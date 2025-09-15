Mutual funds add 31.85 lakh folios in August 2025 to touch 24.89 Crore

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 31.85 LAKH FOLIOS IN AUGUST 2025

For the month of August 2025, a total of 31.85 Lakh new folios were added, taking the total folio count to 24.89 Crore. For the full year to August 2025, Indian mutual funds added 4.44 Crore folios; predominantly across active equity and passive funds. Th clean-up of folios is done and dusted and the folios slowdown in August was largely on account of tariff-related uncertainty, as well a strong of holidays towards the end of the month.

From a level of 20 Lakh folio additions in May 2025; the momentum picked up to 30 Lakh folios in June 2025 and further to 44 Lakh folios in July 2025. In August, the folio expansion slowed to under 32 Lakhs. A much clearer picture emerges if on looks at folio growth over the last 11 years, mutual fund folios have grown 6.30 times from 3.95 Crore to 24.89 Crore. The acceleration was seen post-COVID, when we saw a surge of Gen-X and Gen-Z investors.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR AUGUST 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for August 2025.

Macro picture Total Folios Aug-25 Total Folios Aug-24 Folio Growth Open Ended Schemes 24,84,07,710 20,39,78,705 21.78% Closed-Ended Schemes 5,01,714 5,42,934 -7.59% Total of all schemes 24,89,09,424 20,45,21,639 21.70%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of August 2025 stood at 24.89 Crore; compared to 24.57 Crore in July, 24.13 Crore in June, and 23.83 Crore in May 2025. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for August 2025 stood at 21.70%; progressively lower compared to 23.85% in July, 26.33% in June, and 28.15% in May 2025. While Folio Growth rate has been falling, it is not just about the SIP clean-up effect, but also due to a certain degree of ennui setting in among mutual fund investors.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: FLATTERS IN AUGUST 2025

Debt fund folios have been under pressure for last couple of years; but there seems to be a turnaround since May 2025. Debt fund folios as of August 2025 grew by 8.41%; compared to 7.06% in July, 3.34% in June, and 0.89% in May 2025. Overnight funds, floater funds, credit risk funds, and Banking & PSU Funds saw contraction in folios in August too.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Aug-25 Total Folios Aug-24 Folio Growth Long Duration Fund 94,316 72,740 29.66% Money Market Fund 5,16,255 4,31,512 19.64% Liquid Fund 21,31,349 17,90,910 19.01% Short Duration Fund 5,17,942 4,39,164 17.94% Gilt Fund 2,29,584 1,96,737 16.70% Ultra Short Duration Fund 7,32,657 6,40,477 14.39% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,40,006 2,17,669 10.26% Medium Duration Fund 2,33,423 2,15,558 8.29% Gilt Fund with 10Y Duration 39,073 36,166 8.04% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,04,533 98,521 6.10% Corporate Bond Fund 5,65,827 5,36,081 5.55% Low Duration Fund 8,57,058 8,39,083 2.14% Banking and PSU Fund 2,40,524 2,42,657 -0.88% Credit Risk Fund 1,86,961 1,91,020 -2.12% Floater Fund 2,00,291 2,04,910 -2.25% Overnight Fund 7,16,620 8,63,086 -16.97% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 76,06,419 70,16,291 8.41%

Data Source: AMFI

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 12 categories showed positive growth in folios, with 7 of these categories growing at over 10% yoy in August 2025 and 11 growing in over 5%. The leader in terms of folio growth was, Long Duration Funds at 29.66% yoy, followed by money market funds at 19.64%. Overnight funds saw folio contraction of -16.97% and floater folios contracted -2.25% yoy. Folio growth quality of debt funds has improved sharply of late.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 3.04 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In August 2025, active equity funds added nearly 3.04 Crore folios; compared to 3.38 Crore folios in July, 3.51 Crore folios in June, 3.71 Crore folios in May, and 3.94 Crore folios in April 2025. For active equity funds, the yoy folio expansion for August 2025 further tapered to 21.25%; compared to 23.67% in July, 26.39% in June, 28.80% in May, and 31.39% in April, 2025. Volatility, valuations, and overall boredom appear to be hitting folio growth pace.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Aug-25 Total Folios Aug-24 Folio Growth Multi Cap Fund 1,05,82,438 76,63,105 38.10% Mid Cap Fund 2,30,00,768 1,67,02,539 37.71% Flexi Cap Fund 1,98,38,017 1,56,85,939 26.47% Small Cap Fund 2,66,35,485 2,15,73,827 23.46% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,26,91,674 1,03,16,175 23.03% Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,19,39,915 2,63,68,314 21.13% Value Fund/Contra Fund 86,12,986 72,65,493 18.55% Dividend Yield Fund 12,05,305 10,27,942 17.25% Large Cap Fund 1,65,39,476 1,46,41,638 12.96% Focused Fund 53,25,168 50,80,648 4.81% ELSS 1,68,59,956 1,65,49,630 1.88% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 17,32,31,188 14,28,75,250 21.25%

Data Source: AMFI

In August 2025, all 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; but growth in folios was in single digits for focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion came from multi-cap funds 38.10%, mid-cap funds 37.71%; followed by flexi-cap funds at 26.41%, and small cap funds at 23.46%. A total of 6 out of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 20%. Alpha hunting and allocation are dominant themes.

HYBRID FUNDS – BROAD-BASED FOLIO ACCRETION

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; although just 4 out of 8 hybrid fund category funds managed double-digit yoy growth in August 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Aug-25 Total Folios Aug-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 35,60,534 24,94,704 42.72% Arbitrage Fund 6,81,565 5,41,196 25.94% Equity Savings Fund 5,10,097 4,39,021 16.19% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 54,74,637 48,71,024 12.39% Aggressive Hybrid Fund 59,64,898 55,54,971 7.38% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,70,583 5,47,626 4.19% Children’s Fund 31,30,503 30,08,909 4.04% Retirement Fund 30,22,062 29,47,052 2.55% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,29,14,879 2,04,04,503 12.30%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 25.10 Lakh folios in last 1 year; with cross asset allocation being the preferred theme. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 42.72%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 25.94%, Equity Savings Funds at 16.19%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 12.39%. Asset allocation is now a genuine hybrid theme; and arbitrage funds are more an alternative to liquid funds due to tax advantages. In August 2025, hybrid fund folios grew 12.30%; compared to 12.39% in July, 11.81% in June, and 11.93% in May 2025. After several months of falling growth, Hybrid funds have seen flat folio growth in August 2025.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADDED 1.10 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

Passive funds have seen a revival of interest in the last 2 months and that is evident in the folio growth percentages. Gold ETFs continues to lead the fray.

Passive Funds Total Folios Aug-25 Total Folios Aug-24 Folio Growth GOLD ETF 80,33,855 56,60,198 41.94% Index Funds 1,39,53,213 1,03,43,195 34.90% Other ETFs 2,12,52,597 1,62,72,528 30.60% FOFs investing overseas 14,15,559 14,06,740 0.63% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,46,55,224 3,36,82,661 32.58%

Data Source: AMFI

Gold ETFs, once again, dominated folio growth at 41.94%, followed by Index Funds at 34.90%, while index ETFs grew at a healthy clip of 30.60% in August 2025. After seeing folio contraction for several months in a row, even the FOFs investing overseas saw marginal yoy folio growth of 0.63% in August. Passive fund folio growth in August 2025 stood at 32.58%; compared to 36.01% in July, 41.44% in June, and 43.29% in May 2025. Growth in passive folios may be waning, but that is the trend across. Also, the popularity of passive funds is normally in contrast to the popularity of active funds. We may have to wait for that!