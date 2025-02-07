iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Small caps took the deepest cuts in January 2025

7 Feb 2025 , 10:02 AM

HOW DID SMALL CAP STOCKS FARE IN JANUARY 2025

The small caps had given refreshing 0.61% returns in December 2024; but in January 2025, it was back to negative returns at -10.81%.

  • For January 2025, Nifty Small cap 100 gave -10.81% returns. Out of the 94 small-caps with full data, 3 companies generated over 10% and 8 companies gave over 5%. Only 17 out of 94 companies gave positive returns.
  • For the year to January 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 gained just 4.86%. Out of the 94 small caps with full data, 11 companies generated over 50% returns, and 24 companies over 20%. Total of 47 out of 94 companies gave positive returns in year to January 2025.
  • What about resilience? Nifty Small cap 100 bounced 20.55% from the lows. Out of the 94 small-caps with full data, 4 companies bounced over 100%, and 21 bounced over 50%. Total of 13 companies bounced less than 10% from lows.
  • What about swing, or proximity to high price. The index overall swing factor deteriorated to 13.88%. Just 5 out of 94 companies are less than 10% from the peaks.

Let us start with small cap stocks from the perspective of momentum?

SMALL CAP MOMENTUM RETURNS IN JANUARY 2025

In terms of 1-month returns, the Nifty Small cap 100 lost -10.81%. Out of the 94 eligible stocks in the index, only 77 stocks gave negative returns. Here are the top-15.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
NAVINFLUOR 4,150.70 26.48% 24.86% 4,299.05 2,875.95 44.32% 3.45%
CREDITACC 1,016.00 21.55% -32.06% 1,660.00 750.20 35.43% 38.80%
ZENSARTECH 954.50 16.41% 53.55% 984.95 515.00 85.34% 3.09%
MGL 1,368.95 7.61% -5.72% 1,988.00 1,075.25 27.31% 31.14%
NBCC 95.49 7.40% -29.52% 139.83 70.07 36.28% 31.71%
AARTIIND 460.00 6.87% -30.88% 769.25 390.25 17.87% 40.20%
NH 1,346.80 5.69% 1.75% 1,444.90 1,080.00 24.70% 6.79%
KARURVYSYA 235.90 5.58% 20.07% 246.00 164.10 43.75% 4.11%
RBLBANK 166.50 4.42% -38.18% 279.15 146.10 13.96% 40.35%
REDINGTON 203.80 3.25% 14.45% 237.55 158.61 28.49% 14.21%
SHYAMMETL 779.00 2.35% 8.71% 956.90 511.20 52.39% 18.59%
MANAPPURAM 197.32 2.33% 8.01% 230.40 138.35 42.62% 14.36%
AAVAS 1,681.00 2.08% 13.82% 1,978.95 1,307.00 28.62% 15.06%
IRCON 200.39 1.64% -3.14% 351.60 175.25 14.35% 43.01%
GESHIP 998.00 1.45% -0.37% 1,543.70 880.10 13.40% 35.35%

Data Source: NSE

For January 2025, 3 stocks gave double digit returns (Navin Fluorine, Credit Access Grameen, and Zensar Technologies). In terms of sectoral mix; the top-15 had 5 BFSI stocks and 2 specialty chemical plays. The worst performers in January 2025 in terms of monthly returns included JBMA, Kaynes, KEC, SW Solar, CAMS, and Apar Industries.

DID SMALL CAPS DELIVER ON 1-YEAR RETURNS?

Out of 94 small cap stocks, the average 1-year return was just about 2.60%. A total of 47 stocks gave negative returns yoy. Here is the top-15 on 1-year returns.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
TRITURBINE 656.90 -11.07% 79.62% 885.00 350.35 87.50% 25.77%
GRSE 1,585.00 -1.57% 76.52% 2,833.80 673.45 135.36% 44.07%
KAYNES 4,860.00 -36.92% 70.31% 7,822.00 2,424.00 100.50% 37.87%
PPLPHARMA 229.95 -9.82% 68.34% 307.90 114.35 101.09% 25.32%
MCX 5,770.00 -8.80% 66.17% 7,048.60 2,917.85 97.75% 18.14%
FSL 341.15 -12.71% 65.92% 422.30 176.25 93.56% 19.22%
360ONE 1,024.95 -21.07% 63.20% 1,318.00 597.25 71.61% 22.23%
GLENMARK 1,433.65 -9.99% 63.19% 1,830.95 771.00 85.95% 21.70%
ZENSARTECH 954.50 16.41% 53.55% 984.95 515.00 85.34% 3.09%
BLUESTARCO 2,032.50 -19.57% 53.40% 2,417.00 1,127.45 80.27% 15.91%
LAURUSLABS 594.00 -5.13% 50.04% 619.40 373.10 59.21% 4.10%
AMBER 6,590.00 -15.25% 42.75% 8,177.00 2,992.50 120.22% 19.41%
CHAMBLFERT 490.25 0.09% 38.91% 574.35 332.05 47.64% 14.64%
NATIONALUM 197.50 -5.55% 37.53% 262.99 130.25 51.63% 24.90%
NATCOPHARM 1,175.10 -15.99% 35.03% 1,639.00 828.00 41.92% 28.30%

Data Source: NSE

On a yoy basis, the leaders were dominated by a mix of 4 Healthcare plays (Piramal Pharma, Glenmark, Laurus Labs, and Natco Pharma), 2 EMS companies (Kaynes, Amber), and 2 IT companies (Zensar and FSL). The remaining stocks in the above list, were largely spread out across sectors with Garden Reach being the only defence player in the list.

