RBI pays record ₹2.69 Trillion dividend to Centre for FY25

ANOTHER RECORD DIVIDEND DECLARED BY RBI FOR FY25
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared a record dividend of ₹2.69 Trillion for fiscal year 2024-25. This will be budgeted as revenues for the central government for fiscal 2025-26, the ongoing fiscal year. The table captures RBI dividend data for last 8 years.
|Financial Year
|RBI Dividend (₹ in Crore)
|YOY Change (%)
|Fiscal Year 2017-18
|50,000
|Fiscal Year 2018-19
|1,75,988
|251.98%
|Fiscal Year 2019-20
|57,128
|(67.54%)
|Fiscal Year 2020-21
|99,122
|73.51%
|Fiscal Year 2021-22
|30,307
|(69.42%)
|Fiscal Year 2022-23
|87,416
|188.44%
|Fiscal Year 2023-24
|2,10,874
|141.23%
|Fiscal Year 2024-25
|2,68,590
|27.37%
Data Source: RBI (negative figures in brackets)
As can be seen from the above table, the dividend payout, or the surplus distribution by the RBI to the government has been fairly erratic in the 7 years. However, FY23 and FY24 saw growth of over 100%, but FY25 has seen growth toning down to 27.4%, albeit on a much larger base. Ahead of the dividend announcement on May 23, 2025; economists were expecting dividend in the region of ₹2.75 Trillion to ₹3.25 Trillion. However, RBI decided to err on the side of caution. While the RBI dividend is still high at ₹2.69 Trillion, it is lower than expected. That is because, RBI decided to increase the contingency risk buffer (CRB) from the previous level of 6.5% to 7.5%, to guard the monetary system against shocks.
BIMAL JALAN’S RBI DIVIDEND PAYMENT FRAMEWORK
The formula for dividend payout is based on the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee constituted in 2018-19. As per the Bimal Jalan Committee recommendations, RBI uses the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) to decide on the amount of dividends. Under the ECF, any surplus after staff contributions, expenses, asset depreciation, and provision for bad and doubtful debts has to be transferred to the government. However, this would be subject to the contingent risk buffer (CRB). This year, the CRB was increased from 6.5% to 7.5%, which explains why the RBI dividend was slightly lower than street expectations. The CRB is intended to cover all monetary, fiscal stability, credit, and operation risks that the financial system is exposed to.
WHERE DO RBI REVENUES COME FROM?
That is the million dollar question. Principally, RBI earns revenues from 4 sources.
That is how the dividend / surplus distribution of ₹2,68,590 Crore has been declared by the RBI for 2024-25. However, the Centre will show this dividend as revenue for 2025-26 FY.
WHAT DOES GOVERNMENT DO WITH THIS DIVIDEND BONANZA?
How best can the RBI utilize the dividend bonanza. If one looks at Union Budget 2025-26, the RBI dividend plus PSU Bank dividend is pegged at ₹2.56 Trillion. This year, the PSU Bank dividend is pegged at around ₹25,000 crore, so including the RBI dividend, it will be ₹2.94 Trillion. That is about 15% higher than the budget estimates. However, this year the fiscal deficit could take a hit on account of higher defence spending amidst a volatile geopolitical scenario. The centre has targeted 4.4% fiscal deficit for FY26, so the RBI may not have much left to contribute to the capex cycle. That is something, the private sector has to manage on its own. It is high time, after all!
