Small caps took the deepest cuts in January 2025

HOW DID SMALL CAP STOCKS FARE IN JANUARY 2025
The small caps had given refreshing 0.61% returns in December 2024; but in January 2025, it was back to negative returns at -10.81%.
Let us start with small cap stocks from the perspective of momentum?
SMALL CAP MOMENTUM RETURNS IN JANUARY 2025
In terms of 1-month returns, the Nifty Small cap 100 lost -10.81%. Out of the 94 eligible stocks in the index, only 77 stocks gave negative returns. Here are the top-15.
|Stock
Symbol
|Market Price
|1-Month Return
|1-Year Return
|52-week High
|52-week Low
|Bounce from Low
|Distance to High
|NAVINFLUOR
|4,150.70
|26.48%
|24.86%
|4,299.05
|2,875.95
|44.32%
|3.45%
|CREDITACC
|1,016.00
|21.55%
|-32.06%
|1,660.00
|750.20
|35.43%
|38.80%
|ZENSARTECH
|954.50
|16.41%
|53.55%
|984.95
|515.00
|85.34%
|3.09%
|MGL
|1,368.95
|7.61%
|-5.72%
|1,988.00
|1,075.25
|27.31%
|31.14%
|NBCC
|95.49
|7.40%
|-29.52%
|139.83
|70.07
|36.28%
|31.71%
|AARTIIND
|460.00
|6.87%
|-30.88%
|769.25
|390.25
|17.87%
|40.20%
|NH
|1,346.80
|5.69%
|1.75%
|1,444.90
|1,080.00
|24.70%
|6.79%
|KARURVYSYA
|235.90
|5.58%
|20.07%
|246.00
|164.10
|43.75%
|4.11%
|RBLBANK
|166.50
|4.42%
|-38.18%
|279.15
|146.10
|13.96%
|40.35%
|REDINGTON
|203.80
|3.25%
|14.45%
|237.55
|158.61
|28.49%
|14.21%
|SHYAMMETL
|779.00
|2.35%
|8.71%
|956.90
|511.20
|52.39%
|18.59%
|MANAPPURAM
|197.32
|2.33%
|8.01%
|230.40
|138.35
|42.62%
|14.36%
|AAVAS
|1,681.00
|2.08%
|13.82%
|1,978.95
|1,307.00
|28.62%
|15.06%
|IRCON
|200.39
|1.64%
|-3.14%
|351.60
|175.25
|14.35%
|43.01%
|GESHIP
|998.00
|1.45%
|-0.37%
|1,543.70
|880.10
|13.40%
|35.35%
Data Source: NSE
For January 2025, 3 stocks gave double digit returns (Navin Fluorine, Credit Access Grameen, and Zensar Technologies). In terms of sectoral mix; the top-15 had 5 BFSI stocks and 2 specialty chemical plays. The worst performers in January 2025 in terms of monthly returns included JBMA, Kaynes, KEC, SW Solar, CAMS, and Apar Industries.
DID SMALL CAPS DELIVER ON 1-YEAR RETURNS?
Out of 94 small cap stocks, the average 1-year return was just about 2.60%. A total of 47 stocks gave negative returns yoy. Here is the top-15 on 1-year returns.
|Stock
Symbol
|Market Price
|1-Month Return
|1-Year Return
|52-week High
|52-week Low
|Bounce from Low
|Distance to High
|TRITURBINE
|656.90
|-11.07%
|79.62%
|885.00
|350.35
|87.50%
|25.77%
|GRSE
|1,585.00
|-1.57%
|76.52%
|2,833.80
|673.45
|135.36%
|44.07%
|KAYNES
|4,860.00
|-36.92%
|70.31%
|7,822.00
|2,424.00
|100.50%
|37.87%
|PPLPHARMA
|229.95
|-9.82%
|68.34%
|307.90
|114.35
|101.09%
|25.32%
|MCX
|5,770.00
|-8.80%
|66.17%
|7,048.60
|2,917.85
|97.75%
|18.14%
|FSL
|341.15
|-12.71%
|65.92%
|422.30
|176.25
|93.56%
|19.22%
|360ONE
|1,024.95
|-21.07%
|63.20%
|1,318.00
|597.25
|71.61%
|22.23%
|GLENMARK
|1,433.65
|-9.99%
|63.19%
|1,830.95
|771.00
|85.95%
|21.70%
|ZENSARTECH
|954.50
|16.41%
|53.55%
|984.95
|515.00
|85.34%
|3.09%
|BLUESTARCO
|2,032.50
|-19.57%
|53.40%
|2,417.00
|1,127.45
|80.27%
|15.91%
|LAURUSLABS
|594.00
|-5.13%
|50.04%
|619.40
|373.10
|59.21%
|4.10%
|AMBER
|6,590.00
|-15.25%
|42.75%
|8,177.00
|2,992.50
|120.22%
|19.41%
|CHAMBLFERT
|490.25
|0.09%
|38.91%
|574.35
|332.05
|47.64%
|14.64%
|NATIONALUM
|197.50
|-5.55%
|37.53%
|262.99
|130.25
|51.63%
|24.90%
|NATCOPHARM
|1,175.10
|-15.99%
|35.03%
|1,639.00
|828.00
|41.92%
|28.30%
Data Source: NSE
On a yoy basis, the leaders were dominated by a mix of 4 Healthcare plays (Piramal Pharma, Glenmark, Laurus Labs, and Natco Pharma), 2 EMS companies (Kaynes, Amber), and 2 IT companies (Zensar and FSL). The remaining stocks in the above list, were largely spread out across sectors with Garden Reach being the only defence player in the list.