HOW RESILIENT WERE SMALL CAPS IN LAST ONE YEAR?

In terms of bounce from lows, small caps bounced 20.56%. Total of 4 stocks more than doubled, and 59 jumped over 20% from the lows. Top-20 average bounce was 79.06%.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
KAYNES 7,467.60 20.23 185.27 7,822.00 2,424.00 208.07% 4.53%
AMBER 7,542.45 26.78 146.97 7,977.00 2,992.50 152.05% 5.45%
BLUESTARCO 2,295.05 22.66 137.60 2,387.70 929.90 146.81% 3.88%
GRSE 1,645.00 -0.74 90.76 2,833.80 673.45 144.26% 41.95%
PPLPHARMA 256.80 -5.56 83.81 307.90 114.35 124.57% 16.60%
FSL 393.90 4.93 108.50 403.70 176.25 123.49% 2.43%
CDSL 1,810.05 8.62 -0.57 1,989.80 811.00 123.19% 9.03%
IFCI 61.95 -2.76 115.76 91.40 28.25 119.29% 32.22%
360ONE 1,295.70 11.54 88.61 1,312.10 591.50 119.05% 1.25%
TRITURBINE 765.35 1.82 79.01 885.00 350.35 118.45% 13.52%
MCX 6,340.00 -0.58 97.80 7,048.60 2,917.85 117.28% 10.05%
GLENMARK 1,637.15 4.33 81.65 1,830.95 771.00 112.34% 10.58%
KEC 1,211.00 13.32 99.60 1,313.25 589.05 105.59% 7.79%
APARINDS 10,510.00 2.56 72.61 11,000.00 5,151.00 104.04% 4.45%
CAMS 5,190.05 -0.07 90.99 5,367.50 2,649.50 95.89% 3.31%

Data Source: NSE

On resilience score, the list was once again dominated by financial inclusion stocks (CDSL, 360 One, MCX, and CAMS). Even on resilience count, the two EMS players; Kaynes and Amber are right at the top. The remaining stocks in the above list, were largely spread out and largely similar to the 1-year return rankings list. The list at the bottom included stocks like; Birlasoft, Tanla, Happiest Minds, SW Solar, Rites, and Indiamart.

HOW SMALL CAPS FARED ON THE SWING FACTOR?

In terms of proximity to the peak, the small cap index was 13.88% short of the peak. Just 5 stocks are less than 10% to the peak while 54 stocks are over 30% off the peak.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
ZENSARTECH 954.50 16.41% 53.55% 984.95 515.00 85.34% 3.09%
NAVINFLUOR 4,150.70 26.48% 24.86% 4,299.05 2,875.95 44.32% 3.45%
LAURUSLABS 594.00 -5.13% 50.04% 619.40 373.10 59.21% 4.10%
KARURVYSYA 235.90 5.58% 20.07% 246.00 164.10 43.75% 4.11%
NH 1,346.80 5.69% 1.75% 1,444.90 1,080.00 24.70% 6.79%
RADICO 2,373.90 -15.63% 30.00% 2,637.70 1,429.85 66.02% 10.00%
REDINGTON 203.80 3.25% 14.45% 237.55 158.61 28.49% 14.21%
MANAPPURAM 197.32 2.33% 8.01% 230.40 138.35 42.62% 14.36%
CHAMBLFERT 490.25 0.09% 38.91% 574.35 332.05 47.64% 14.64%
ASTERDM 475.00 -5.61% 13.76% 558.00 311.10 52.68% 14.87%
AAVAS 1,681.00 2.08% 13.82% 1,978.95 1,307.00 28.62% 15.06%
RAMCOCEM 900.00 -5.03% -7.05% 1,060.00 700.00 28.57% 15.09%
BATAINDIA 1,380.00 -7.17% -11.13% 1,633.00 1,228.05 12.37% 15.49%
BLUESTARCO 2,032.50 -19.57% 53.40% 2,417.00 1,127.45 80.27% 15.91%
BLS 436.00 -9.80% 5.36% 521.80 262.95 65.81% 16.44%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of proximity to the peak, the list is once again dominated by New Age Technology (Zensar, Redington, Aster DM, and BLS) and healthcare companies (Laurus Labs and Narayana Hrudayalaya). Companies farthest from the peak were a mixed bag of stocks like SW Solar, Chennai Petro, Titagarh Wagons, JWL, Tanla, NMDC Steel, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. However, the overpowering theme is that the swing factor for small cap companies has largely deteriorated in January 2025.

Related Tags

  • BottomPerformers
  • LargeCaps
  • midcaps
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • smallcaps
  • TopPerformers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:00 PM
BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|11:35 AM
Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.