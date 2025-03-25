NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

WHAT IS QUANT ARBITRAGE FUND ALL ABOUT?
Arbitrage is simultaneous buying and selling of an asset in different markets to take advantage of different prices of the same asset. By buying in underpriced market and selling in the overpriced market, riskless arbitrage profit is locked in. Here the focus is on cash futures arbitrage. In a cash futures arbitrage, the arbitrage is normally identified based on automated algos and even execution is algo-driven as it has to be done quickly. For realizing profits, the arbitrage position is either fully unwound or the cash position is retained while the short futures position is rolled to the next contract. Arbitrage opportunities arise due to change in macros, pricing inefficiencies, market sentiments, and news flows.
TYPES OF ARBITRAGE OPPORTUNITIES
Broadly, there are 5 types of arbitrage opportunities that the arbitrage fund tries to capitalize on.
Let us turn to how the arbitrage funds have performed in India.
HOW ARBITRAGE FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA?
Here we have considered arbitrage funds with a minimum history of 5 years, and have ranked Direct Plans on 1-year returns. Here are the top-10 arbitrage funds in India.
|Scheme
Name
|1-Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|5-Year (%) Returns
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund
|8.06
|7.44
|6.24
|Bandhan Arbitrage Fund
|8.01
|7.26
|6.03
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|8.00
|7.38
|6.25
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|8.00
|7.60
|6.29
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|7.99
|7.31
|6.26
|ABSL Arbitrage Fund
|7.94
|7.24
|6.07
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|7.92
|7.16
|6.05
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund
|7.91
|7.17
|5.90
|ICICI Pru Equity Arbitrage Fund
|7.90
|7.21
|6.06
|Data Source: AMFI
What one can figure out from the ranking of top-10 arbitrage funds in India is that the top performers on 1-year returns have also done consistently well over 3 years and 5 years. More importantly, the standard deviation in performance is fairly low, so the fund selection risk is also relatively low. That advantage gets magnified vis-à-vis a liquid funds; once the treatment of arbitrage funds as equity fund for tax purposes is also considered.
GLANCE AT THE QUANT ARBITRAGE FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Quant Arbitrage Fund NFO.
The Quant Arbitrage Fund mirrors the risk profile of a liquid fund, but offers higher returns as well as greater tax efficiency, compared to liquid funds.
