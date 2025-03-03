Q3FY25 GDP growth shows FY25 stress is for real

FY25 SHOWS PRESSURE, BUT NOT ALL THAT BAD

On Friday, 28-Feb 2025, the MOSPI put out 2 important sets of data. Firstly, the Q3FY25 GDP growth in real terms was pegged 6.2%. This may look lower than the previous year, but is surely better than the 5.6% real GDP growth recorded in Q2FY25. Also, Friday saw the release of the second estimate of FY25 GDP growth at 6.5%, which is certainly betting on sustained recovery in the fourth quarter of FY25. But more important was the revision to final growth in real GDP for FY24 to 9.2%. This is the best real GDP growth achieved by the Indian economy in the last 12 years. Obviously, on a large base, the growth rate in FY25 is likely to come under pressure; although 6.5% is still good by global standards. Let us first look at the key estimates of FY25 (second estimates) of GDP and then turn to the Q3 actual GDP growth data in particular.

REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR FY25 (SECOND ESTIMATE)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation). FY23 is the final estimates, FY24 is first revised estimate and FY25 is second advance estimate.

Sector FY23

(₹ in Crore) FY24 (₹ in Crore) FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) FY24 YOY (%) FY25 Primary Sector 26,25,711 26,97,294 28,15,137 2.7% 4.4% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 23,05,978 23,67,287 24,76,032 2.7% 4.6% Mining & Quarrying 3,19,733 3,30,007 3,39,104 3.2% 2.8% Secondary Sector 41,70,940 46,46,499 49,14,983 11.4% 5.8% Manufacturing 25,16,364 28,25,935 29,47,186 12.3% 4.3% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 3,52,331 3,82,776 4,05,840 8.6% 6.0% Construction 13,02,245 14,37,788 15,61,957 10.4% 8.6% Tertiary Sector 80,81,377 88,07,683 94,49,723 9.0% 7.3% Trade, Hotels, Transport 27,85,740 29,94,536 31,85,439 7.5% 6.4% Financial, Professional Services 34,59,277 38,14,586 40,89,648 10.3% 7.2% Public Administration, Defence 18,36,360 19,98,561 21,74,635 8.8% 8.8% Real Gross Value Added (GVA) 1,48,78,028 1,61,51,477 1,71,79,842 8.6% 6.4% Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 1,61,64,913 1,76,50,591 1,87,95,095 9.2% 6.5%

Here are some of the key takeaways from the real GDP (net of inflation) for the last 3 years. The last 2 columns show the yoy growth rate.

The components presented here are for gross value added (GVA). The GVA is the GDP excluding the impact of indirect taxes and subsidies, so it is gives a better picture of output growth. At 6.5%, the FY25 GDP growth is estimated to be 270 bps lower than the revised real GDP growth rate of FY24.

Agriculture, livestock, and forestry has seen growth bounce from 2.7% to 4.4%; 60 bps better than the first estimate. This is thanks to a good monsoon, better acreage and better MSPs for farmers. Apart from a bumper Kharif, even the reservoir levels indicate a robust Rabi season too; and the impact is evident on food inflation.

Mining and manufacturing have taken it on the chin. Real manufacturing output has fallen from 11.4% to 5.8%. This can be attributed to weak global demand as well as a slowdown in capex growth in FY25.

If you look at tertiary (services) sector, public utility services have been flat compared to last year, while the trade, hotels, and the financial services space are sharply lower. This is more of a derived demand from the secondary sector.

Despite 5.6% growth in Q2 and 6.2% growth in real GDP in Q3, the MOSPI is quite aggressive in its estimates. It is pegging full year growth in real GDP at 6.5%, which means an above 7% growth in Q4FY25. It remains to be seen if that can be fulfilled.

NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP FOR FY25 (SECOND ESTIMATE)

While real GDP is the standard measures of economic growth, nominal GDP (pre-inflation) is a good measure of jobs, fiscal deficit ratio and economic activity. Check the table below.

Sector FY23

(₹ in Crore) FY24 (₹ in Crore) FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) FY24 YOY (%) FY25 Primary Sector 49,60,015 54,10,210 59,57,032 9.1% 10.1% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 44,49,332 48,77,867 54,13,356 9.6% 11.0% Mining & Quarrying 5,10,682 5,32,343 5,43,676 4.2% 2.1% Secondary Sector 63,15,335 70,89,650 75,55,002 12.3% 6.6% Manufacturing 35,34,867 39,21,596 41,49,054 10.9% 5.8% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 6,09,068 7,66,435 7,96,692 25.8% 3.9% Construction 21,71,401 24,01,618 26,09,255 10.6% 8.6% Tertiary Sector 1,33,71,348 1,49,13,028 1,65,02,859 11.5% 10.7% Trade, Hotels, Transport 44,12,008 48,28,505 52,63,368 9.4% 9.0% Financial, Professional Services 56,00,439 62,44,153 68,83,780 11.5% 10.2% Public Administration, Defence 33,58,901 38,40,370 43,55,711 14.3% 13.4% Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) 2,46,46,698 2,74,12,888 3,00,14,893 11.2% 9.5% Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2,68,90,473 3,01,22,956 3,31,03,215 12.0% 9.9%

