Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.37% in Sept; Real Estate leads gains

In September 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a positive return of 0.37%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Real Estate, with key contributors including Anant Raj Limited, Signature Global (India) Limited, and Brigade Enterprises Limited. The market breadth was neutral with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 49-51.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 49 advances while 51 declined:

In Sep-2025, the market breadth was neutral. 49 stocks advanced while 51 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally better than August’s weaker 36-64 split.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Sep-2025 49 51 0.96 Aug-2025 36 64 0.56 Jul-2025 22 78 0.28 Jun-2025 68 32 2.12 May-2025 86 14 6.14 Apr-2025 49 51 0.96 Mar-2025 87 13 6.69 Feb-2025 12 88 0.14 Jan-2025 14 86 0.16 Dec-2024 48 52 0.92 Nov-2024 47 51 0.92 Oct-2024 30 66 0.45

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Real Estate performs the best while Consumer Cyclical performs the worst:

Real Estate was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.87%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Anant Raj Limited, Signatureglobal (India) Limited, and Brigade Enterprises Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Consumer Cyclical, which saw a decline of 1.74%. Key contributors to this downturn included Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Devyani International Limited, and Swan Energy Limited.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Real Estate 3 7.87 9.62 Energy 2 4.77 5.17 Utilities 5 2.39 2.73 Financial Services 15 1.37 1.57 Industrials 21 0.74 0.37 Basic Materials 11 0.56 1.78 Unknown 6 -0.34 0.43 Healthcare 10 -0.45 -0.89 Technology 12 -0.55 -0.66 Consumer Defensive 2 -0.74 -1.42 Communication Services 5 -1.29 -0.46 Consumer Cyclical 8 -1.74 1.09

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Laurus Labs Limited, Amber Enterprises India Limited, and Redington Limited with returns of 79.77%, 66.93%, and 55.97% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Healthcare and Technology sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Laurus Labs Limited Healthcare 79.77 Amber Enterprises India Limited Consumer Cyclical 66.93 Redington Limited Technology 55.97 Godfrey Phillips India Limited Consumer Defensive 52.43 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 51.76 Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited Industrials 49.25 Sagility India Limited Healthcare 45.5 Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 44.42 Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Healthcare 40.81 Radico Khaitan Limited Consumer Defensive 38.68 Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited Financial Services 34.34 Kaynes Technology India Limited Industrials 29.01 Navin Fluorine International Limited Basic Materials 28.66 Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Financial Services 24.12

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included HFCL Limited, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, and Sonata Software Limited with returns of -50.96%, -46.52%, and -44.19% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Technology and Industrials sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) HFCL Limited Technology -50.96 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials -46.52 Sonata Software Limited Technology -44.19 NATCO Pharma Limited Healthcare -42.9 Inox Wind Limited Utilities -41.39 Birlasoft Limited Technology -40.1 Cyient Limited Industrials -39.26 Brigade Enterprises Limited Real Estate -37.23 Aarti Industries Limited Basic Materials -35.97 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Communication Services -35.33 Five-Star Business Finance Limited Financial Services -34.76 PVR INOX Limited Communication Services -34.74 Signatureglobal (India) Limited Real Estate -34.65

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 50 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week high, with Kaynes Technology India Limited being the closest, followed by Amber Enterprises India Limited and Radico Khaitan Limited.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Amber Enterprises India Limited Consumer Cyclical 8089.0 8497.0 -4.8 Hindustan Copper Limited Basic Materials 329.44 347.0 -5.06 CreditAccess Grameen Limited Financial Services 1353.2 1430.0 -5.37 Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 280.8 298.0 -5.77 Radico Khaitan Limited Consumer Defensive 2887.1 3067.0 -5.87 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 626.95 675.0 -7.12 Delhivery Limited Industrials 450.05 489.1 -7.98 Kalpataru Projects International Limited Industrials 1254.8 1364.3 -8.03 Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited Basic Materials 913.3 1001.0 -8.76 The Karur Vysya Bank Limited Financial Services 210.91 231.25 -8.8 Kaynes Technology India Limited Industrials 7052.0 7822.0 -9.84

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 65 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 3 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with HFCL Limited, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited, and Indian Energy Exchange Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Aarti Industries Limited Basic Materials 374.9 344.2 8.92 Signatureglobal (India) Limited Real Estate 1054.0 1010.8 4.27 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Consumer Cyclical 291.3 286.0 1.85 Indian Energy Exchange Limited Financial Services 139.25 130.26 6.9 Brigade Enterprises Limited Real Estate 896.05 852.0 5.17 Welspun Living Limited Consumer Cyclical 114.7 104.8 9.45 Piramal Pharma Limited Healthcare 191.16 181.73 5.19 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Communication Services 55.02 50.1 9.82 BLS International Services Limited Industrials 322.3 308.25 4.56 Angel One Limited Financial Services 2132.5 1941.0 9.87 Inox Wind Limited Utilities 140.24 130.32 7.61 Five-Star Business Finance Limited Financial Services 536.6 501.0 7.11 Birlasoft Limited Technology 351.4 331.0 6.16 Cyient Limited Industrials 1144.5 1084.05 5.58 NATCO Pharma Limited Healthcare 795.55 726.8 9.46 HFCL Limited Technology 72.88 68.56 6.3 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials 539.7 513.2 5.16 PG Electroplast Limited Technology 502.3 465.0 8.02 Tejas Networks Limited Technology 585.4 542.25 7.96

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

Source: NSE