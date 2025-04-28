iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NFO Pick – (UTI Multi Cap Fund)

28 Apr 2025 , 10:08 AM

WHY INVESTORS MUST LOOK AT UTI MULTI-CAP FUND?

There are several reasons for investors to opt for the multiple benefits of UTI Multi Cap Fund.

  • The UTI Multi Cap fund combines large caps, mid-caps, and small caps in a minimum ratio of 25% each, with discretion for the last 25%. This enables investors to enhance their returns, since smaller stocks have traditionally outperformed large caps.
  • The multi cap fund allows seamless reallocation between large caps, mid-caps, and small caps; without incurring any taxation costs for the investor.
  • While there is discretion in stock allocation, there are basic limits for each capitalization class set out. This limits fund manager discretion risk, unlike flexi-cap funds.
  • Exposure to mid-caps and small caps also offers an additional diversification strategy to investors, beyond the traditional sector and theme based diversification.
  • Multi-cap funds mix stocks across market cap classes. This catalyses value creation in the long run as stocks transition from small caps to mid-caps and later from mid-caps to large caps. That is where most value gets created.

Let us look at how multi-cap fund have performed in India.

QUICK NOTE ON PERFORMANCE OF MULTI-CAP FUND IN INDIA

Here is the ranking of multi-cap funds on 5-year CAGR returns. We have considered direct plan to avoid TER discrepancies amongst funds.

Scheme

Name

 Return (%)

1Y-Direct

 Return (%)

3Y-Direct

 Return (%)

5Y-Direct

 Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
Nippon India Multicap Fund 10.27 23.88 33.34 40,789
Quant Active Fund -5.96 13.11 32.97 9,692
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap 10.26 18.70 30.48 5,200
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund 11.57 21.23 28.81 14,631
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap 10.57 18.35 28.36 2,743
Invesco India Multicap Fund 13.39 19.35 27.41 3,837
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund 10.89 16.32 27.03 2,696
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO 5.83 10.93 23.92 876
ITI Multi Cap Fund 4.08 21.09 22.71 1,179
Data Source: AMFI

It may be noted here that the 5 year returns may look on the higher side; but that is due to the low base of the COVID year (2020). The general experience is that multi-cap funds have not only outperformed diversified large cap funds; but in terms of flows, investors have gravitated towards multi-cap funds more than flexi-cap funds.

GLANCE AT THE UTI MULTI CAP FUND NFO

Here are key details of the UTI Multi Cap Fund NFO.

  • The NFO opens on April 29, 2025 and closes on May 13, 2025. The allotment date for units will be within 15 days from the close of subscription of the NFO.
  • On the risk-o-meter, UTI Multi Cap Fund is classified as “Very High Risk Fund,” due to its predominant exposure to equities and mandatory exposure to small caps and mid-caps.
  • Investment objective is to generate long term wealth through a diversified portfolio of equities across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. Fund must have minimum 25% to large caps, mid-caps, and small caps; with discretion on the last 25%.
  • There is no entry load. An exit load of 1% of the redemption value will be levied if the fund is redeemed within 90 days from the date of allotment of units.
  • UTI Multi Cap Fund offers Regular and Direct plans. Additionally, the fund also offers the Growth option and the IDCW option to investors.
  • Minimum application amount in NFO will be ₹1,000 and additional investments also have to be of ₹1,000. However, monthly SIPs have minimum limit of ₹500. Karthikraj Lakshmanan will be the designated fund manager for the fund.
  • Being a multi-cap equity fund, it is exposed to equity volatility and to additional risks of mid-caps and small caps. While a long term holding of over 5-7 years is recommended, based on past experience, there are no guarantees of returns on the fund.
  • UTI Multi Cap Fund, is a pure equity fund. STCG tax (less than 1 year), will be taxed at 20.8% (including surcharge). LTCG tax (1 year or more), will be taxed at 12.5%, after maximum exemption of ₹1.25 Lakhs per financial year.

The UTI Multi Cap Fund is an active equity fund, with a formula based approach to spreading the portfolio across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. This limits managerial discretion in allocation; and makes the capitalization allocation more rule-based.

Related Tags

  • ActiveFunds
  • debt
  • Energy
  • equities
  • MutualFunds
  • nifty
  • Oil&Gas
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Endurance Technologies to Launch Lithium Battery Plant in Pune by 2026

Endurance Technologies to Launch Lithium Battery Plant in Pune by 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|01:07 AM
Exide Industries Q4 Profit Falls 11% to ₹254 Crore

Exide Industries Q4 Profit Falls 11% to ₹254 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|12:49 AM
Greaves Cotton Delivers Strong Q4 Results with ₹24 Crore Profit

Greaves Cotton Delivers Strong Q4 Results with ₹24 Crore Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|12:37 AM
Go Fashion Q4 Profit Jumps 54%, Plans 120 New Stores Annually

Go Fashion Q4 Profit Jumps 54%, Plans 120 New Stores Annually

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2025|11:57 PM
Paras Defence Q4 Profit Jumps 97%

Paras Defence Q4 Profit Jumps 97%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2025|11:39 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.