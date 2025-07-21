iifl-logo

Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to July 19, 2025

21 Jul 2025 , 12:01 PM

FED MINUTES, RECIPROCAL TARIFFS SCRIPT WEEKLY STORY

Last week saw India inflation at a 77-month low of 2.10%, with food inflation in the negative. With WPI inflation also contracting, it raises the prospects of another rate cut. US inflation, however, spiked 30 bps to 2.7%. For India, core inflation is the sole concern.

In terms of sentiments, the coming week will be about the Indo-US trade deal and the secondary sanctions on India for buying oil from Russia. The latter cold result in punitive 100% tariffs and could make the trade deal almost entirely redundant for now.

  • US BOND YIELDS CLOSE TAD HIGHER

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Jul 18, 2025 4.431 4.443 4.451 4.416
Jul 17, 2025 4.463 4.467 4.495 4.429
Jul 16, 2025 4.455 4.493 4.495 4.437
Jul 15, 2025 4.489 4.429 4.493 4.396
Jul 14, 2025 4.427 4.417 4.447 4.403
Jul 11, 2025 4.423 4.358 4.427 4.340

Data Source: Bloomberg

The bond yields at 4.4631% saw another spike during the week, reacting to the Fed minutes ruling out any rate cuts till September. FOMC is unlikely to cut rates till there is clarity on the colour of tariffs and some visibility on the impact of OBBBA on the budget deficit. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.495% and a low of 4.396%.

  • US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) GAINS FURTHER GROUND

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Jul 18, 2025 98.46 98.49 98.57 98.10
Jul 17, 2025 98.73 98.35 98.95 98.33
Jul 16, 2025 98.39 98.58 98.91 97.71
Jul 15, 2025 98.62 98.14 98.70 97.93
Jul 14, 2025 98.08 97.96 98.14 97.76
Jul 11, 2025 97.85 97.57 97.96 97.56

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) closed higher for the week at 98.46; albeit well below the January peak levels of 110. With the Fed minutes ruling out rate cuts, the dollar built heft this week also. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.95 and a low of 97.71. However, it remains to be seen if this is a dead-cat bounce or whether it is sustainable.

  • INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS FLAT WITH POSITIVE BIAS

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Jul 18, 2025 6.305 6.300 6.309 6.296
Jul 17, 2025 6.302 6.313 6.313 6.298
Jul 16, 2025 6.313 6.312 6.317 6.312
Jul 15, 2025 6.313 6.319 6.323 6.310
Jul 14, 2025 6.311 6.302 6.319 6.302
Jul 11, 2025 6.304 6.318 6.334 6.301

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields continue to be in a tight range of 6.304%-6.313%; although yields did edge up during the week. The sharply lower CPI inflation and WPI inflation for June has raised the prospects of one more rate cut; either in August or in October. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.323% and low of 6.296%.

  • RUPEE WEAKENS AS DOLLAR INDEX STRENGTHENS

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$)
Jul 18, 2025 86.150 86.010 86.244 85.972
Jul 17, 2025 86.035 85.922 86.136 85.796
Jul 16, 2025 85.885 85.959 86.081 85.733
Jul 15, 2025 85.991 86.009 86.032 85.742
Jul 14, 2025 86.017 85.824 86.062 85.810
Jul 11, 2025 85.825 85.735 85.921 85.690

Data Source: RBI

This week, the USDINR weakened from ₹85.825/$ to ₹86.150/$; and spent most of the week above the 86 mark, before closing at ₹86.15/$. The dollar index strength and the imminent threat of second sanctions on India kept the rupee  under pressure. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹85.733/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.244/$, as dollar demand was robust.

  • BRENT CRUDE STRUGGLES TO CROSS $70/BBL

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl)
Jul 18, 2025 69.28 69.55 70.77 69.14
Jul 17, 2025 69.52 68.79 69.67 68.27
Jul 16, 2025 68.52 68.98 69.09 67.71
Jul 15, 2025 68.71 69.15 69.41 68.60
Jul 14, 2025 69.21 70.50 71.53 69.02
Jul 11, 2025 70.36 68.84 70.71 68.55

Data Source: Bloomberg

The higher supplies from OPEC Plus put pressure on crude prices during the week. Brent crude closed below $70/bbl as it struggled in a narrow range. Last week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $71.53/bbl and a low of $68.27/bbl. However, excess supply may be an overhang, if OPEC Plus continues to pump extra oil.

  • SPOT GOLD REMAINS IN A NARROW RANGE

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz)
Jul 18, 2025 3,350.40 3,338.76 3,361.41 3,331.75
Jul 17, 2025 3,338.95 3,346.59 3,352.50 3,309.90
Jul 16, 2025 3,346.58 3,322.63 3,377.50 3,319.69
Jul 15, 2025 3,322.63 3,343.80 3,366.58 3,320.27
Jul 14, 2025 3,343.80 3,355.91 3,374.94 3,341.10
Jul 13, 2025 3,367.76 3,361.47 3,374.07 3,359.54
Jul 11, 2025 3,355.91 3,325.63 3,368.89 3,321.37

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices were above $3,300/oz during the latest week. The BOFA target of $4,000/oz for gold in 2026 on higher US fiscal deficit, looks a fairly likely option. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,377.50/oz and a low of $3,309.90/oz.

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd July 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 21, 2025

India Cements Reports ₹132.9 Crore Q1 Loss; Plans Capex to Boost Efficiency

NCLT Approves Adani Cementation Merger with Ambuja Cements

JSW Steel posts 155% growth in Q1 net profit at ₹2,209 Crore

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

