Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to October 04, 2025

INDO-US DEBATE SHIFTS FROM TRADE DEAL TO H1-B VISAS
The week was about the big US shutdown which is likely to put pressure on GDP growth, if it persists. Back home, the RBI policy made a bold statement of macros by raising GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 30 bps to 6.8% and cutting inflation forecast by 50 bps to 2.6%.
Next week, the big focus will continue to be on the US shutdown and its impact. However, there are also interesting data points coming up like the US unemployment data for September and the minutes of the Fed September policy.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|03-Oct-25
|4.119
|4.088
|4.125
|4.079
|02-Oct-25
|4.090
|4.100
|4.127
|4.083
|01-Oct-25
|4.106
|4.160
|4.168
|4.087
|30-Sep-25
|4.150
|4.143
|4.160
|4.106
|29-Sep-25
|4.141
|4.168
|4.170
|4.135
|26-Sep-25
|4.187
|4.170
|4.197
|4.152
Data Source: Bloomberg
After 2 weeks of bond yields rallying, this week saw the bond yields tapering, albeit marginally, the overall sentiments were impacted by the US shutdown. The lower bond yields could also be reflective of more rate cut expectations. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.170% and a low of 4.079%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|03-Oct-25
|97.72
|97.85
|97.95
|97.60
|02-Oct-25
|97.85
|97.70
|98.13
|97.52
|01-Oct-25
|97.71
|97.82
|97.88
|97.46
|30-Sep-25
|97.78
|97.91
|98.04
|97.63
|29-Sep-25
|97.91
|98.17
|98.18
|97.77
|26-Sep-25
|98.15
|98.50
|98.53
|98.13
Data Source: Bloomberg
After falling bouncing in the previous week, the US dollar index tapered below 98; to close at 97.72 levels. The uncertainty caused by the US shutdown led to further weakening of the US dollar. The 100-level still remains a major resistance. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.18 and a low of 97.46 during the current week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|03-Oct-25
|6.514
|6.519
|6.523
|6.505
|02-Oct-25
|6.519
|6.519
|6.519
|6.519
|01-Oct-25
|6.523
|6.573
|6.600
|6.519
|30-Sep-25
|6.571
|6.558
|6.574
|6.533
|29-Sep-25
|6.563
|6.525
|6.576
|6.518
|26-Sep-25
|6.517
|6.504
|6.524
|6.489
Data Source: RBI
After 2 weeks of rallying, India bond yields were flat at 6.514% levels. The RBI lived by the expectation that there would be no rate cut in the October MPC. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.600% and a low of 6.505%. For FY26, government borrowings are ₹10,000 Crore lower, which should keep yields soft.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|03-Oct-25
|88.735
|88.749
|88.816
|88.664
|02-Oct-25
|88.720
|88.669
|88.883
|88.585
|01-Oct-25
|88.683
|88.786
|88.856
|88.612
|30-Sep-25
|88.841
|88.738
|88.877
|88.673
|29-Sep-25
|88.704
|88.661
|88.802
|88.624
|26-Sep-25
|88.677
|88.774
|88.792
|88.638
Data Source: RBI
USDINR weakened further this week from ₹88.677/$ to ₹88.735/$ levels. RBI repeatedly intervened at ₹89/$, which stemmed the fall in rupee. RBI has avoided a rate cut in October, to prevent a further fall in the rupee. However, hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹88.585/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.883/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|03-Oct-25
|64.53
|64.38
|65.02
|64.20
|02-Oct-25
|64.11
|65.45
|66.15
|64.00
|01-Oct-25
|65.35
|66.18
|66.57
|65.05
|30-Sep-25
|67.02
|67.50
|67.71
|66.84
|29-Sep-25
|67.97
|69.50
|69.91
|67.52
|26-Sep-25
|70.13
|69.54
|70.76
|69.11
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent Crude fell sharply from $70.13/bbl to $64.53/bbl, as markets expected another sharp supply spike by the OPEC in its upcoming meeting. Russia may curb oil exports, but the impact was likely to be limited amidst oversupply. For now, OPEC additional supplies are driving prices. Brent Crude touched a high of $69.91/bbl and a low of $64.00/bbl.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|03-Oct-25
|3,886.83
|3,857.92
|3,891.85
|3,838.05
|02-Oct-25
|3,856.53
|3,866.66
|3,897.20
|3,819.51
|01-Oct-25
|3,865.80
|3,858.84
|3,895.45
|3,853.44
|30-Sep-25
|3,858.51
|3,833.84
|3,871.87
|3,793.18
|29-Sep-25
|3,833.93
|3,758.59
|3,834.58
|3,757.62
|28-Sep-25
|3,766.94
|3,764.63
|3,772.53
|3,763.54
|26-Sep-25
|3,760.24
|3,748.18
|3,783.88
|3,734.58
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold spiked from $3,760.24/oz to $3,886.83/oz this week, as the US shutdown gave another reason for safe-haven rush. In India, spot 24K gold crossed ₹1,20,000 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $3,897.20/oz and low of $3,757.62/oz. Gold will get another big fillip if the Fed chooses to cut rates further in its late October FOMC meet!