There are some key takeaways from the nominal GDP (pre-inflation) data. Firstly, the fall in the nominal GDP activity is not as sharp as the real GDP. For instance, the nominal GDP estimates for FY25 are just 210 bps lower than the revised estimate for FY24. That also means that inflation has had a sharp impact on the real GDP growth, especially food inflation. Secondly, nominal agricultural GDP is actually higher in FY25 compared to FY24; which means that agricultural and rural India has borne the brunt of the inflation. It also indicates that rural inflation may be far from over and the revival in demand for consumer goods based on rural demand may still have some distance to traverse.

REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR Q3-FY25 (DEC-24 QUARTER)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation) for the third quarter of FY25; and compared to the first and second quarters.

Sector Q1-FY23

(₹ in Crore) Q2-FY24 (₹ in Crore) Q3-FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%)

Q3-FY24 YOY (%)

Q3-FY25 Primary Sector 6,39,363 5,40,923 8,50,955 1.8% 5.2% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 5,49,086 4,75,911 7,68,351 1.5% 5.6% Mining & Quarrying 90,277 65,012 82,604 4.7% 1.4% Secondary Sector 11,81,982 11,72,717 11,78,422 12.4% 4.8% Manufacturing 7,06,094 7,20,127 6,95,366 14.0% 3.5% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 1,05,981 1,02,970 96,301 10.1% 5.1% Construction 3,69,906 3,49,620 3,86,755 10.0% 7.0% Tertiary Sector 23,25,966 24,27,016 22,83,208 8.3% 7.4% Trade, Hotels, Transport 6,89,144 7,57,307 8,23,895 8.0% 6.7% Financial, Professional Services 11,25,613 11,22,726 9,05,185 8.4% 7.2% Public Administration, Defence 5,11,209 5,46,984 5,54,127 8.4% 8.8% Real Gross Value Added (GVA) 41,47,310 41,40,656 43,12,585 8.0% 6.2% Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 44,41,986 44,92,230 47,16,992 9.5% 6.2%

Here are some of the key takeaways from the real GDP (net of inflation) for the last 3 years. The last 2 columns show the yoy growth rate for Q3FY24 and Q3FY25 quarters.

The real GDP growth in Q3FY25 at 6.2% is sharply lower than the 9.5% real GDP growth recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The Q3 pressure is largely from manufacturing, which is down from 12.4% to 4.8% in the comparable third quarter.

There are some diverse trends if you compare Q3 of the last two years. Agriculture has sharply turned around from 1.8% to 5.2%, which shows that the monsoon impact and Kharif output have been sharply better this year. However, there is sharp cut in Q3 manufacturing and a more modest fall in the services sector.

Let us break up these stories a bit. In manufacturing; the pressure is seen across manufacturing output, electricity, utilities, and construction. In the services sector, the positive growth is again coming from public administration and defence, while trade, hotels and financial services are under pressure.

Needless to say, the full year estimate at 6.5% real GDP growth does look aggressive in the context of Q2 at 5.6% and Q3 at 6.2%. One has to wait and watch.

NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP FOR Q3-FY25 (DEC-24 QUARTER)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of nominal GDP for the last 3 quarters, before considering the inflation impact. Check the table below.

Sector Q1-FY23

(₹ in Crore) Q2-FY24 (₹ in Crore) Q3-FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%)

Q3-FY24 YOY (%)

Q3-FY25 Primary Sector 13,15,662 11,43,525 18,62,043 9.3% 13.0% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 11,64,477 10,36,838 17,37,896 9.7% 14.5% Mining & Quarrying 1,51,185 1,06,686 1,24,147 5.2% -4.2% Secondary Sector 18,22,466 17,82,979 18,22,262 13.8% 5.6% Manufacturing 9,90,848 10,09,829 9,84,517 13.6% 5.6% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 1,99,822 1,92,114 1,98,251 21.9% 3.4% Construction 6,31,796 5,81,036 6,39,494 11.7% 6.4% Tertiary Sector 40,55,743 42,16,771 40,21,289 11.5% 11.2% Trade, Hotels, Transport 11,21,530 12,52,146 13,72,655 10.8% 9.8% Financial, Professional Services 18,64,574 18,74,681 15,51,225 10.6% 10.6% Public Administration, Defence 10,69,640 10,89,944 10,97,409 13.8% 13.8% Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) 71,93,872 71,43,274 77,05,595 11.5% 10.2% Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 79,07,699 78,38,967 84,73,867 12.9% 9.9%

The message from the Nominal growth tables show that India is likely to cross ₹300 Trillion in FY25. However, with the rupee weakening to ₹87.50/$; the dollar GDP is likely to fall short of $3.5 Trillion.