NFO Pick – (Unifi Flexi Cap Fund)

QUICK THOUGHTS ON UNIFI FLEXI CAP FUND NFO
The Unifi Flexi Cap Fund NFO is an equity fund that will adopt a dynamic approach to investing in equities; with a flexible mix of large caps, mid-caps, and small caps.
Investors need to evaluate the performance of flexi-cap funds over a minimum period of 5 to 7 years to get a ringside view.
TOP PERFORMERS AMONG FLEXI-CAP FUNDS IN INDIA
The table captures the best performing flexi cap funds in India, on 5-year CAGR returns.
|Scheme
Name
|Returns (%)
1-Year
|Returns (%)
3-Years
|Returns (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|-3.91
|22.24
|35.16
|7,240
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|15.60
|26.54
|33.63
|75,138
|JM Flexi Cap Fund
|1.79
|28.14
|30.57
|5,895
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|10.90
|23.07
|30.25
|18,540
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|13.83
|22.88
|28.85
|1,02,851
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|9.60
|22.71
|28.19
|2,614
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|9.90
|21.95
|27.37
|4,876
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|10.84
|15.90
|26.34
|6,214
|ABSL Flexi Cap Fund
|12.86
|20.11
|25.94
|22,659
|Union Flexi Cap Fund
|6.84
|18.83
|25.89
|2,283
Data Source: AMFI
There are 39 flexi-cap funds in India, managing a corpus of ₹4,63,676 Crore. In last 1 year, average returns of flexi cap funds has been 7.84% with maximum returns of 17.24% and minimum returns of -10.47%. In last 3 years, the average returns of flexi cap funds has been 20.01% with maximum returns of 28.14% and minimum returns of 7.29%. In the last 5 years, the average returns of flexi cap funds has been 25.61% with maximum returns of 35.16% and minimum returns of 19.48%. Despite short term volatility due to style discrepancies, flexi cap funds have done very well over the longer term with limited downside risk.
GLANCE AT THE UNIFI FLEXI CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Unifi Flexi Cap Fund NFO.
Unifi Flexi Cap Fund offers a GARP-based approach to selecting stocks across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. The fund will balance stability and alpha generation.
