Schemes 25,14,25,114 20,99,75,796 19.74% Closed-Ended Schemes 4,98,048 5,39,888 -7.75% Total of all schemes 25,19,23,162 21,05,15,684 19.67%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of September 2025 stood at 25.19 Crore; compared to 24.89 Crore in August, 24.57 Crore in July, and 24.13 Crore in June 2025. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for September 2025 stood at 19.67%; compared to 21.70% in August, 23.85% in July, and 26.33% in June 2025. Folio Growth rate has been falling and it is not just about the folios clean-up, but about the law of large numbers. The growth is just plateauing on a higher base.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: STILL QUITE IMPRESSIVE

Debt fund folios growth has turned around since May 2025 after a long spell of folio underperformance by debt funds. Debt fund folios as of September 2025 grew 8.88%; compared to 8.41% in August, 7.06% in July, and 3.34% in June 2025. Overnight funds, floater funds, credit risk funds, and Banking & PSU Funds have seen folios contracting.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Sep-25 Total Folios Sep-24 Folio Growth Liquid Fund 21,75,269 18,00,818 20.79% Money Market Fund 5,15,392 4,31,111 19.55% Short Duration Fund 5,25,052 4,39,391 19.50% Long Duration Fund 91,968 77,892 18.07% Ultra Short Duration Fund 7,35,253 6,39,768 14.92% Gilt Fund 2,25,769 2,02,816 11.32% Medium Duration Fund 2,34,720 2,12,263 10.58% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,39,543 2,20,354 8.71% Gilt Fund with 10Y duration 38,766 36,148 7.24% Corporate Bond Fund 5,67,992 5,31,965 6.77% Low Duration Fund 8,51,734 8,36,038 1.88% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,03,999 1,02,847 1.12% Banking and PSU Fund 2,39,947 2,41,073 -0.47% Credit Risk Fund 1,88,983 1,90,077 -0.58% Floater Fund 1,99,240 2,02,562 -1.64% Overnight Fund 7,14,717 8,59,383 -16.83% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 76,48,344 70,24,506 8.88%

Data Source: AMFI

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 12 categories showed positive growth in folios, with 7 of these categories growing in double digits yoy in September 2025 and 10 categories growing over 5%. The leaders in terms of folio growth were Liquid Funds at 20.79% yoy, money market funds 19.55%, short duration funds 19.50%, and Long Duration Funds 18.07%. Folio growth has been veering towards the short end of the yield curve.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 2.74 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In September 2025, active equity funds added 2.74 Crore folios; compared to 3.04 Crore folios in August, 3.38 Crore folios in July, and 3.51 Crore folios in June 2025. Clearly, the momentum is tapering. The yoy folio expansion for active equity funds in September 2025 fell to 18.59%; compared to 21.25% in August, 23.67% in July, and 26.39% in June 2025. Volatility, valuations, and saturation appear to be hitting equity fund folio growth.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Sep-25 Total Folios Sep-24 Folio Growth Multi Cap Fund 1,07,86,468 79,88,882 35.02% Mid Cap Fund 2,33,43,247 1,75,11,890 33.30% Flexi Cap Fund 2,02,06,005 1,60,36,032 26.00% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,28,53,471 1,06,06,224 21.19% Small Cap Fund 2,68,94,961 2,23,38,121 20.40% Value Fund/Contra Fund 87,85,142 75,22,759 16.78% Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,18,89,078 2,75,28,614 15.84% Large Cap Fund 1,66,25,122 1,48,91,416 11.64% Dividend Yield Fund 12,01,716 11,03,567 8.89% Focused Fund 53,46,169 50,96,721 4.89% ELSS 1,66,90,290 1,66,25,720 0.39% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 17,46,21,669 14,72,49,946 18.59%

Data Source: AMFI

In September 2025, all 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; but growth in folios was in single digits for Dividend Yield Funds, focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion came from multi-cap funds 35.02%, mid-cap funds 33.30%, and flexi-cap funds at 26.00%. A total of 5 out of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 20%. Alpha hunting and allocation remain the dominant themes.

HYBRID FUNDS – FOLIO ACCRETION GRAVITATES TO ALLOCATION

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; although just 4 out of 8 hybrid fund category funds managed double-digit yoy growth in September 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Sep-25 Total Folios Sep-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 37,04,172 25,96,723 42.65% Arbitrage Fund 6,93,596 5,51,949 25.66% Equity Savings Fund 5,15,464 4,50,253 14.48% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 55,09,198 49,21,853 11.93% Aggressive Hybrid Fund 60,11,535 55,95,878 7.43% Children’s Fund 31,44,415 30,16,144 4.25% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,72,447 5,51,053 3.88% Retirement Fund 30,27,172 29,57,658 2.35% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,31,77,999 2,06,41,511 12.29%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 25.36 Lakh folios in last 1 year; with asset allocation the preferred theme. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 42.65%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 25.66%, Equity Savings Funds at 14.8%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 11.93%. Asset allocation is now the big hybrid theme. In September 2025, hybrid fund folios grew 12.29%; compared to 12.30% in August, 12.39% in July, and 11.81% in June 2025. Hybrid fund folio growth is almost stable.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADDED 1.09 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

Passive funds have seen a revival of interest in the last 3 months and the surge is evident in September; thanks to gold and silver ETFs.

Passive Funds Total Folios Sep-25 Total Folios Sep-24 Folio Growth GOLD ETF 86,63,662 57,10,499 51.71% Other ETFs 2,17,40,194 1,67,28,549 29.96% Index Funds 1,40,89,501 1,12,33,678 25.42% FOFs investing overseas 14,83,745 13,87,107 6.97% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,59,77,102 3,50,59,833 31.14%

Data Source: AMFI

Gold ETFs, once again, dominated folio growth at 51.71%, followed by Index ETFs at 29.96%, and index funds at 25.42% in September 2025. Now, even FOFs investing overseas are seeing yoy folio growth. Passive fund folio growth in September 2025 stood at 31.14%; compared to 32.58% in August, 36.01% in July, and 41.44% in June 2025. Growth in passive folios may be waning, but the interest surely seems to be back. However, it remains to be seen if the folios growth will continue to be driven by gold and silver ETFs or it would widen.