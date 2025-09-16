NFO Pick – (Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Fund NFO)

WHERE WILL THE TATA NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND INVEST?
Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Fund will invest in a portfolio that exactly mirrors the Nifty Next 50 index components. Even the proportion of stocks will be maintained same as the index so it reflects the Nifty Next 50 Index TRI returns as closely as possible. It is an equity index fund, so there will be no element of stock selection; just mirroring the underlying index. The Nifty Next 50 index is the Nifty 100 minus the Nifty 50 components.
What is so special about the Nifty Next 50 Index? It is composed of stocks that have a higher growth rate than Nifty stocks and have the potential to become Nifty stocks over time. Quite often, they also offer valuation comfort compared to the Nifty index. The Nifty Next 50 Index also comprises unique themes like green energy, ecommerce, life style brands, chemicals, real estate etc, which is normally not available on the Nifty.
WHO SHOULD INVEST IN THE TATA NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND?
The following category of investments must closely look at investing in the Tata Nifty Next 50 Index fund.
Let us now turn to how these Nifty Next 50 index funds / ETFs have performed in India over a longer time frame.
HOW NIFTY NEXT-50 INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
Nifty Next-50 Index funds in India manage ₹27,361 Crore AUM across 26 funds. For our ranking, we have only considered top-10 funds with 5-year track record. Here are the top-10 Nifty Next-50 Index funds based on 5-year CAGR returns (Regular Plans).
|Scheme
Name
|1-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ABSL Nifty Next 50 ETF
|-7.80
|16.15
|20.90
|1,705.85
|ABSL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-7.74
|16.19
|20.84
|N.A.
|Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-7.78
|16.18
|20.83
|139.94
|Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-7.85
|16.13
|20.73
|2,581.80
|Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-7.90
|16.07
|20.68
|6,636.43
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-7.81
|16.03
|20.51
|818.34
|Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-8.44
|15.52
|20.13
|1,096.03
|Groww Nifty Next 50 ETF
|-8.39
|15.37
|19.95
|N.A.
|Groww Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-8.65
|15.36
|19.91
|7,949.27
|HDFC Nifty NEXT 50 ETF
|-8.73
|15.10
|19.70
|139.17
Data Source: AMFI
Nifty Next 50 Index Funds have generated average 1-year return of -8.31%, 3-year CAGR returns of 15.56%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 20.27%. The 5-year return may look inflated due to the COVID base. Return dispersion is very low over all time periods due to the homogeneous nature of the funds. That makes fund selection a lot easier.
GLANCE AT TATA NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Fund NFO.
Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.