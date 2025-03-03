Q3FY25 GDP growth shows FY25 stress is for real

FY25 SHOWS PRESSURE, BUT NOT ALL THAT BAD
On Friday, 28-Feb 2025, the MOSPI put out 2 important sets of data. Firstly, the Q3FY25 GDP growth in real terms was pegged 6.2%. This may look lower than the previous year, but is surely better than the 5.6% real GDP growth recorded in Q2FY25. Also, Friday saw the release of the second estimate of FY25 GDP growth at 6.5%, which is certainly betting on sustained recovery in the fourth quarter of FY25. But more important was the revision to final growth in real GDP for FY24 to 9.2%. This is the best real GDP growth achieved by the Indian economy in the last 12 years. Obviously, on a large base, the growth rate in FY25 is likely to come under pressure; although 6.5% is still good by global standards. Let us first look at the key estimates of FY25 (second estimates) of GDP and then turn to the Q3 actual GDP growth data in particular.
REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR FY25 (SECOND ESTIMATE)
The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation). FY23 is the final estimates, FY24 is first revised estimate and FY25 is second advance estimate.
|Sector
|FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%) FY24
|YOY (%) FY25
|Primary Sector
|26,25,711
|26,97,294
|28,15,137
|2.7%
|4.4%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|23,05,978
|23,67,287
|24,76,032
|2.7%
|4.6%
|Mining & Quarrying
|3,19,733
|3,30,007
|3,39,104
|3.2%
|2.8%
|Secondary Sector
|41,70,940
|46,46,499
|49,14,983
|11.4%
|5.8%
|Manufacturing
|25,16,364
|28,25,935
|29,47,186
|12.3%
|4.3%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|3,52,331
|3,82,776
|4,05,840
|8.6%
|6.0%
|Construction
|13,02,245
|14,37,788
|15,61,957
|10.4%
|8.6%
|Tertiary Sector
|80,81,377
|88,07,683
|94,49,723
|9.0%
|7.3%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|27,85,740
|29,94,536
|31,85,439
|7.5%
|6.4%
|Financial, Professional Services
|34,59,277
|38,14,586
|40,89,648
|10.3%
|7.2%
|Public Administration, Defence
|18,36,360
|19,98,561
|21,74,635
|8.8%
|8.8%
|Real Gross Value Added (GVA)
|1,48,78,028
|1,61,51,477
|1,71,79,842
|8.6%
|6.4%
|Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|1,61,64,913
|1,76,50,591
|1,87,95,095
|9.2%
|6.5%
Data Source: MOSPI
Here are some of the key takeaways from the real GDP (net of inflation) for the last 3 years. The last 2 columns show the yoy growth rate.
Despite 5.6% growth in Q2 and 6.2% growth in real GDP in Q3, the MOSPI is quite aggressive in its estimates. It is pegging full year growth in real GDP at 6.5%, which means an above 7% growth in Q4FY25. It remains to be seen if that can be fulfilled.
NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP FOR FY25 (SECOND ESTIMATE)
While real GDP is the standard measures of economic growth, nominal GDP (pre-inflation) is a good measure of jobs, fiscal deficit ratio and economic activity. Check the table below.
|Sector
|FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%) FY24
|YOY (%) FY25
|Primary Sector
|49,60,015
|54,10,210
|59,57,032
|9.1%
|10.1%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|44,49,332
|48,77,867
|54,13,356
|9.6%
|11.0%
|Mining & Quarrying
|5,10,682
|5,32,343
|5,43,676
|4.2%
|2.1%
|Secondary Sector
|63,15,335
|70,89,650
|75,55,002
|12.3%
|6.6%
|Manufacturing
|35,34,867
|39,21,596
|41,49,054
|10.9%
|5.8%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|6,09,068
|7,66,435
|7,96,692
|25.8%
|3.9%
|Construction
|21,71,401
|24,01,618
|26,09,255
|10.6%
|8.6%
|Tertiary Sector
|1,33,71,348
|1,49,13,028
|1,65,02,859
|11.5%
|10.7%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|44,12,008
|48,28,505
|52,63,368
|9.4%
|9.0%
|Financial, Professional Services
|56,00,439
|62,44,153
|68,83,780
|11.5%
|10.2%
|Public Administration, Defence
|33,58,901
|38,40,370
|43,55,711
|14.3%
|13.4%
|Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA)
|2,46,46,698
|2,74,12,888
|3,00,14,893
|11.2%
|9.5%
|Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|2,68,90,473
|3,01,22,956
|3,31,03,215
|12.0%
|9.9%
Data Source: MOSPI
There are some key takeaways from the nominal GDP (pre-inflation) data. Firstly, the fall in the nominal GDP activity is not as sharp as the real GDP. For instance, the nominal GDP estimates for FY25 are just 210 bps lower than the revised estimate for FY24. That also means that inflation has had a sharp impact on the real GDP growth, especially food inflation. Secondly, nominal agricultural GDP is actually higher in FY25 compared to FY24; which means that agricultural and rural India has borne the brunt of the inflation. It also indicates that rural inflation may be far from over and the revival in demand for consumer goods based on rural demand may still have some distance to traverse.
REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR Q3-FY25 (DEC-24 QUARTER)
The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation) for the third quarter of FY25; and compared to the first and second quarters.
|Sector
|Q1-FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|Q2-FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|Q3-FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%)
Q3-FY24
|YOY (%)
Q3-FY25
|Primary Sector
|6,39,363
|5,40,923
|8,50,955
|1.8%
|5.2%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|5,49,086
|4,75,911
|7,68,351
|1.5%
|5.6%
|Mining & Quarrying
|90,277
|65,012
|82,604
|4.7%
|1.4%
|Secondary Sector
|11,81,982
|11,72,717
|11,78,422
|12.4%
|4.8%
|Manufacturing
|7,06,094
|7,20,127
|6,95,366
|14.0%
|3.5%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|1,05,981
|1,02,970
|96,301
|10.1%
|5.1%
|Construction
|3,69,906
|3,49,620
|3,86,755
|10.0%
|7.0%
|Tertiary Sector
|23,25,966
|24,27,016
|22,83,208
|8.3%
|7.4%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|6,89,144
|7,57,307
|8,23,895
|8.0%
|6.7%
|Financial, Professional Services
|11,25,613
|11,22,726
|9,05,185
|8.4%
|7.2%
|Public Administration, Defence
|5,11,209
|5,46,984
|5,54,127
|8.4%
|8.8%
|Real Gross Value Added (GVA)
|41,47,310
|41,40,656
|43,12,585
|8.0%
|6.2%
|Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|44,41,986
|44,92,230
|47,16,992
|9.5%
|6.2%
Data Source: MOSPI
Here are some of the key takeaways from the real GDP (net of inflation) for the last 3 years. The last 2 columns show the yoy growth rate for Q3FY24 and Q3FY25 quarters.
Needless to say, the full year estimate at 6.5% real GDP growth does look aggressive in the context of Q2 at 5.6% and Q3 at 6.2%. One has to wait and watch.
NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP FOR Q3-FY25 (DEC-24 QUARTER)
The table below captures the sector wise break up of nominal GDP for the last 3 quarters, before considering the inflation impact. Check the table below.
|Sector
|Q1-FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|Q2-FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|Q3-FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%)
Q3-FY24
|YOY (%)
Q3-FY25
|Primary Sector
|13,15,662
|11,43,525
|18,62,043
|9.3%
|13.0%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|11,64,477
|10,36,838
|17,37,896
|9.7%
|14.5%
|Mining & Quarrying
|1,51,185
|1,06,686
|1,24,147
|5.2%
|-4.2%
|Secondary Sector
|18,22,466
|17,82,979
|18,22,262
|13.8%
|5.6%
|Manufacturing
|9,90,848
|10,09,829
|9,84,517
|13.6%
|5.6%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|1,99,822
|1,92,114
|1,98,251
|21.9%
|3.4%
|Construction
|6,31,796
|5,81,036
|6,39,494
|11.7%
|6.4%
|Tertiary Sector
|40,55,743
|42,16,771
|40,21,289
|11.5%
|11.2%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|11,21,530
|12,52,146
|13,72,655
|10.8%
|9.8%
|Financial, Professional Services
|18,64,574
|18,74,681
|15,51,225
|10.6%
|10.6%
|Public Administration, Defence
|10,69,640
|10,89,944
|10,97,409
|13.8%
|13.8%
|Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA)
|71,93,872
|71,43,274
|77,05,595
|11.5%
|10.2%
|Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|79,07,699
|78,38,967
|84,73,867
|12.9%
|9.9%
Data Source: MOSPI
The message from the Nominal growth tables show that India is likely to cross ₹300 Trillion in FY25. However, with the rupee weakening to ₹87.50/$; the dollar GDP is likely to fall short of $3.5 Trillion.
