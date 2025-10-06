Nifty Rebounds as Banks Rally; FPIs Net Sellers ₹8,347 Cr

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth INR 8,347 cr last week. The VIX moderated towards the end of the week to 10.05. After an extended correction, NIFTY staged a sharp rebound towards the end of the week. While FII flows continued unabated, private banks led the broadbased rally.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Banking Stocks Boost Sensex

Weekly Performance: 0.97%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 80684.1 81252.0 80649.6 81207.2 02 Oct, 2025 80983.3 80983.3 80983.3 80983.3 01 Oct, 2025 80173.2 81068.4 80159.9 80983.3 30 Sep, 2025 80541.8 80677.8 80201.1 80267.6 29 Sep, 2025 80588.8 80851.4 80248.8 80364.9 26 Sep, 2025 80956.0 81033.1 80332.4 80426.5

Source: BSE

The BSE Sensex gained modestly last week, led by banking and financial stocks. Market participants remained cautious ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season. Investor sentiment was supported by optimism of a trade pact with US and a supportive environment for the banks. The index hit a high of 81252.0 and a low of 80159.9 during the week. It closed at 81207.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 780.7 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Banks and Metals Power Sharp Recovery

Weekly Performance: 0.97%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 24759.5 24904.8 24747.5 24894.2 01 Oct, 2025 24620.5 24868.0 24606.0 24836.3 30 Sep, 2025 24692.0 24731.8 24587.7 24611.1 29 Sep, 2025 24728.5 24791.3 24606.2 24634.9 26 Sep, 2025 24818.5 24868.6 24629.5 24654.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 index gained 0.97% last week, closing at 24,894, led by strong Bank Nifty (+2.21%) and Metals (+3.93%) gains. While the FII selling and INR depreciation continued to be headwinds, a renewed buying by domestic institutions punctuated the rally. The index hit a high of 24,904.8 and a low of 24,587.7. It closed at 24,894.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 239.5 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcaps Rally Strongly

Weekly Performance: 2.0%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 57122.0 57545.6 57004.9 57503.3 01 Oct, 2025 56592.7 57072.4 56418.0 57029.7 30 Sep, 2025 56713.7 56788.8 56195.9 56529.3 29 Sep, 2025 56576.1 56907.0 56339.4 56533.2 26 Sep, 2025 57450.6 57505.1 56327.4 56378.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Midcap 100 index gained 2% last week, closing at 57,503, led by broad-based buying across midcaps amid improving sentiment. A broadbased rally across mid-cap stocks supported the rebound. The rally reflected a recovery from earlier selling pressure. The index hit a high of 57,545.6 and a low of 56,196.0. It closed at 57,503.4 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1,124.8 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Stages A Rebound

Weekly Performance: 1.81%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 17796.4 17897.1 17739.0 17878.2 01 Oct, 2025 17582.2 17769.7 17530.5 17755.8 30 Sep, 2025 17599.7 17640.5 17446.5 17562.8 29 Sep, 2025 17633.5 17736.7 17493.0 17548.7 26 Sep, 2025 17930.7 17946.2 17540.5 17560.9

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Smallcap 100 index gained 1.8% last week, closing at 17,878, led by strong performances in the banks and financials sectors. The index hit a high of 17,946.2 and a low of 17,446.5 during the week. It closed at 17,878.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 317.2 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Sector Rotation and Optimism Over Supportive Policies

Weekly Performance: 2.21%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 55182.6 55616.4 55177.0 55589.2 01 Oct, 2025 54653.9 55406.8 54582.6 55347.9 30 Sep, 2025 54705.5 54793.1 54502.9 54635.9 29 Sep, 2025 54460.4 54686.1 54226.6 54461.0 26 Sep, 2025 54797.9 54897.0 54310.9 54389.4

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Bank index rebounded last week, closing at 55,589, after the RBI kept the repo rate steady at 5.5%, renewing investor confidence. Strong buying in private banks like ICICI and HDFC supported gains. Positive response to the central bank’s pro-growth stance and easing tariff concerns contributed. The index hit a high of 55,616.4 and a low of 54,226.6. It closed at 55,589.2 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1,199.9 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Stocks Edge Higher Amid Mixed Signals

Weekly Performance: 0.74%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 33921.1 33992.1 33763.1 33949.8 01 Oct, 2025 33702.9 34016.6 33432.1 33905.2 30 Sep, 2025 33789.7 33922.6 33634.3 33655.1 29 Sep, 2025 33900.6 33970.1 33606.4 33693.1 26 Sep, 2025 34399.2 34477.3 33636.6 33702.0

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index gained marginally last week, closing at 33,949. US visa policy uncertainty continued to weigh on confidence. Top performers were dominated by the midcaps while some of the large-caps acted as a drag. The index hit a high of 34,477.3 and a low of 33,432.1. It closed at 33,949.8 on 03 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 247.8 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Shares Rebound

Weekly Performance: 2.17%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 11310.2 11384.5 11243.5 11374.0 01 Oct, 2025 11292.2 11417.3 11280.6 11304.2 30 Sep, 2025 11311.3 11325.0 11249.6 11280.5 29 Sep, 2025 11179.0 11334.0 11166.9 11282.3 26 Sep, 2025 11211.6 11214.0 11104.0 11132.5

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Oil & Gas index closed at 11,374, gaining modestly after a five-session decline. Recovery. Volatile macro factors and trade talks limited gains. The index hit a high of 11,417.3 and a low of 11,104.0, recording a weekly gain of 241.5 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Urban Inflation Slams FMCG Momentum

Weekly Performance: 0.59%

date open high low close 03 Oct, 2025 55062.9 55213.1 54679.0 55170.6 01 Oct, 2025 54776.4 55149.1 54455.2 55105.4 30 Sep, 2025 54974.6 55069.2 54522.2 54710.7 29 Sep, 2025 54861.6 55007.1 54343.8 54945.8 26 Sep, 2025 55031.6 55199.6 54776.9 54847.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index gained 0.59% last week, closing at 55,170, and underperformed the broader indices The index hit a high of 55,213.1 and a low of 54,343.8, recording a weekly loss of 323.1 pts.