Sensex Nears 82,500 as FIIs Turn Net Buyers, IT Rally Shines

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth INR 2,975.53 cr last week. The VIX continued to remain low at 10.10. Most of the week benefited from positive global cues as tariff tensions and H1B concerns eased. However, the announcement of fresh tariffs towards the end of the week had led to sharp correction in US markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Extends gains as IT stocks gain sharply

Weekly Performance: 1.59%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 82075.5 82654.1 82072.9 82500.8 09 Oct, 2025 81900.0 82247.7 81667.7 82172.1 08 Oct, 2025 81899.5 82257.7 81646.1 81773.7 07 Oct, 2025 81884.0 82309.6 81787.5 81926.8 06 Oct, 2025 81274.8 81846.4 81155.9 81790.1 03 Oct, 2025 80684.1 81252.0 80649.6 81207.2

BSE SENSEX 30 gained as FII flows improved and global cues were positive. IT and Banks were strong performers. IT gained as H1B worries moderated. Overall, the index hit a high of 82,654.1 and a low of 80,649.6 during the week, closing at 82,500.8 for a weekly gain of 1,293.6 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Recovery continues

Weekly Performance: 1.57%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 25167.7 25330.8 25156.8 25285.3 09 Oct, 2025 25074.3 25199.2 25024.3 25181.8 08 Oct, 2025 25079.8 25192.5 25008.5 25046.2 07 Oct, 2025 25085.3 25220.9 25076.3 25108.3 06 Oct, 2025 24916.5 25096.0 24881.7 25077.7 03 Oct, 2025 24759.5 24904.8 24747.5 24894.2

The NIFTY 50 Index advanced 1.57% for the week. Heavyweights in IT and Banks supported the rally. Notably, IT stocks notched significant gains as the IT index was up ~5% for the week. The index hit a high of 25,330.8 and a low of 24,747.6 during the week, closing at 25,285.3 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 391.1 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Low VIX continues to power the rally

Weekly Performance: 2.08%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 58500.7 58843.4 58383.9 58697.4 09 Oct, 2025 57994.7 58460.7 57919.7 58429.8 08 Oct, 2025 58287.3 58417.9 57795.1 57866.8 07 Oct, 2025 58115.9 58315.9 57988.6 58289.4 06 Oct, 2025 57561.1 58042.8 57442.5 58015.1 03 Oct, 2025 57122.0 57545.6 57004.9 57503.3

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX showed strong gains, rising 2.08% for the week. While the rally was broadbased, sharp gains in select stocks anchored the rally. The index hit a high of 58,843.4 and a low of 57,004.9 during the week, closing at 58,697.4 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1,194.1 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Gains From A Broadbased Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.43%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 18038.2 18154.7 17993.2 18133.3 09 Oct, 2025 17923.8 18016.0 17851.7 18000.2 08 Oct, 2025 18010.0 18029.6 17865.8 17890.6 07 Oct, 2025 17978.7 18051.9 17928.0 17983.4 06 Oct, 2025 17930.1 17942.8 17859.5 17928.0 03 Oct, 2025 17796.4 17897.1 17739.0 17878.2

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX gained 1.43% last week, supported by a broadbased move across the constituents and inline with the market. The index hit a high of 18,154.7 and a low of 17,739.0 during the week, closing at 18,133.4 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 255.2 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Banking Sector Performs Well

Weekly Performance: 1.84%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 56168.6 56760.2 56152.4 56609.8 09 Oct, 2025 55979.0 56286.2 55843.9 56192.1 08 Oct, 2025 56098.5 56303.6 55821.0 56018.2 07 Oct, 2025 56126.4 56502.4 56025.1 56239.4 06 Oct, 2025 55834.7 56164.2 55727.2 56104.9 03 Oct, 2025 55182.6 55616.4 55177.0 55589.2

The NIFTY Bank Index showed strong performance last week. There was also a surge in IPOs in the Banking and Financials space over the past two weeks. FII inflows turned positive and likely helped the move. The index hit a high of 56760.2 and a low of 55177.0 during the week. It closed at 56609.8 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1020.5 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Rallies The Most In Recent History

Weekly Performance: 4.89%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 35705.6 35821.3 35321.9 35609.1 09 Oct, 2025 35315.4 35688.4 35174.8 35628.5 08 Oct, 2025 34664.4 35394.6 34607.3 35232.2 07 Oct, 2025 34820.6 34879.2 34533.8 34709.4 06 Oct, 2025 33961.4 34743.8 33926.6 34722.6 03 Oct, 2025 33921.1 33992.1 33763.1 33949.8

NIFTY IT Index extended its gains as H1B visa concerns moderated. FII inflows also turned positive and likely helped the move. Overall, the index hit a high of 35821.3 and a low of 33763.1 during the week. It closed at 35609.1 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1659.3 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Stocks Underperformed

Weekly Performance: 0.82%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 11473.5 11545.0 11453.2 11467.2 09 Oct, 2025 11450.9 11514.6 11416.0 11467.2 08 Oct, 2025 11526.5 11544.6 11407.7 11414.9 07 Oct, 2025 11470.2 11578.0 11467.6 11516.2 06 Oct, 2025 11355.2 11474.7 11354.0 11459.7 03 Oct, 2025 11310.2 11384.5 11243.5 11374.0

The Nifty Oil & Gas Index showed mixed performance last week. While the crude oil remained steady for most of the week, it corrected significantly on Friday as US announced fresh tariffs on China. For the week, the index hit a high of 11578.0 and a low of 11243.5. It closed at 11467.2 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 93.2 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Significant Underperformance

Weekly Performance: -0.37%

date open high low close 10 Oct, 2025 54696.6 55023.2 54595.9 54966.4 09 Oct, 2025 54410.6 54752.9 54364.9 54707.4 08 Oct, 2025 54609.4 54764.0 54367.9 54489.6 07 Oct, 2025 55114.6 55254.4 54695.3 54763.9 06 Oct, 2025 55049.8 55138.6 54830.4 55057.6 03 Oct, 2025 55062.9 55213.1 54679.0 55170.6

FMCG stocks were out of favor as sector rotation likely led to material profit booking. The index hit a high of 55254.4 and a low of 54364.9 during the week. It closed at 54966.4 on 10 Oct, recording a weekly loss of 204.2 pts.