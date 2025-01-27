NFO Pick – (Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund)

WHY KOTAK BSE SENSEX INDEX FUND NOW?
BSE Sensex continues to be an interesting and lucrative asset class. Here is why.
But, who should invest in the Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund, and why?
WHO SHOULD INVEST IN KOTAK BSE SENSEX INDEX FUND AND WHY
The Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund is best suited for long term investors who are looking at lower cost alternatives to participate in equities. It is also a good fit for new investors onboarding to equity funds; so, they get exposure to blue-chips stocks at minimal costs.
Why to invest in Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund? It offers a diversified portfolio of 30 blue chip companies, and as past data shows, wealth creation has been strong in the long run. This is a low cost alternative to active funds; and considering the current levels of Sensex, a good way to participate would be through the SIP route.
GLANCE AT THE KOTAK BSE SENSEX INDEX FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund NFO.
The Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund offers a good model for long term wealth creation through a low-cost diversified portfolio. A SIP approach could deliver best results due to the added benefits of rupee cost averaging.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.