Investing in the Indian stock market has various aspects. Before investing in a broad market, including many industries and numerous companies, it is essential to determine what stocks to watch. The sources described in this guide provide a list of stocks in India for different sectors. Regardless of the level of one’s experience in investing, all these companies should be accorded attention.

ASK Automotive

ASK Automotive is principally involved in manufacturing friction products and aluminium die-casting products. Focusing primarily on the automotive industry, ASK Automotive supplies several automakers. Its strategic management suggests that innovation and a focus on quality are the ways to grow a business. Its future market foray should be something investors should look into. ASK Automotive is among the best stocks for 2024 in India. It recorded a 29.14% increase in profit for the year, with the most recent profit being Rs 175.62 Cr as opposed to Rs 135.99 Cr the year before.

Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet is a well-established firm operating in one of the largest agricultural markets in the world. The company specialises in animal feed, crop protection, and oil palm plantation. And thus, with a constantly proven record under its belt, it simply and steadfastly progresses. Over the last three years, the company has demonstrated a respectable 17.11% revenue growth. The company’s 8.45 interest coverage ratio is considered healthy. This makes it one of the best shares to buy in 2024.

Craftsman Automation

Craftsman Automation is an abbreviation of West Craftsmen Automation Ltd. It embraces a wide range of different fields of engineering. It is active in the automotive, industrial and storage solutions segments. Craftsman Automation is more inclined towards technology and quality, making it more competitive in the Indian market. Its results in the automotive segment should be of interest to shareholders. Over the past five years, the company has produced strong profit growth at a 25.6% CAGR.

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson is an international automotive component company. The company’s product range includes mirrors, wiring harnesses, and plastic parts. Being a diversified and global player, Samvardhana Motherson is still growing. Investors need to consider whether it has done an excellent job in its acquisitions of strategic partners. According to Samvardhana Motherson, profits have increased by 20.09 per cent yearly, from Rs 786 Cr to Rs 943.90 Cr in the most recent year. It is one of the best shares to buy in 2024.

SJS Enterprises

SJS Enterprises is involved in the automotive aesthetics business. The company focuses on decals, logos and other automotive advertising products. Becoming a company to be reckoned with, SJS Enterprises has emphasised two parameters: Innovation and quality. Business investors should pay particular attention to its expansion in the auto industry. SJS Enterprises recorded a 14.92% increase in profit for the year; the company’s most recent profit was Rs 67.56 Cr, up from Rs 58.79 Cr the year before.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has a great heritage in India and is known for being used by almost every household. The company has a portfolio of motorcycle, scooter and three-wheeler products. Bajaj Auto’s strong brand and market image place the company in a strategic position within automotive firms. One should, therefore, monitor the strategies with which it is likely to manage these dynamics in the future. Bajaj Auto saw a 32.89% increase in profit for the current year, with a profit of Rs 7,478.79 Cr as opposed to Rs 5,627.60 Cr in the prior year. It is among the best stocks to watch in 2024.

Century Plyboards (I)

Century Plyboards Ltd manufactures and distributes plywood and veneer products. The company is dominant in India’s construction and interior design markets. An organisation focusing on quality and innovations will grow, which is the case for Century Plyboards. Investors should track its performance in the real estate and construction industry. The last three years have seen a respectable 32.37% increase in the company’s profits. The company has demonstrated a respectable 16.62% revenue growth in the previous three years.

Cera Sanitaryware

Cera Sanitaryware is one of the biggest manufacturers of sanitaryware products, which is functioning in India. The company deals in products such as peers, washers, tiles, and health and hygiene solutions. All these aspects make Cera Sanitaryware a contender of considerable strength in the market because of its stress on innovation and design. Businesses in construction and real estate especially ought to monitor its expansion. Over the last three years, the company’s revenue has grown by 15.91%. The company has consistently maintained a healthy ROCE of 24.26% in the previous three years.

Greenply Industries

Greenply Industries Limited is one of India’s largest manufacturers of plywood and Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF). The company has a good market base in the interior design construction industry. By focusing on quality and innovation, Greenply Industries has grown. It’s worth fitting its performance regarding the real estate and interior design market. The company’s sales growth has been a dismal 9.03% for the last three years. The company possesses 593.90 Cr in contingent liabilities.

Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Limited started its operation in 1994 and is among the country’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of ceramic and vitrified tiles. The company mainly operates in the construction and interior design industry. The company is operational both in the construction and interior design segments. You should pay attention to its results in real estate and construction. Over the last three years, the company’s earnings growth has been a dismal 7.40%. The company’s high PE of 57.63 is being traded.

Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics Limited is among India’s largest ceramic and vitrified tiles producers. Indeed, the construction and interior design sectors are the areas of the company’s significant involvement. The policy of excellent quality and innovation has been the primary motive for Somany Ceramics’ growth. Therefore, investors should track its performance concerning real estate and construction. The company’s earnings growth has been impressive for the last three years, rising by 23.41%. The company’s revenue has grown at a respectable rate of 15.84% in the previous three years. It is among the best stocks for 2024 in India.

