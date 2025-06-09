RBI May-25 Forward Looking Survey paints a cautious picture

The latest RBI forward looking survey for May 2025, published in early June 2025, has a note of caution on inflation expectations are growth estimates. The big news is that rural India appears to be a lot more optimistic about macros than urban India.
The RBI has now classified its consumer confidence survey into urban consumer confidence and rural consumer confidence. Let us talk about urban consumer confidence first. It looks at current urban consumer confidence vis-à-vis one-year ago; as well as the one-year ahead expected consumer confidence. While consumers continue to be confident of the 1-year ahead period, they are still cautious about the present. There continues to be pessimism about the current price levels and the risk of inflation going up due to global disruptions. However, despite the short term concerns, households remain optimistic about the year-ahead period. However, Indian consumers are optimistic by default.
This is the second rural confidence survey published separately by the RBI. Unlike urban consumer confidence, that is cautious about the current situation and slightly optimistic about the year-ahead, rural consumer confidence is robust on both counts. The current rural confidence index continues to be above 100 levels, showing that it is in optimistic zone. This can be attributed to the real experiences of rural India in terms of Kharif crop, Rabi crop, higher MSP, and rural infrastructure programs. More importantly, the concerns of inflation have eased substantially in rural India, which is in contrast to the situation in urban India, where inflation is still a major issue.
The inflation survey of households is interesting in the sense that it looks at current inflation with respect to 3-months ahead, and the current inflation with respect to 1-year ahead expectations. Here is what we decipher from the household expectations data.
There is something to note here. This lower inflation expectation appears to have been influenced by the rural vote, as urban India still believes inflation will move higher.
Apart from surveying consumers, RBI also includes the survey of professional forecasters on GDP growth, inflation, and current account deficit.
Overall, the survey expectations are cautious and they do expect a negative impact on GDP growth and inflation in the current year due to the global state of flux.
