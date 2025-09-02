NFO Pick – (SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FOF)

THE PROBLEM OF PREDICTING MARKET DIRECTION
We all know that equity funds will do best when equity markets rally, while debt funds tend to do well when the interest rates and bond yields are on the way down. However, the real challenge is to know when to position your portfolio appropriately. One way is to leave it to the wisdom of fund managers and the dynamic asset allocation fund is all about that. Fund managers, with their expertise and research, reallocate between equity and debt based on their outlook. Over a longer period of time, such allocation boosts risk-adjusted returns.
One of the standard statements we get to hear is that, since asset timing is difficult, it is best to create a diversified portfolio and let the market balance out your returns. However, there is an option wherein you can combine diversification and market timing. In a dynamic asset allocation fund, the fund managers strategically move in and out of equity and debt, so as to make the best of market timing packets. After all, winners do not repeat, but fund managers can create a winning formula by dynamically allocating between equity and debt.
HOW WILL THE FUND BE ALLOCATED TO EQUITY AND DEBT?
Here are 3 ways in which the funds will be allocated and the maximum and minimum allocation proportions that will be maintained. Here is the broad charter.
While the tax treatment will depend on the actual allocation; it is true that such a FOF allows investors to dynamically allocation in a tax-efficient manner.
GLANCE AT THE SBI DYNAMIC ASSET ALLOCATION ACTIVE FOF NFO
Here are key details of the SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FOF NFO.
SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FOF will be classified as an equity or non-equity scheme based on the actual percentages of equity and debt in the portfolio. However, the real benefit of the FOF will come from the tax-free asset reallocation between debt and equity.
