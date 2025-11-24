NFO Pick – (PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund)

WHY A MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND (MAAF) APPROACH
A multi asset allocation fund spreads its portfolio across multiple asset classes like equity, debt, money market instruments, gold, silver, REITs etc. There are some eminent advantages in such a combination.
Let us look at 3 compelling cases to invest in the PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund.
WHY INVEST IN PGIM INDIA MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND
There are several compelling reasons to invest in a multi-asset allocation fund to maintain a better balance of risk and returns. Above all, the MAAF structure is also a lot more tax efficient to the investor as we shall see later. MAAF is about true-blue diversification; not like the limited diversification we get in equity portfolios.
This tax-neutral churn across assets is a big advantage of MAAF, and a compelling reason for investor to opt for the fund.
HOW MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS PERFORMED?
Here is how multi-asset allocation funds performed in India across various time frames. We have restricted to 8 funds with a five-year track record.
|Multi Asset Allocation Funds
Scheme Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|13.85
|20.46
|25.81
|4,139.24
|ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund
|16.55
|19.53
|23.79
|74,119.63
|Nippon India MAAF
|18.13
|19.94
|17.45
|9,259.81
|Tata Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|13.35
|15.16
|16.30
|4,571.19
|UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|12.13
|20.04
|15.72
|6,515.49
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|15.99
|17.75
|15.12
|11,791.01
|HDFC Multi-Asset Fund
|12.91
|14.61
|14.86
|5,254.39
|Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|14.48
|13.37
|12.57
|1,772.94
|Data Source: AMFI
In India, there are 31 multi-asset allocation funds (MAAF), but we have only considered 8 funds in this ranking with a 5-year track record. The total AUM of the 31 funds stands at ₹1,65,890 Crore, of which the top 8 funds manage an AUM of ₹1,17,424 Crore, accounting for 70.8% of overall AUM.
In last 1-year, average returns of the top-8 funds averaged 14.67%, with very low volatility. Over a 3-year period, the average returns stood at 17.61%, again with limited volatility. However, over a 5-year period, the average returns stood at 17.70%, with sharply high levels of volatility. This is more because strategies of Multi-Asset Allocation funds vary sharply.
GLANCE AT PGIM INDIA MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND
Here are key details of the PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund.
Let us finally look at the taxation aspect.
TAX TREATMENT OF RETURNS ON THE FUND
If PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund gets classified as equity fund for income tax purposes; Dividends will be taxed at the incremental rate applicable. Short term capital gains – STCG (up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% after factoring in a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!
If PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund gets classified as non-equity fund for income tax purposes; Dividends will be still taxed at the incremental rate. Short term capital gains – STCG (up to 24 months) will be taxed at incremental rate. Long term Capital Gains – LTCG (beyond 24 months), will be taxed at 12.5%. There will be no indexation benefits available!
Whether it gets classified as equity or non-equity fund, the biggest benefit for investors will be that the allocation and churn across asset classes will happen in a tax neutral manner and without the investor having to make a DIY decision.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.