NFO Pick – (Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund)

WHAT IS MOMENTUM INVESTING; AND WHY DOES IT WORK?
The Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund is a thematic fund with momentum as its key theme. Momentum investing refers to the strategy of investing in those stocks that have displayed strong past performance, especially in the recent past. The expectation is that they will continue to outperform in the near future. In momentum investing, price is king and the recent stock price performance forms the basis for entry / exit in a stock. Let us also look at why this momentum investing tends to work in practice.
The momentum effect shows that past winners (recent past) continue to win in the future also. There are several reasons why momentum works. Firstly, trends tend to persist for a long time as investors gradually buy into these trends. Secondly, fear and greed leads to herd behaviour and that also is a key reason why momentum as a strategy tends to work in the stock market context. Lastly, there is the price feedback loop that causes good performance to attract more flows, which, in turn, underlines the performance. The key lies in catching the momentum shifts early.
MOTILAL OSWAL ACTIVE MOMENTUM FUND – PROOF OF THE PUDDING
The proof of the strategy lies in the empirical performance and this is what we can infer.
Let us quickly turn to the key momentum strategy investing strategy of the fund.
MOMENTUM INVESTING PROCESS FLOW AT MOTILAL OSWAL
The Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund will select stocks based on momentum driven stock selection, filtering on governance, filtering on risk adjusted returns, and monthly rebalancing of the portfolio. The portfolio of the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund will represent the house theme to the tune of 65% while there will be 10% provision for risk mitigation and the balance 25% will be at the discretion of the fund manager.
The top 500 stocks by market cap will be the starting universe of the fund. From these, stocks will be filtered based on momentum across multiple time frames. These high momentum stocks will be further filtered to remove stocks with unfavourable fundamentals. The top-30 stocks now will be equal weighted in the portfolio. The portfolio of the fund will be rebalanced on a monthly basis; and this iteration will continue.
GLANCE AT THE MOTILAL OSWAL ACTIVE MOMENTUM FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO.
The Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund offers a template for using momentum as the theme for outperforming the Nifty 500 TRI index. While returns are not assured, the historical experience of the momentum theme has been relatively encouraging.