HOW RESILIENT WERE SMALL CAPS IN LAST ONE YEAR?
In terms of bounce from lows, small caps bounced 20.56%. Total of 4 stocks more than doubled, and 59 jumped over 20% from the lows. Top-20 average bounce was 79.06%.
|Stock
Symbol
|Market Price
|1-Month Return
|1-Year Return
|52-week High
|52-week Low
|Bounce from Low
|Distance to High
|KAYNES
|7,467.60
|20.23
|185.27
|7,822.00
|2,424.00
|208.07%
|4.53%
|AMBER
|7,542.45
|26.78
|146.97
|7,977.00
|2,992.50
|152.05%
|5.45%
|BLUESTARCO
|2,295.05
|22.66
|137.60
|2,387.70
|929.90
|146.81%
|3.88%
|GRSE
|1,645.00
|-0.74
|90.76
|2,833.80
|673.45
|144.26%
|41.95%
|PPLPHARMA
|256.80
|-5.56
|83.81
|307.90
|114.35
|124.57%
|16.60%
|FSL
|393.90
|4.93
|108.50
|403.70
|176.25
|123.49%
|2.43%
|CDSL
|1,810.05
|8.62
|-0.57
|1,989.80
|811.00
|123.19%
|9.03%
|IFCI
|61.95
|-2.76
|115.76
|91.40
|28.25
|119.29%
|32.22%
|360ONE
|1,295.70
|11.54
|88.61
|1,312.10
|591.50
|119.05%
|1.25%
|TRITURBINE
|765.35
|1.82
|79.01
|885.00
|350.35
|118.45%
|13.52%
|MCX
|6,340.00
|-0.58
|97.80
|7,048.60
|2,917.85
|117.28%
|10.05%
|GLENMARK
|1,637.15
|4.33
|81.65
|1,830.95
|771.00
|112.34%
|10.58%
|KEC
|1,211.00
|13.32
|99.60
|1,313.25
|589.05
|105.59%
|7.79%
|APARINDS
|10,510.00
|2.56
|72.61
|11,000.00
|5,151.00
|104.04%
|4.45%
|CAMS
|5,190.05
|-0.07
|90.99
|5,367.50
|2,649.50
|95.89%
|3.31%
Data Source: NSE
On resilience score, the list was once again dominated by financial inclusion stocks (CDSL, 360 One, MCX, and CAMS). Even on resilience count, the two EMS players; Kaynes and Amber are right at the top. The remaining stocks in the above list, were largely spread out and largely similar to the 1-year return rankings list. The list at the bottom included stocks like; Birlasoft, Tanla, Happiest Minds, SW Solar, Rites, and Indiamart.
HOW SMALL CAPS FARED ON THE SWING FACTOR?
In terms of proximity to the peak, the small cap index was 13.88% short of the peak. Just 5 stocks are less than 10% to the peak while 54 stocks are over 30% off the peak.
|Stock
Symbol
|Market Price
|1-Month Return
|1-Year Return
|52-week High
|52-week Low
|Bounce from Low
|Distance to High
|ZENSARTECH
|954.50
|16.41%
|53.55%
|984.95
|515.00
|85.34%
|3.09%
|NAVINFLUOR
|4,150.70
|26.48%
|24.86%
|4,299.05
|2,875.95
|44.32%
|3.45%
|LAURUSLABS
|594.00
|-5.13%
|50.04%
|619.40
|373.10
|59.21%
|4.10%
|KARURVYSYA
|235.90
|5.58%
|20.07%
|246.00
|164.10
|43.75%
|4.11%
|NH
|1,346.80
|5.69%
|1.75%
|1,444.90
|1,080.00
|24.70%
|6.79%
|RADICO
|2,373.90
|-15.63%
|30.00%
|2,637.70
|1,429.85
|66.02%
|10.00%
|REDINGTON
|203.80
|3.25%
|14.45%
|237.55
|158.61
|28.49%
|14.21%
|MANAPPURAM
|197.32
|2.33%
|8.01%
|230.40
|138.35
|42.62%
|14.36%
|CHAMBLFERT
|490.25
|0.09%
|38.91%
|574.35
|332.05
|47.64%
|14.64%
|ASTERDM
|475.00
|-5.61%
|13.76%
|558.00
|311.10
|52.68%
|14.87%
|AAVAS
|1,681.00
|2.08%
|13.82%
|1,978.95
|1,307.00
|28.62%
|15.06%
|RAMCOCEM
|900.00
|-5.03%
|-7.05%
|1,060.00
|700.00
|28.57%
|15.09%
|BATAINDIA
|1,380.00
|-7.17%
|-11.13%
|1,633.00
|1,228.05
|12.37%
|15.49%
|BLUESTARCO
|2,032.50
|-19.57%
|53.40%
|2,417.00
|1,127.45
|80.27%
|15.91%
|BLS
|436.00
|-9.80%
|5.36%
|521.80
|262.95
|65.81%
|16.44%
Data Source: NSE
In terms of proximity to the peak, the list is once again dominated by New Age Technology (Zensar, Redington, Aster DM, and BLS) and healthcare companies (Laurus Labs and Narayana Hrudayalaya). Companies farthest from the peak were a mixed bag of stocks like SW Solar, Chennai Petro, Titagarh Wagons, JWL, Tanla, NMDC Steel, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. However, the overpowering theme is that the swing factor for small cap companies has largely deteriorated in January 2025.
