Nifty Rebounds as Banks Rally; FPIs Net Sellers ₹8,347 Cr

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth INR 8,347 cr last week. The VIX moderated towards the end of the week to 10.05. After an extended correction, NIFTY staged a sharp rebound towards the end of the week. While FII flows continued unabated, private banks led the broadbased rally.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Banking Stocks Boost Sensex
Weekly Performance: 0.97%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|80684.1
|81252.0
|80649.6
|81207.2
|02 Oct, 2025
|80983.3
|80983.3
|80983.3
|80983.3
|01 Oct, 2025
|80173.2
|81068.4
|80159.9
|80983.3
|30 Sep, 2025
|80541.8
|80677.8
|80201.1
|80267.6
|29 Sep, 2025
|80588.8
|80851.4
|80248.8
|80364.9
|26 Sep, 2025
|80956.0
|81033.1
|80332.4
|80426.5
Source: BSE
The BSE Sensex gained modestly last week, led by banking and financial stocks. Market participants remained cautious ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season. Investor sentiment was supported by optimism of a trade pact with US and a supportive environment for the banks. The index hit a high of 81252.0 and a low of 80159.9 during the week. It closed at 81207.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 780.7 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – Banks and Metals Power Sharp Recovery
Weekly Performance: 0.97%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|24759.5
|24904.8
|24747.5
|24894.2
|01 Oct, 2025
|24620.5
|24868.0
|24606.0
|24836.3
|30 Sep, 2025
|24692.0
|24731.8
|24587.7
|24611.1
|29 Sep, 2025
|24728.5
|24791.3
|24606.2
|24634.9
|26 Sep, 2025
|24818.5
|24868.6
|24629.5
|24654.7
Source: NSE
The NIFTY 50 index gained 0.97% last week, closing at 24,894, led by strong Bank Nifty (+2.21%) and Metals (+3.93%) gains. While the FII selling and INR depreciation continued to be headwinds, a renewed buying by domestic institutions punctuated the rally. The index hit a high of 24,904.8 and a low of 24,587.7. It closed at 24,894.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 239.5 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcaps Rally Strongly
Weekly Performance: 2.0%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|57122.0
|57545.6
|57004.9
|57503.3
|01 Oct, 2025
|56592.7
|57072.4
|56418.0
|57029.7
|30 Sep, 2025
|56713.7
|56788.8
|56195.9
|56529.3
|29 Sep, 2025
|56576.1
|56907.0
|56339.4
|56533.2
|26 Sep, 2025
|57450.6
|57505.1
|56327.4
|56378.6
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Midcap 100 index gained 2% last week, closing at 57,503, led by broad-based buying across midcaps amid improving sentiment. A broadbased rally across mid-cap stocks supported the rebound. The rally reflected a recovery from earlier selling pressure. The index hit a high of 57,545.6 and a low of 56,196.0. It closed at 57,503.4 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1,124.8 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Stages A Rebound
Weekly Performance: 1.81%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|17796.4
|17897.1
|17739.0
|17878.2
|01 Oct, 2025
|17582.2
|17769.7
|17530.5
|17755.8
|30 Sep, 2025
|17599.7
|17640.5
|17446.5
|17562.8
|29 Sep, 2025
|17633.5
|17736.7
|17493.0
|17548.7
|26 Sep, 2025
|17930.7
|17946.2
|17540.5
|17560.9
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Smallcap 100 index gained 1.8% last week, closing at 17,878, led by strong performances in the banks and financials sectors. The index hit a high of 17,946.2 and a low of 17,446.5 during the week. It closed at 17,878.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 317.2 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – Sector Rotation and Optimism Over Supportive Policies
Weekly Performance: 2.21%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|55182.6
|55616.4
|55177.0
|55589.2
|01 Oct, 2025
|54653.9
|55406.8
|54582.6
|55347.9
|30 Sep, 2025
|54705.5
|54793.1
|54502.9
|54635.9
|29 Sep, 2025
|54460.4
|54686.1
|54226.6
|54461.0
|26 Sep, 2025
|54797.9
|54897.0
|54310.9
|54389.4
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Bank index rebounded last week, closing at 55,589, after the RBI kept the repo rate steady at 5.5%, renewing investor confidence. Strong buying in private banks like ICICI and HDFC supported gains. Positive response to the central bank’s pro-growth stance and easing tariff concerns contributed. The index hit a high of 55,616.4 and a low of 54,226.6. It closed at 55,589.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1,199.9 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Stocks Edge Higher Amid Mixed Signals
Weekly Performance: 0.74%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|33921.1
|33992.1
|33763.1
|33949.8
|01 Oct, 2025
|33702.9
|34016.6
|33432.1
|33905.2
|30 Sep, 2025
|33789.7
|33922.6
|33634.3
|33655.1
|29 Sep, 2025
|33900.6
|33970.1
|33606.4
|33693.1
|26 Sep, 2025
|34399.2
|34477.3
|33636.6
|33702.0
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT index gained marginally last week, closing at 33,949. US visa policy uncertainty continued to weigh on confidence. Top performers were dominated by the midcaps while some of the large-caps acted as a drag. The index hit a high of 34,477.3 and a low of 33,432.1. It closed at 33,949.8 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 247.8 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Shares Rebound
Weekly Performance: 2.17%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|11310.2
|11384.5
|11243.5
|11374.0
|01 Oct, 2025
|11292.2
|11417.3
|11280.6
|11304.2
|30 Sep, 2025
|11311.3
|11325.0
|11249.6
|11280.5
|29 Sep, 2025
|11179.0
|11334.0
|11166.9
|11282.3
|26 Sep, 2025
|11211.6
|11214.0
|11104.0
|11132.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Oil & Gas index closed at 11,374, gaining modestly after a five-session decline. Recovery. Volatile macro factors and trade talks limited gains. The index hit a high of 11,417.3 and a low of 11,104.0, recording a weekly gain of 241.5 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Urban Inflation Slams FMCG Momentum
Weekly Performance: 0.59%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|03 Oct, 2025
|55062.9
|55213.1
|54679.0
|55170.6
|01 Oct, 2025
|54776.4
|55149.1
|54455.2
|55105.4
|30 Sep, 2025
|54974.6
|55069.2
|54522.2
|54710.7
|29 Sep, 2025
|54861.6
|55007.1
|54343.8
|54945.8
|26 Sep, 2025
|55031.6
|55199.6
|54776.9
|54847.6
Source: NSE
The NIFTY FMCG index gained 0.59% last week, closing at 55,170, and underperformed the broader indices The index hit a high of 55,213.1 and a low of 54,343.8, recording a weekly loss of 323.1 pts.
