NFO Pick – (Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund)

AN ACTIVE LARGE & MIDCAP FUND WITH MOMENTUM FOCUS
The universe of stocks for the fund will be the 250 large & mid-cap stocks. This includes the Nifty 100 and the Nifty Midcap 150 stocks combined. While the momentum filter will add to the eventual returns of the fund, the large & mid-cap theme alone offers a better risk-return trade-off. Firstly, the large & midcap fund has typically seen lower drawdowns during corrections compared to midcaps and small caps. Secondly, the large & midcap combination has also shown a much better resilience to macro risks. Thirdly, large & midcap also offers better sectoral diversification compared to large caps, by including unique sectors like textiles, construction materials, consumer durables etc. Lastly, the large & mid cap portfolio has outperformed the Nifty 500 index across all time frames; from 1 year to 10 years.
FACTORING MOMENTUM FILTER INTO LARGE & MIDCAPS
The fund will spice up the large & midcap stock selection with the use of momentum at multiple levels.
Now for the proof of the pudding; how have large & midcap funds performed in the market across various time frames?
HOW LARGE & MID-CAP FUNDS PERFORMED
There are a total of 31 active Large & Midcap Funds in India, managing a combined corpus of ₹2,93,127 Crore. The table presents the top 10 on 5-year returns of the Direct plan. Only funds with 3-year track record have been shown.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|17.87
|33.97
|32.26
|10,840.40
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|10.82
|25.68
|30.58
|22,209.53
|Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund
|10.28
|29.38
|30.44
|9,382.34
|HDFC Large and Midcap Fund
|6.17
|25.07
|29.99
|26,002.54
|UTI Large & Midcap Fund
|10.26
|25.98
|29.25
|4,673.24
|Nippon India Vision Fund
|7.98
|24.44
|27.84
|5,994.14
|Invesco India Large & Midcap Fund
|17.22
|29.33
|27.72
|7,510.64
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Midcap
|2.82
|21.27
|27.72
|2,675.75
|Quant Large and Midcap Fund
|-6.13
|23.68
|27.36
|3,844.10
|Edelweiss Large and Midcap Fund
|9.48
|23.58
|27.19
|4,000.99
|Data Source: AMFI
If you take a 1-year perspective, funds have delivered average returns of 7.73%. However, if you consider a 3-year perspective, then these funds have delivered average returns of 23.42% CAGR. On a 5-year basis, average returns are 26.82%. What is more interesting is that, even the variations are not too high, so the risk of selection is lower in this case. These large & mid-cap funds have successfully combined alpha hunt with stability.
GLANCE AT THE SAMCO LARGE & MID CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund NFO.
Samco Large & Mid Cap Fund is an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term gains (up to 1 year) will be taxed at 20.8%, including surcharge. Long term capital gains (above 1 year) will be 12.5%, after the base exemption of ₹1.25 lakhs per financial year.
