Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to June 29, 2025

AN UNEASY MIDDLE EAST TRUCE, BUT PEACE PREVAILS

The Middle East is quiet, and President Trump has claimed credit. However, it is not clear if this will last. The only positive indicators that peace will continue is the sharp fall in oil and gold prices. That is broadly indicative of risk-haven buying reducing in the market.

India reported better than expected current account data for FY25. The $13.5 Billion current account surplus in Q4, allowed India to cut FY25 CAD to 0.6% of GDP. The US Q1-GDP contracted -0.5%, sharper than early indications. The US rate action would now be in focus.

US BOND YIELDS CONTINUE TO TREND LOWER

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 27, 2025 4.274 4.246 4.293 4.240 Jun 26, 2025 4.245 4.281 4.293 4.240 Jun 25, 2025 4.290 4.293 4.338 4.277 Jun 24, 2025 4.294 4.352 4.371 4.285 Jun 23, 2025 4.341 4.375 4.407 4.291 Jun 20, 2025 4.376 4.381 4.443 4.361

Data Source: Bloomberg

The current bond yields at 4.27% are still far higher than the 3.75% levels in October 2024. During the week, the bond yields tapered further from 4.38% to 4.27%, but that was due to an increase in bond prices amidst demand for safe-haven assets. Markets will take some solace from Powell’s testimony that rate cuts will be possible, if tariff uncertainty is removed. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.407% and a low of 4.240%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) DIPS CLOSER TO THE 97 MARK

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 27, 2025 97.40 97.33 97.50 97.00 Jun 26, 2025 97.15 97.55 97.61 97.00 Jun 25, 2025 97.68 97.93 98.20 97.65 Jun 24, 2025 97.86 98.16 98.28 97.71 Jun 23, 2025 98.42 99.09 99.42 98.35 Jun 20, 2025 98.71 98.67 98.89 98.54

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) closed lower at 97.40. GDP contraction in Q1 by -0.5% led to a sharp fall in dollar index. Also, there are concerns that the “Big Beautiful Plan” proposed by Trump could have major repercussions for fiscal deficit. That has kept the dollar under pressure. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.42 and a low of 97.00.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS FLAT FOR THE WEEK

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 27, 2025 6.310 6.279 6.317 6.279 Jun 26, 2025 6.270 6.280 6.291 6.265 Jun 25, 2025 6.280 6.261 6.290 6.248 Jun 24, 2025 6.240 6.305 6.305 6.247 Jun 23, 2025 6.300 6.309 6.330 6.303 Jun 20, 2025 6.310 6.310 6.319 6.296

Data Source: RBI

After falling from 7.05% in early 2025 to 6.31% levels; bond yields stabilized. This week, bond yields closed flat. With RBI shifting its stance from accommodative to neutral; there is not much room left to cut rates. The India-US bond yield spread is around 200 bps. In the last one week, the India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.330% and low of 6.247%.

RUPEE BOUNCES BACK DURING THE WEEK

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jun 27, 2025 85.455 85.640 85.681 85.422 Jun 26, 2025 85.640 86.021 86.055 85.614 Jun 25, 2025 86.040 85.937 86.148 85.791 Jun 24, 2025 85.944 86.157 86.265 85.899 Jun 23, 2025 86.580 86.788 86.871 86.571 Jun 20, 2025 86.580 86.684 86.698 86.530

Data Source: RBI

With tepid dollar index, USDINR strengthened this week to close at ₹85.45/$. Last week, the rupee gained nearly ₹1/$. The positive CAD data also helped the USDINR to emerge stronger. However, oil companies have continued to buy dollars to hedge exposures. In last one week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹85.422/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.871/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS AMIDST IRAN-ISRAEL CEASEFIRE

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jun 27, 2025 66.80 66.82 67.31 66.12 Jun 26, 2025 66.69 66.56 67.77 66.22 Jun 25, 2025 66.43 66.90 67.51 66.20 Jun 24, 2025 66.17 68.12 69.37 65.93 Jun 23, 2025 70.52 78.90 79.40 68.64 Jun 20, 2025 75.48 75.73 76.01 74.00

Data Source: Bloomberg

With the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, there is an uneasy calm in the Middle East and West Asia. At least, there is confidence that Straits of Hormuz will not be shut. Brent crude fell from $75.5/bbl at the start of the week to $66.8/bbl towards the end of the week. In last one week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $79.40/bbl and a low of $66.12/bbl.

SPOT GOLD SEES FALL IN SAFE HAVEN DEMAND

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jun 27, 2025 3,274.25 3,328.06 3,328.88 3,255.72 Jun 26, 2025 3,328.06 3,332.47 3,350.47 3,310.01 Jun 25, 2025 3,332.46 3,324.20 3,337.23 3,312.00 Jun 24, 2025 3,324.20 3,368.79 3,371.01 3,295.38 Jun 23, 2025 3,368.88 3,367.17 3,399.25 3,347.25 Jun 22, 2025 3,372.81 3,384.09 3,388.96 3,371.69 Jun 20, 2025 3,368.23 3,370.82 3,374.63 3,340.38

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the week, the price of gold tapered as the geopolitical risks reduced in the Middle East. However, BOFA has given a target of $4,000/oz for gold in 2026 on higher US fiscal deficit. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,399.25/oz and a low of $3,255.72/oz.