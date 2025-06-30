NFO Pick – (Union Low Duration Fund)

WHY INVEST IN LOW DURATION FUND?
Before investing in the Union Low Duration Fund, the question is why a low duration fund at this juncture? There has been a widening of spreads between higher maturity and lower maturity as well as between lower risk and higher risk asset classes. It is expected that these should not get back to normal levels due to surplus liquidity in the system. That should lead to narrowing of these spreads, which will be favourable for bonds with relatively lower duration. With the RBI dividend payout and the CRR cuts, liquidity is likely to stay in surplus for some more time, favouring bonds in the lower duration brackets.
HOW LOW DURATION FUNDS PERFORMED
There are a total of 22 active Low Duration Funds in India, managing a combined corpus of ₹1,29,798 Crore. The table presents the top 10 on 1-year returns of the Direct plan. Only funds with 1-year track record have been shown.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
3-Months
|Return (%)
6-Months
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|HSBC Low Duration Fund
|14.75
|11.82
|9.87
|636.86
|Kotak Low Duration Fund
|10.29
|9.18
|8.72
|13,006.16
|Sundaram Low Duration Fund
|9.71
|8.92
|8.64
|369.77
|HDFC Low Duration Fund
|10.31
|9.21
|8.61
|22,621.17
|Nippon India Low Duration Fund
|9.96
|9.03
|8.61
|7,960.58
|Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund
|9.90
|9.11
|8.57
|1,562.27
|Axis Treasury Advantage Fund
|10.01
|9.07
|8.57
|5,446.11
|ICICI Prudential Savings Fund
|9.99
|9.00
|8.51
|25,266.17
|Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund
|9.66
|8.91
|8.50
|640.31
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Low Duration Fund
|9.99
|8.96
|8.48
|12,106.28
|Data Source: AMFI
If you take a 3-Months perspective, low duration funds delivered average returns of 10.05%, with a wide range. However, if you consider a 6-Months perspective, then these funds have delivered average returns of 9.09%. On a 1-year basis, average returns are 8.52%, although the dispersion is very low in this case. These are attractive returns considering they are low
GLANCE AT THE UNION LOW DURATION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Union Low Duration Fund NFO.
Union Low Duration Fund is a debt fund for tax purposes. Hence there will be no concept of long term or short term capital gains in this regard. Any gains will be treated as other income in the year and taxed at the peak incremental rates applicable.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.