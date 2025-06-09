NFO Pick – (Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund)

WHY TATA NIFTY MIDCAP 150 INDEX FUND?
The Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, will reflect the performance of mid-sized companies in India. These are ranked between 101 and 250 on the market cap ranking scale, and this universe starts, where the large cap universe ends. Here are some compelling investment cases in favour of investing in the Tata Nifty Midcap 150 index Fund.
Having the value-add features, let us turn to who should invest in this fund.
WHO SHOULD INVEST IN TATA NIFTY MIDCAP 150 FUND?
The Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Fund would be ideally for the following investors.
Let us turn to how the Nifty Midcap 150 funds in India have performed over 1 year and over the last 3 years.
HOW NIFTY MIDCAP 150 FUNDS PERFORMED
There are a total of 18 Nifty Midcap 150 Index Funds and ETFs in India, managing a combined corpus of ₹10,900 Crore. The table presents the top 8 on 3-year returns of the regular plan. Only funds with 3-year track have been shown.
|Scheme
Name
|Regular
NAV (₹)
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|21.7869
|12.42
|27.33
|1,100.93
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|22.0632
|12.36
|27.26
|470.24
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|220.7051
|12.23
|27.21
|2,274.81
|ABSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|23.5827
|11.33
|26.30
|364.57
|Nippon Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|24.1868
|11.47
|26.30
|1,777.79
|MOSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|37.1592
|11.56
|26.29
|2,365.76
|ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|18.6668
|11.29
|25.98
|750.02
|Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|19.7172
|11.15
|25.79
|292.72
|Data Source: AMFI
If you take a 1-year perspective, funds have delivered average returns of 11.77%. However, if you consider a 3-year perspective, then the funds have delivered an average return of 26.56% CAGR. What is most interesting is that, being an index-driven fund, the variance of returns of individual funds is quite low. Hence, the risk of selection also becomes much lower in this case, as even the worst case returns are fairly attractive and very proximate to the average returns. One quick takeaway is that, due to lower cost structures, the ETF may appear to outperform the index funds. However, to get a real picture, one must also consider the brokerage costs, demat charges, and spread costs in case of ETFs.
GLANCE AT THE TATA NIFTY MIDCAP 150 INDEX FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund NFO.
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund will be treated as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term gains (up to 1 year) will be taxed at 20.8%, including surcharge. Long term capital gains (above 1 year) will be 12.5%, after the base exemption of ₹1.25 lakhs per financial year.
