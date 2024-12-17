November WPI inflation eases to 1.89% on base effect

NOV-24 WPI INFLATION EASES TO 1.89% ON BASE EFFECT
The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for November 2024 eased from 2.36% to 1.89%. In a sense, the WPI inflation has also eased in tandem with the food basket, like the easing of retail CPI inflation from 6.21% to 5.48%.
|Month
|WPI Inflation (%)
|CPI Inflation (%)
|Nov-23
|0.39%
|5.55%
|Dec-23
|0.86%
|5.69%
|Jan-24
|0.33%
|5.10%
|Feb-24
|0.20%
|5.09%
|Mar-24
|0.26%
|4.85%
|Apr-24
|1.19%
|4.83%
|May-24
|2.74%
|4.80%
|Jun-24
|3.43%
|5.08%
|Jul-24
|2.10%
|3.60%
|Aug-24
|1.25%
|3.65%
|Sep-24
|1.91%
|5.49%
|Oct-24
|2.36%
|6.21%
|Nov-24
|1.89%
|5.48%
Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor
Incidentally, a large chunk of the fall in WPI inflation was due to the base effect. Between October 2023 and November 2023, WPI inflation surged from -0.26% to +0.39%. That was largely responsible for the fall in the WPI inflation in November 2024. Much of the current fall in WPI inflation is on account of the primary basket; which includes food and other primary products. In terms of previous revisions, the September 2024 WPI inflation got revised upwards from 1.84% to 1.91%. While the food basket and the overall primary basket inflation have eased in November 2024, the manufacturing inflation has gone up sharply. This signals that WPI is adding to cost of funds of Indian companies due to higher input costs. Cumulative 8-month inflation in FY25 stands at 2.11% versus -1.29% in the corresponding 8 months of the previous financial year.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE WPI INFLATION 8-MONTH TREND?
One way to understand WPI inflation trends is by looking at a time series data for FY25 (up to November 2024). For simplicity, we look at cumulative 8-month data. Here is a dekko.
There is pressure on manufacturing basket, with bulk of the pressure coming from food and beverage products. However, cost is an issue in textiles and chemicals manufacturing too.
WPI INFLATION SHIFTS: YOY AND MOM
Here is a quick snap of the break-up of WPI inflation and its 3 major components viz. primary products basket, fuel & power basket, and the manufacturing products basket for the last 3 months in a row. Here inflation is year-on-year.
|Commodity Set
|Weight
|Nov-24 WPI
|Oct-24 WPI
|Sep-24 WPI
|Primary Articles
|0.2262
|5.49%
|8.09%
|6.48%
|Fuel & Power
|0.1315
|-5.83%
|-5.79%
|-3.85%
|Manufactured Products
|0.6423
|2.00%
|1.50%
|1.07%
|WPI Inflation
|1.0000
|1.89%
|2.36%
|1.91%
|Food Basket
|0.2438
|8.92%
|11.59%
|9.81%
Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor
Here are some key observations. Firstly, the food basket has led the WPI inflation lower, but it looks largely due to the base effect. Secondly, the tapering of the food basket has let to tapering of the primary basket also. Thirdly, energy is the one item that is trending lower but the fall has been very marginal this month. Lastly, manufacturing inflation is showing signs of stress, as it has surged from 1.5% to 2.0%. Let us now shift to the high frequency MOM data on WPI inflation, which captures short-term trends more effectively.
|Commodity Set
|Weight
|Nov-24 WPI
|Oct-24 WPI
|Sep-24 WPI
|Primary Articles
|0.2262
|-1.20%
|2.46%
|0.21%
|Fuel & Power
|0.1315
|0.41%
|-0.48%
|-0.74%
|Manufactured Products
|0.6423
|0.35%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|WPI Inflation
|1.0000
|-0.06%
|0.90%
|0.19%
|Food Basket
|0.2438
|-0.45%
|2.71%
|1.45%
Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor
What is our quick reading of the MOM high frequency WPI inflation data. Short term pressures continue to be high on manufactured products but is rising in fuel. However, food is the one basket that has seen a tapering of the high frequency WPI inflation in November.
WPI BASKET – BIG SWING FACTORS IN NOVEMBER 2024
Swing factor are the drivers that trigger the shift in WPI. It is not just about weightage, but about the extent of the movement. The left hand side (LHS) of the table looks at positive drivers; while right hand side (RHS) looks at negative drivers for WPI.
|Commodity
|WPI Inflation
|Commodity
|WPI Inflation
|Potatoes
|82.79%
|Crude & Natural Gas
|-8.11%
|Vegetables
|28.57%
|Crude Petroleum
|-7.72%
|Beverages
|27.99%
|Cement, Lime, Plaster
|-6.47%
|Vegetable oils & fats
|20.16%
|Petrol
|-6.83%
|Food Products
|9.44%
|High Speed Diesel (HSD)
|-5.68%
|Fruits
|8.41%
|Non-metallic Minerals
|-2.97%
|Wheat
|8.35%
|Fabricated Metal Products
|-2.87%
|Cereals
|7.81%
|Basic Metals
|-1.14%
|Paddy
|7.58%
|Non-food Articles
|-0.98%
|Minerals
|5.89%
|Semi-Finished Steel
|-0.51%
Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor
On the left hand side (LHS) are the products that are driving yoy WPI inflation higher. Most of the pressure on WPI inflation is still coming from food product basket or the agricultural basket. In fact, 8 out of the 10 swing products are from the primary food basket. What about the commodities putting downward pressure on WPI inflation? Out of the 10 negative swing drivers, all of them are either fuel products or manufactured products.
WILL THE LOWER WPI INFLUENCE RBI RATE DECISION?
Will the lower WPI inflation in November 2024 be a trigger for the RBI to cut rates? That is very unlikely because, like the CPI, the fall in WPI inflation is also largely about the base effect. Secondly, even amidst the falling headline WPI inflation, the manufacturing WPI is sharply higher this month. Under these circumstances, it is unlikely that the RBI would give much credence to the fall in WPI, while making its rate decision in February 2025 MPC meet.
