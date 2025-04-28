NFO Pick – (UTI Multi Cap Fund)

WHY INVESTORS MUST LOOK AT UTI MULTI-CAP FUND?
There are several reasons for investors to opt for the multiple benefits of UTI Multi Cap Fund.
Let us look at how multi-cap fund have performed in India.
QUICK NOTE ON PERFORMANCE OF MULTI-CAP FUND IN INDIA
Here is the ranking of multi-cap funds on 5-year CAGR returns. We have considered direct plan to avoid TER discrepancies amongst funds.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1Y-Direct
|Return (%)
3Y-Direct
|Return (%)
5Y-Direct
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Nippon India Multicap Fund
|10.27
|23.88
|33.34
|40,789
|Quant Active Fund
|-5.96
|13.11
|32.97
|9,692
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap
|10.26
|18.70
|30.48
|5,200
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|11.57
|21.23
|28.81
|14,631
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap
|10.57
|18.35
|28.36
|2,743
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|13.39
|19.35
|27.41
|3,837
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|10.89
|16.32
|27.03
|2,696
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO
|5.83
|10.93
|23.92
|876
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|4.08
|21.09
|22.71
|1,179
|Data Source: AMFI
It may be noted here that the 5 year returns may look on the higher side; but that is due to the low base of the COVID year (2020). The general experience is that multi-cap funds have not only outperformed diversified large cap funds; but in terms of flows, investors have gravitated towards multi-cap funds more than flexi-cap funds.
GLANCE AT THE UTI MULTI CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the UTI Multi Cap Fund NFO.
The UTI Multi Cap Fund is an active equity fund, with a formula based approach to spreading the portfolio across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps. This limits managerial discretion in allocation; and makes the capitalization allocation more rule-based.
