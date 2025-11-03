NFO Pick – (LIC MF Consumption Fund)

WHY A CONSUMPTION FUND AT THIS JUNCTURE?
There are some compelling reasons to invest in a consumption fund. Here are some strong reasons for the same.
Let us now turn to the investor categories for whom the LIC MF Consumption Fund will be a good fit.
INVESTORS BEST SUITED TO INVEST IN LIC MF CONSUMPTION FUND
Here are the investor categories who should be looking to invest in the LIC MF Consumption Fund.
Let us now turn to the kind of returns that consumption funds have generated over the last few years.
HOW CONSUMPTION FUNDS HAVE PERFORMED IN INDIA?
Since LIC MF Consumption Fund is an active fund, we have compared it only with other active consumption funds in India. The basic premise is 5 years of existence to be considered in the rankings. There are 20 Consumption Funds in India, managing total AUM of ₹40,688 Crore. Of these, only 11 funds have a 5-year track record. Here are the Top-10 Consumption Funds in India based on 5-year returns. These returns pertain to Direct Plans.
|Consumption Funds
Scheme Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|-2.44
|15.83
|26.09
|3,274.40
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|4.95
|17.49
|25.50
|2,823.65
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|5.15
|19.27
|23.99
|4,798.67
|Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund
|4.48
|17.70
|22.73
|2,016.30
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|4.47
|18.46
|22.71
|3,291.42
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|5.17
|20.27
|22.63
|2,673.41
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|4.33
|18.07
|22.18
|567.48
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Consumption Fund
|5.36
|16.40
|22.05
|6,578.61
|Baroda BNP Paribas Consumption Fund
|3.64
|17.61
|21.95
|1,561.73
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|5.72
|17.80
|21.22
|1,652.28
|Data Source: AMFI
The table above captures the best performing Consumption Funds in India in terms of 5-year CAGR returns. If we look at 1-year returns, the average returns are at 3.93%, with fairly high dispersion in returns. Over a 3-year period, the average returns of consumption funds stand at 17.66%, which shows a much lower level of dispersion in returns. Consumption funds have given impressive returns over 5-years at 22.72% CAGR, although this may have been influenced by the COVID base. Even the dispersion is fairly low over a 5-year period.
GLANCE AT LIC MF CONSUMPTION FUND
Here are key details of the LIC MF Consumption Fund.
LIC MF Consumption Fund will be treated as an equity fund for tax purposes. Dividends will be taxed at the incremental rate of tax applicable to the investor. Short term capital gains – STCG (held for up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (held for beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% after factoring in a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!
