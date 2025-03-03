Nifty down for 5 months in a row; first time since 1996

NIFTY DOWN FOR FIFTH MONTH IN A ROW
The Nifty 50 index is down for 5 month in succession. Here are the monthly returns on Nifty.
|Index Name
|Date
|Close
|Monthly Returns
|NIFTY 50
|28-Feb-25
|22,124.70
|-5.89%
|NIFTY 50
|31-Jan-25
|23,508.40
|-0.58%
|NIFTY 50
|31-Dec-24
|23,644.80
|-2.02%
|NIFTY 50
|29-Nov-24
|24,131.10
|-0.31%
|NIFTY 50
|31-Oct-24
|24,205.35
|-6.22%
|NIFTY 50
|30-Sep-24
|25,810.85
Data Source: NSE
Since the Nifty peaked in late September 2024, the index is down over 15%. What is more disconcerting is that the markets have given negative returns in each of the last 5 months. This phenomenon was last seen in November 1996, so this is happening after more than 28 years. Why this persistent fall and what does it mean?
WHY THIS PERSISTENT FALL IN THE NIFTY?
There have been several reasons for this persistent fall in the Nifty index.
So, what does this 5-month fall mean for investment strategy?
READING THE MARKET SUB-TEXT
There is a lot of valuation blood-letting that has happened and these stocks are not bouncing back in a hurry. That must be factored into the investment strategy. Once the chaos settles, it will be the blue chips that will show the first signs of revival. The big bet by investors must be on quality and less on momentum. Indian markets may stay a deep value market for some time now!
