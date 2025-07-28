Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to July 26, 2025

TARIFF UNCERTAINTY MAKES IT A CAUTIOUS WEEK

Last week, the only meaningful data point was the core sector growth, which improved to 1.71% for June 2025; but the Q1FY26 core sector growth was subdued at 1.34%. Chris Waller of the FOMC gave the first hint of why a rate cut was needed in the 30-Jul Fed meet.

In terms of sentiments, the coming week will be the Friday deadline for reciprocal tariffs; with the Indo-US deal still elusive. In key data points, there is the Fed meet on 30-Jul; while IIP data and the fiscal deficit update for June 2025 will also be announced during the week.

US BOND YIELDS TAPER ON RATE CUT HOPES

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 25, 2025 4.386 4.392 4.430 4.382 Jul 24, 2025 4.408 4.384 4.442 4.382 Jul 23, 2025 4.388 4.360 4.398 4.354 Jul 22, 2025 4.336 4.380 4.398 4.328 Jul 21, 2025 4.370 4.427 4.427 4.352 Jul 18, 2025 4.431 4.443 4.451 4.416

Data Source: Bloomberg

The bond yields at 4.386% saw bond yields tapering after Chris Waller of the Fed suggested it was time for the Fed to cut rates to protect growth. There is a 60% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in CME Fedwatch, but US budget deficit post-OBBBA, could be an overhang. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.442% and a low of 4.328%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) FALLS AMID RATE CUT HOPES

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 25, 2025 97.64 97.45 97.90 97.43 Jul 24, 2025 97.38 97.18 97.55 97.11 Jul 23, 2025 97.21 97.47 97.61 97.19 Jul 22, 2025 97.39 97.87 97.99 97.31 Jul 21, 2025 97.85 98.36 98.51 97.70 Jul 18, 2025 98.48 98.49 98.57 98.10

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) closed lower for the week at 97.64; well below the January 2025 peak of 110. Dollar fell after Chris Waller hinted at the need to cut rates to boost growth. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.51 and a low of 97.11. The range of 98-99 is proving to be a strong resistance for the dollar index.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS MARGINALLY HIGHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 25, 2025 6.353 6.329 6.365 6.327 Jul 24, 2025 6.329 6.312 6.330 6.312 Jul 23, 2025 6.312 6.311 6.313 6.307 Jul 22, 2025 6.308 6.300 6.309 6.294 Jul 21, 2025 6.299 6.307 6.307 6.296 Jul 18, 2025 6.305 6.300 6.309 6.296

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields inched up to 6.353%; as markets are veering to the view that RBI may wait and watch in its August MPC meet. RBI has already cut rates by 100 bps and CRR by another 100 bps, so RBI may just wait for the full impact to sink in and get transmitted. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.365% and low of 6.294%.

RUPEE WEAKENS AMIDST GLOBAL MARKET UNCERTAINTY

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jul 25, 2025 86.503 86.432 86.641 86.405 Jul 24, 2025 86.380 86.401 86.445 86.241 Jul 23, 2025 86.380 86.328 86.471 86.284 Jul 22, 2025 86.322 86.195 86.441 86.180 Jul 21, 2025 86.195 86.134 86.362 86.132 Jul 18, 2025 86.150 86.010 86.244 85.972

Data Source: RBI

This week, the USDINR weakened from ₹86.150/$ to ₹86.503/$; and spent the full week above the 86 mark, before closing above ₹86.50/$. Despite a fall in dollar index, the global uncertainty kept the Indian rupee under pressure. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹86.132/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.641/$, as oil company demand for dollars continued.

BRENT CRUDE STRUGGLES AT MOUNT $70/BBL

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jul 25, 2025 68.44 69.36 69.86 68.31 Jul 24, 2025 69.18 68.74 69.54 68.49 Jul 23, 2025 68.51 68.92 69.10 68.00 Jul 22, 2025 68.59 69.08 69.12 68.12 Jul 21, 2025 69.21 69.21 69.63 68.43 Jul 18, 2025 69.28 69.55 70.77 69.14

Data Source: Bloomberg

The higher supplies from OPEC Plus and demand concerns kept crude prices under pressure. Brent crude never crossed above $70/bbl in the week, before closing at $68.44/bbl. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $69.86/bbl and a low of $68.00/bbl. Delays in oil movement poses the biggest supply chain constraint to oil.

SPOT GOLD REMAINS IN A TIGHT RANGE

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jul 25, 2025 3,337.18 3,369.29 3,373.73 3,325.05 Jul 24, 2025 3,368.15 3,387.79 3,393.47 3,351.40 Jul 23, 2025 3,387.78 3,431.26 3,439.09 3,381.45 Jul 22, 2025 3,431.50 3,395.81 3,433.56 3,383.29 Jul 21, 2025 3,395.80 3,348.62 3,401.85 3,344.48 Jul 20, 2025 3,349.14 3,349.23 3,350.17 3,345.01 Jul 18, 2025 3,350.40 3,338.76 3,361.41 3,331.75

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices were above $3,300/oz during the latest week. Spot gold did cross $3,400/oz during the week, but could not sustain higher levels as accumulation is tapering. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,439.09/oz and a low of $3,325.05/oz.