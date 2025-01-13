NFO Pick – (Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund)

HOW SMALL CAP COMPANIES CHANGED IN LAST 5 YEARS
AMFI has a floating definition of small caps. All listed companies are ranked on market cap, and the top 100 by market cap are classified as large caps. The, companies ranked 101 to 250 are classified as mid-caps. Any company ranked beyond 250 and upto 500 is a small cap. Here are some key changes.
In short, small caps have not only performed better, but have also shown lower drawdowns in recent times. Above all, they offer a uniquely wide sectoral representation.
HOW MIRAE ASSET SMALL CAP FUND WILL ALLOCATE?
The fund will allocate between 65% to 100% of its corpus to small cap equities. The focus will be on sustainable earnings growth, high capital efficiency, low leverage, and solid corporate governance. Also, the fund is aligned to Mirae’s research journey, which has seen small cap universe coverage increase from 24% to 43% in last 5 years. The company will use a totally bottom-up approach to stock picking and will use macros and industry level factors to ratify the final decision.
For investors, the Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund offers a fairly large investment universe, a historical compounding advantage, a good fit for SIP investing based on historical XIRR, exposure to niche market leaders, more undervaluation opportunities, high growth, and a strong element diversification from the traditional large cap oriented portfolios.
HOW SMALL CAP FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA?
The Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund is an NFO (classified by AMFI as small cap equity fund) investing predominantly in small cap equities, asper AMFI classification. There are a total of 27 small cap funds in India managing total AUM of ₹3,19,780 Crore.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|14.68
|21.10
|43.30
|27,040.12
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|22.38
|18.61
|34.22
|1,649.49
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|19.11
|22.57
|33.00
|60,719.28
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|15.30
|16.58
|30.71
|11,917.29
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|18.62
|19.59
|30.53
|4,279.27
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|23.49
|20.90
|29.79
|9,533.62
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|27.73
|22.28
|29.61
|6,193.12
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|19.85
|19.69
|29.03
|16,462.00
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|30.58
|20.94
|28.51
|477.94
|Kotak Small Cap Fund
|20.26
|15.72
|28.50
|17,241.86
Data Source: AMFI
The table provides performance of top 10 small cap funds on 5-year returns; which syncs with the longer term perspective required in small cap funds. Returns beyond 1 year are CAGR returns.
Clearly, the nature of small cap funds is such that they can generate best returns when held for longer period of time, so that the cycles are evened out.
GLANCE AT THE MIRAE ASSET SMALL CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund NFO.
The Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund offers a good alternative to invest via SIP mode with historical experience pointing to solid XIRR for small cap funds over longer holding periods.