CMS Info Systems

CMS Info Systems Limited is a well-known cash management and payment solutions company based in India. The company provides many services, such as ATM, cash, and payment solutions. In these areas, CMS Info Systems has been able to focus on innovation and technology as principles that will fuel its growth. As for forecasts, investors should monitor how financial services fare. The company’s earnings growth has been impressive for the last three years, rising by 32.67%. The company’s revenue has grown at a respectable rate of 21.87% in the previous three years.

Quess Corp

Quess Corp specialises in providing business services to various domains in the Indian market. Some of the services that the company offers are staff leasing, facility management, IT services, etc. Quess Corp is an innovation and technology company delivering growth. Specifically, investors should observe how it is doing in the business services segment. The company’s earnings growth has been impressive for the last three years, rising by 33.63%. The company’s revenue has grown at a respectable rate of 16.37% in the previous three years.

Bharat Electronics

BEL is one of the premier defence electronics and communication companies in India. It is involved in the development of electronic systems in different categories. It mainly focuses on defense-related and aerospace industries’ clientele. The growth keeps up with the technological advancement: Innovation forms the core strength of Bharat Electronics. Investors should closely watch its performance in the defence and aerospace industry. Over the last three years, the company’s sales growth has dismal 12.77%. The company’s high EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.96 is being traded.

Cummins India

Cummins India is a vital diesel engine and power generation equipment player. The company has strategic operating segments in the automotive and industrial markets. The fact that Cummins India always aims to meet and deliver quality and innovative products defines the organisation’s growth track. This company remains an area of focus for investors to pay keen attention to. Following a solid net profit gain in Q1FY25, Cummins India shares surged 7%. Cummins India revealed a 33% year-over-year (YoY) rise on Tuesday.

JNK India

JNK India is one of India’s market leaders in supplying industrial automation technologies. The company sells and services products that include robotics, control systems, and automation software. Innovation and advanced technology have been core strategic directions of the development of JNK India. Hence, investors must pay attention to its performance in the industrial automation niche. The company’s revenue growth has been a dismal 0% for the last three years. The company’s EBITDA margin has been pitiful for the previous five years, at 0%.

Polycab India

Polycab India is one of the largest cable and wire manufacturers in India. Many areas of specialisation and product supply have established the company in the electrical and construction industries. The importance of quality and innovation are the key strategies that have most influenced Polycab India’s business advancement. This is worth being observed in the electrical and construction industries by investors. The company’s earnings growth has been impressive for the last three years, rising by 28.64%. The company’s revenue has grown at a respectable rate of 27.37% in the previous three years. Polycab India is among the best stocks to watch in 2024.

Siemens

Siemens operates in industrial automation, electrification, and digital business. The company has established operations nationwide and provides many different and diverse services. He attributes the Siemens Company’s growth to innovation and technology. It will be helpful for investors to pay close attention to its performance in industrial and infrastructure industries. The company’s earnings growth has been impressive for the last three years, rising by 36.14%. The company’s revenue has grown at a respectable rate of 22.10% in the previous three years.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement’s products include cement and other building materials, such as ready-mixed concrete and concrete blocks. The company’s operations are concentrated primarily in the construction and infrastructure industries. The key factors UltraTech Cement has followed in its growth process are quality and sustainability. It is recommended that investors follow its performance in the construction and infrastructure industries. Over the last three years, the company’s earnings growth has been a dismal 8.93%. The company’s high PE of 47.51 is being traded.

Conclusion

The Indian stock market presents almost every possible investment possibility. All of the companies covered by this publishing guide belong to the groups of leading industry players. They can be considered for investment and must be closely watched by investors to anticipate upcoming released reports. Therefore, through monitoring these stocks, investors can make the right decisions and achieve their objectives.

FAQs

Q. What are the most focused areas of the Indian stock market?

These focus industries are agriculture & food processing, automotive, construction & infrastructure, chemical, and industrial automation & control.

2. Will investing in the stock of Godrej Agrovet be a good decision?

The company Godrej Agrovet is well-developed and seems to be expanding in agriculture. So, investing in this company can assure a good profit.

Q. Is Bajaj Auto a good Investment?

They are one of the automobile industry’s most dominant brands, with a consistent market presence. The consistency of the company can assure you a good return on investment.

Q. Is Siemen a good investment option?

Siemens operates in the industries of automation, power, and digitalisation. A good position in the share market makes it a good contender for any investor.

Q. Should I venture and invest my money in UltraTech Cement?

Construction and infrastructure industries that are particularly important to sustainability are among the prominent operating areas of UltraTech Cement. This is one of India’s most trusted companies, making it a good investment option.