Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.37% in Sept; Real Estate leads gains

In September 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a positive return of 0.37%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Real Estate, with key contributors including Anant Raj Limited, Signature Global (India) Limited, and Brigade Enterprises Limited. The market breadth was neutral with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 49-51.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 49 advances while 51 declined:
In Sep-2025, the market breadth was neutral. 49 stocks advanced while 51 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally better than August’s weaker 36-64 split.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Sep-2025
|49
|51
|0.96
|Aug-2025
|36
|64
|0.56
|Jul-2025
|22
|78
|0.28
|Jun-2025
|68
|32
|2.12
|May-2025
|86
|14
|6.14
|Apr-2025
|49
|51
|0.96
|Mar-2025
|87
|13
|6.69
|Feb-2025
|12
|88
|0.14
|Jan-2025
|14
|86
|0.16
|Dec-2024
|48
|52
|0.92
|Nov-2024
|47
|51
|0.92
|Oct-2024
|30
|66
|0.45
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Real Estate performs the best while Consumer Cyclical performs the worst:
Real Estate was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.87%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Anant Raj Limited, Signatureglobal (India) Limited, and Brigade Enterprises Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Consumer Cyclical, which saw a decline of 1.74%. Key contributors to this downturn included Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Devyani International Limited, and Swan Energy Limited.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Real Estate
|3
|7.87
|9.62
|Energy
|2
|4.77
|5.17
|Utilities
|5
|2.39
|2.73
|Financial Services
|15
|1.37
|1.57
|Industrials
|21
|0.74
|0.37
|Basic Materials
|11
|0.56
|1.78
|Unknown
|6
|-0.34
|0.43
|Healthcare
|10
|-0.45
|-0.89
|Technology
|12
|-0.55
|-0.66
|Consumer Defensive
|2
|-0.74
|-1.42
|Communication Services
|5
|-1.29
|-0.46
|Consumer Cyclical
|8
|-1.74
|1.09
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Laurus Labs Limited, Amber Enterprises India Limited, and Redington Limited with returns of 79.77%, 66.93%, and 55.97% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Healthcare and Technology sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Laurus Labs Limited
|Healthcare
|79.77
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|66.93
|Redington Limited
|Technology
|55.97
|Godfrey Phillips India Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|52.43
|Aster DM Healthcare Limited
|Healthcare
|51.76
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited
|Industrials
|49.25
|Sagility India Limited
|Healthcare
|45.5
|Manappuram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|44.42
|Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited
|Healthcare
|40.81
|Radico Khaitan Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|38.68
|Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited
|Financial Services
|34.34
|Kaynes Technology India Limited
|Industrials
|29.01
|Navin Fluorine International Limited
|Basic Materials
|28.66
|Poonawalla Fincorp Limited
|Financial Services
|24.12
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included HFCL Limited, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, and Sonata Software Limited with returns of -50.96%, -46.52%, and -44.19% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Technology and Industrials sectors.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|HFCL Limited
|Technology
|-50.96
|Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
|Industrials
|-46.52
|Sonata Software Limited
|Technology
|-44.19
|NATCO Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|-42.9
|Inox Wind Limited
|Utilities
|-41.39
|Birlasoft Limited
|Technology
|-40.1
|Cyient Limited
|Industrials
|-39.26
|Brigade Enterprises Limited
|Real Estate
|-37.23
|Aarti Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|-35.97
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
|Communication Services
|-35.33
|Five-Star Business Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|-34.76
|PVR INOX Limited
|Communication Services
|-34.74
|Signatureglobal (India) Limited
|Real Estate
|-34.65
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of the end of last month, nearly 50 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week high, with Kaynes Technology India Limited being the closest, followed by Amber Enterprises India Limited and Radico Khaitan Limited.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|8089.0
|8497.0
|-4.8
|Hindustan Copper Limited
|Basic Materials
|329.44
|347.0
|-5.06
|CreditAccess Grameen Limited
|Financial Services
|1353.2
|1430.0
|-5.37
|Manappuram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|280.8
|298.0
|-5.77
|Radico Khaitan Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|2887.1
|3067.0
|-5.87
|Aster DM Healthcare Limited
|Healthcare
|626.95
|675.0
|-7.12
|Delhivery Limited
|Industrials
|450.05
|489.1
|-7.98
|Kalpataru Projects International Limited
|Industrials
|1254.8
|1364.3
|-8.03
|Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
|Basic Materials
|913.3
|1001.0
|-8.76
|The Karur Vysya Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|210.91
|231.25
|-8.8
|Kaynes Technology India Limited
|Industrials
|7052.0
|7822.0
|-9.84
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of the end of last month, nearly 65 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 3 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with HFCL Limited, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited, and Indian Energy Exchange Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|Aarti Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|374.9
|344.2
|8.92
|Signatureglobal (India) Limited
|Real Estate
|1054.0
|1010.8
|4.27
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|291.3
|286.0
|1.85
|Indian Energy Exchange Limited
|Financial Services
|139.25
|130.26
|6.9
|Brigade Enterprises Limited
|Real Estate
|896.05
|852.0
|5.17
|Welspun Living Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|114.7
|104.8
|9.45
|Piramal Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|191.16
|181.73
|5.19
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
|Communication Services
|55.02
|50.1
|9.82
|BLS International Services Limited
|Industrials
|322.3
|308.25
|4.56
|Angel One Limited
|Financial Services
|2132.5
|1941.0
|9.87
|Inox Wind Limited
|Utilities
|140.24
|130.32
|7.61
|Five-Star Business Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|536.6
|501.0
|7.11
|Birlasoft Limited
|Technology
|351.4
|331.0
|6.16
|Cyient Limited
|Industrials
|1144.5
|1084.05
|5.58
|NATCO Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|795.55
|726.8
|9.46
|HFCL Limited
|Technology
|72.88
|68.56
|6.3
|Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
|Industrials
|539.7
|513.2
|5.16
|PG Electroplast Limited
|Technology
|502.3
|465.0
|8.02
|Tejas Networks Limited
|Technology
|585.4
|542.25
|7.96
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low
Source: NSE
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.