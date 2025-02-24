NFO Pick – (360 One Gold ETF)

WHAT YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT 360 ONE GOLD ETF?
The 360 One Gold ETF is a passive gold ETF, indexed to the domestic price of gold. The gold trades in units of 1 gram of gold, with the price set for 24 carat gold by the IBJA. Compared to physical gold, holding gold ETFs is more economical as the cost of storage and insurance is much lower. While the gold fund operates like any regular mutual fund with EOD buy and sell transactions, the gold ETF offers real time gold prices and is listed on the exchange. However, it also means that you need a trading and demat account at the earliest.
Now comes the million dollar question. Since gold and equities have given similar returns in the last 20 years, how do we make a choice? Gold cannot be as competing with equity. For instance, the ratio of gold / gold funds / gold ETFs in the portfolio should not be more than 15%. This excludes the gold jewellery held by you and only refers to gold as an investment. The gold ETFs in India gain from a spike in global gold prices as well as rupee depreciation.
360 ONE GOLD ETF – SOME KEY ADVANTAGES
Here are 5 reasons to invest in the 360 One Gold ETF NFO from a longer term perspective.
What makes gold ETFs attractive to investors is a combination of low cost, simplicity of the product, and the combination of global gold prices and dollar defence.
GLANCE AT THE 360 ONE GOLD ETF NFO
Here are key details of the 360 One Gold ETF NFO.
The 360 One Gold ETF offers a template for parking part of the portfolio in an efficient gold proxy. It not only tracks the global gold price, but also gains from the rupee depreciation, and thus makes it a good dollar defensive too!
