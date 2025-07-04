Q1-FY26 IPO Story: Starts off on a strong note

Q1-FY26 – ROBUST START TO ANNUAL IPO STORY
In FY25, IPO collections touched ₹1.83 Trillion. In Q1-FY26, a total of 15 IPOs collected ₹29,652 Crore. Incidentally, the entire first quarter IPO story was concentrated in May and June, with April being a tepid month Here is a summary of the IPO story in Q1-FY26.
Let us turn to the 10 best IPOs by returns and subscriptions.
BEST IPOS BY TOTAL RETURNS IN Q1FY26
Here are the 10 best IPOs of Q1FY26 based on total returns post listing.
|Issuer
Company
|Listing
Date
|Issue Size
(₹ in Crore)
|Subscription
Ratio (X)
|Issue
Price (₹)
|Market
Price (₹) #
|Absolute
Returns (%)
|Prostarm Info Systems
|29-May-25
|168.00
|96.68
|105
|149.60
|42.48%
|Scoda Tubes Ltd
|30-May-25
|220.00
|57.37
|140
|192.85
|37.75%
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|26-Jun-25
|852.53
|22.19
|400
|525.55
|31.39%
|Globe Civil Projects Ltd
|26-Jun-25
|119.00
|80.97
|71
|89.99
|26.75%
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|27-Jun-25
|540.00
|30.33
|82
|97.58
|19.00%
|Belrise Industries Ltd
|23-May-25
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90
|102.70
|14.11%
|HDB Financial Services Ltd
|27-Jun-25
|12,500.00
|17.65
|740
|840.90
|13.64%
|Oswal Pumps Ltd
|17-Jun-25
|1,387.34
|34.42
|614
|671.50
|9.36%
|Ather Energy Ltd
|30-Apr-25
|2,981.06
|1.50
|321
|336.45
|4.81%
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|28-May-25
|2,800.00
|2.20
|235
|243.75
|3.72%
Data Source: NSE (# – Price on 03-Jul-25 – 12.30 PM)
Here are some quick findings.
Smaller sized IPOs have done better in terms of returns, but this is a time frame of less than 3 months, so it would not give a fundamental view.
BEST IPOS BY SUBSCRIPTION RATIO IN Q1FY26
Here are the 10 best IPOs of Q1FY26 by subscription ratio.
|Issuer
Company
|Listing
Date
|Issue Size
(₹ in Crore)
|Subscription
Ratio (X)
|Issue
Price (₹)
|Market
Price (₹) #
|Absolute
Returns (%)
|Borana Weaves Ltd
|22-May-25
|144.89
|147.85
|216
|221.70
|2.64%
|Prostarm Info Systems
|29-May-25
|168.00
|96.68
|105
|149.60
|42.48%
|Globe Civil Projects Ltd
|26-Jun-25
|119.00
|80.97
|71
|89.99
|26.75%
|Scoda Tubes Ltd
|30-May-25
|220.00
|57.37
|140
|192.85
|37.75%
|Belrise Industries Ltd
|23-May-25
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90
|102.70
|14.11%
|Oswal Pumps Ltd
|17-Jun-25
|1,387.34
|34.42
|614
|671.50
|9.36%
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|27-Jun-25
|540.00
|30.33
|82
|97.58
|19.00%
|Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
|30-Jun-25
|200.00
|27.17
|111
|111.60
|0.54%
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|26-Jun-25
|852.53
|22.19
|400
|525.55
|31.39%
|HDB Financial Services Ltd
|27-Jun-25
|12,500.00
|17.65
|740
|840.90
|13.64%
Data Source: NSE (# – Price on 03-Jul-25 – 12.30 PM)
Here are some of our key inferences.
Let us finally look at the IPOs that made the biggest wealth impact.
BEST IPOS BY WEALTH IMPACT IN Q1FY26
A small IPO may have good subscription standalone, but its impact on broad-based wealth creation is limited. If we look at the 15 IPOs in Q1FY26, they raised ₹29,652 Crore and resulted in market cap accretion of ₹32,252 Crore. The net value accretion is ₹2,600 Crore. Now which companies created this ₹2,600 Crore of value accretion. HDB Financial Services alone accounted for 66% of this wealth accretion. If you consider the top-3 by value accretion (HDB, Belrise, and Ellenbarrie), they have contributed to 88% of the overall wealth accretion. For the retail investor; that is what is material!
