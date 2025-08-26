Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to August 23, 2025

THE WEEK WAS ABOUT CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

During the week, the RBI and the US Fed published the minutes of their last monetary policy meet. While the RBI underlined that August was just a pause, the FOMC minutes showed a sharper disparity of views on the impact of tariffs on inflation and employment.

For now, the action has shifted to Jackson Hole, where Powell’s speech was still fairly ambivalent on the direction of rates. The coming week will also see key data points like India GDP, India IIP, US GDP, US PCE inflation, and India FY26 fiscal deficit update.

US BOND YIELDS TAPER DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 22, 2025 4.258 4.328 4.339 4.242 Aug 21, 2025 4.332 4.297 4.347 4.289 Aug 20, 2025 4.296 4.312 4.326 4.275 Aug 19, 2025 4.302 4.335 4.347 4.298 Aug 18, 2025 4.339 4.320 4.353 4.289 Aug 15, 2025 4.328 4.289 4.332 4.269

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields, this week, tapered from 4.328% to 4.258%. Powell and the inflation camp may be firm on status quo, but jobs concerns and consumer spending concerns are building up. Rate cuts in September are still highly likely. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.353% and a low of 4.242%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) CLOSES FLAT FOR THE WEEK

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 22, 2025 97.72 98.60 98.83 97.56 Aug 21, 2025 98.62 98.25 98.68 98.18 Aug 20, 2025 98.22 98.29 98.44 98.08 Aug 19, 2025 98.26 98.15 98.32 97.94 Aug 18, 2025 98.17 97.79 98.19 97.78 Aug 15, 2025 97.85 98.18 98.21 97.72

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) rallied this week, but tapered after the Fed minutes. For the week, the dollar index almost closed flat. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.83 and a low of 97.56 this week. For now, 100 remains a key resistance for DXY.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP FURTHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 22, 2025 6.549 6.545 6.561 6.532 Aug 21, 2025 6.525 6.506 6.529 6.501 Aug 20, 2025 6.497 6.519 6.519 6.490 Aug 19, 2025 6.512 6.492 6.547 6.492 Aug 18, 2025 6.484 6.402 6.502 6.402 Aug 15, 2025 6.402 6.402 6.402 6.402

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields closed higher at 6.549% for the week after the RBI MPC minutes hinted at a propensity to wait and watch for now. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.561% and low of 6.402%. Further yield upsides may be limited.

RUPEE HARDENS DESPITE FLAT DOLLAR AND STRONG CRUDE

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Aug 22, 2025 87.331 87.266 87.551 87.179 Aug 21, 2025 87.294 87.023 87.343 86.926 Aug 20, 2025 87.018 87.073 87.171 86.980 Aug 19, 2025 87.070 87.297 87.382 86.921 Aug 18, 2025 87.311 87.545 87.559 87.296 Aug 15, 2025 87.513 87.692 87.694 87.410

Data Source: RBI

USDINR hardened from ₹87.513/$ to ₹87.331/$, despite flat dollar and rise in oil prices. The sovereign upgrade has favoured the rupee. However, dollar demand from importers continues. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.179/$ and a low of ͅ₹87.551/$.

BRENT CRUDE INCHES UP AS RUSSIA CONCERNS EASE

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Aug 22, 2025 67.73 67.59 68.00 67.42 Aug 21, 2025 67.67 66.98 67.80 66.74 Aug 20, 2025 66.84 66.05 67.10 65.81 Aug 19, 2025 65.79 66.57 66.58 65.61 Aug 18, 2025 66.60 65.85 66.82 65.30 Aug 15, 2025 65.85 66.87 67.06 65.73

Data Source: Bloomberg

With India likely to continue buying oil from Russia, there are no short term shocks expected, helping oil glide higher. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $68.00/bbl and a low of $65.30/bbl. The OPEC Plus supplies should only ease oil prices from here.

SPOT GOLD CLOSES HIGHER FOR THE WEEK

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Aug 22, 2025 3,372.11 3,338.76 3,379.01 3,321.49 Aug 21, 2025 3,338.81 3,347.38 3,353.25 3,325.27 Aug 20, 2025 3,347.11 3,315.46 3,350.50 3,311.46 Aug 19, 2025 3,315.46 3,332.38 3,345.46 3,314.88 Aug 18, 2025 3,330.55 3,338.00 3,358.50 3,323.52 Aug 17, 2025 3,327.14 3,334.78 3,335.38 3,323.63 Aug 15, 2025 3,335.39 3,336.50 3,349.02 3,332.16

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices closed higher at $3,372/oz ahead of Jackson Hole symposium. The gold/silver ratio is currently favouring silver, and that is keeping a cap on gold prices. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,379.01/oz and a low of $3,314.88/oz.