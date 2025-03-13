Passive AUM hit by market correction, but folios robust in Feb-25

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR FEBRUARY 2025
If passive flows were lacklustre in November and December 2024; a sharp revival was seen in January and February 2025. Apart from increasing interest in index funds and index ETFs, the credit for the revival in interest should also go to Gold ETFs. Net inflows into passive funds in February 2025 was flat at ₹10,249 Crore. Here is a look at the passive fund categories that saw robust inflows. Domestic equity index funds led the way with inflows of ₹3,807 Crore followed by Gold ETFs at ₹1,980 Crore, Equity Oriented Domestic ETFs at ₹1,944 Crore, and Debt Oriented ETFs at ₹1,463 Crore. Among the categories that saw net outflows in February 2025 were Debt Funds (ex-TMIR), FOFs investing overseas in passive funds, and Equity Oriented International Index Funds. Out of the 11 categories of passive funds with active flows; 8 categories showed positive net flows and 3 saw negative flows.
HOW INDEX FUNDS AND INDEX ETF PERFORMED IN FEBRUARY 2025
The table below ranks index funds and index ETFs in India on 3-year returns (regular plans). We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|CPSE ETF
|-0.46
|33.71
|15.02
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF
|27.10
|33.47
|21.65
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BEES
|-17.97
|30.24
|5.33
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|-17.98
|30.23
|4.56
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF
|-0.13
|28.43
|20.76
|Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF
|-0.22
|28.36
|21.17
|BHARAT 22 ETF
|-2.86
|27.53
|14.18
|Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 ETF
|0.52
|21.30
|17.84
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|1.34
|20.34
|14.33
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|2.30
|19.87
|20.42
Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 205 index funds and index ETFs with minimum 3 year track record. These 205 funds have delivered average returns of 4.56% over a 1-year period. Over a 3-year period, the CAGR returns on these funds stands at 12.71%. Let us now shift focus to how the fund of funds (FOFs) have performed in February 2025.
HOW FUND OF FUNDS (FOF) PERFORMED IN FEBRUARY 2025
The table below ranks fund of funds (FOFs) in India on 3-year returns (regular plans). We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available and the other funds without such a track record have been eliminated.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FOF
|32.48
|34.73
|25.24
|ICICI Prudential BHARAT 22 FOF
|-2.84
|27.37
|17.22
|Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF FOF
|101.39
|21.45
|9.26
|Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF
|21.59
|19.55
|23.17
|ICICI Prudential India Equity FOF
|5.45
|19.13
|22.02
|Kotak Nasdaq 100 FOF
|14.21
|18.36
|14.10
|Aditya Birla Sun Life NASDAQ 100 FOF
|14.10
|18.15
|10.43
|Invesco Global Equity Income FOF
|16.98
|17.92
|9.72
|Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF FOF
|5.06
|17.60
|16.05
|Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF FOF
|18.88
|17.24
|14.85
Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 101 fund of funds (FOF) with minimum 3 year track record. If you look at the average returns, these 101 funds have generated average returns of 12.15% over a 1-year period. Over a 3-year period, the CAGR returns on these funds stands at 11.20%. However, what is important is that in index ETFs, index funds and in FOFs, there are wide variations in terms of 3-year returns, which could be due to the disparate nature of funds.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: FEBRUARY 2025 OVER FEBRUARY 2024
We see some good tidings from the folio growth numbers of passive funds in February 2025, despite the market stress. Table compares folio growth of 12 categories of passive funds.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Feb-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Feb-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|6,39,430
|2,06,893
|209.06%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|7,81,950
|4,03,951
|93.58%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,24,33,482
|67,62,068
|83.87%
|Other Index Funds
|96,015
|65,233
|47.19%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,59,11,376
|1,08,28,911
|46.93%
|Gold ETF
|68,33,014
|50,23,955
|36.01%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|18,842
|15,175
|24.16%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,71,284
|1,39,834
|22.49%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|24,04,123
|20,24,514
|18.75%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Global)
|2,47,619
|2,31,734
|6.85%
|FOF investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,63,712
|7,73,161
|-1.22%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|6,22,243
|7,78,820
|-20.10%
|Total of Passive Funds
|4,09,23,090
|2,72,54,249
|50.15%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
The good news is that folio growth in passive funds stays above 50%.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: FEBRUARY 2025 OVER FEBRUARY 2024
We have seen some pressure on AUM growth of passive funds in recent months due to the market correction. Here is the AUM compared yoy
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Feb-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Feb-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|13,994.38
|4,143.77
|237.72%
|Gold ETF
|55,677.24
|28,529.88
|95.15%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,49,842.90
|93,923.45
|59.54%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|5,605.76
|4,286.32
|30.78%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|13,898.49
|10,866.69
|27.90%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|6,01,373.38
|5,34,289.39
|12.56%
|FOF investing overseas in Active Funds
|18,963.56
|17,099.84
|10.90%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,623.57
|7,832.47
|10.10%
|Other Index Funds
|3,431.13
|3,271.63
|4.88%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|96,083.42
|93,629.32
|2.62%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,602.17
|95,535.41
|2.16%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|13,524.40
|14,675.84
|-7.85%
|Total of Passive Funds
|10,78,620.41
|9,08,084.00
|18.78%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above comparative table.
While the AUM growth has been hit by the weakness in the market, the positive takeaway is that the folio growth continues to be intact, and even robust.
