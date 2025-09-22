Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to September 20, 2025

INDO-US TRADE DEAL WILL COME AT A STEEP COST
President Trump put tough conditions for H1-B visas for emigrants, underlining that the Indo-US trade deal (even if it happens) would come at a steep cost. India has a big stake in the US economy, and hence it has to tackle this challenge very sensitively.
Next week, the DIPP will publish the core sector growth for August 2025. At the same time, the US BEA will announce final estimate of Q2 GDP growth and the PCE inflation for August 2025. That will broadly set the agenda for Fed rate action in 2025.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|19-Sep-25
|4.139
|4.110
|4.145
|4.106
|18-Sep-25
|4.104
|4.081
|4.137
|4.043
|17-Sep-25
|4.076
|4.032
|4.091
|3.990
|16-Sep-25
|4.026
|4.037
|4.064
|4.022
|15-Sep-25
|4.034
|4.080
|4.089
|4.030
|12-Sep-25
|4.060
|4.030
|4.083
|4.026
Data Source: Bloomberg
After the US bond yields tapered sharply in previous week, the current week saw yields inching up. Bond yields had already factored 3 rate cuts in 2025, so the Fed statement was hardly a surprise. The rise in bond yields could be more due to pre-emptive selling in bonds. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.145% and a low of 3.990%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|19-Sep-25
|97.64
|97.34
|97.81
|97.27
|18-Sep-25
|97.35
|96.93
|97.60
|96.84
|17-Sep-25
|96.87
|96.62
|97.07
|96.22
|16-Sep-25
|96.63
|97.34
|97.39
|96.56
|15-Sep-25
|97.30
|97.63
|97.70
|97.27
|12-Sep-25
|97.55
|97.52
|97.86
|97.49
Data Source: Bloomberg
Over the last couple of months, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been persistently under 100. This week, the dollar index even briefly dipped below 97, before bouncing back. Markets expect the rate cuts and the tariff wars to weaken the dollar; as would de-dollarization. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 97.81 and a low of 96.56 during the current week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|19-Sep-25
|6.489
|6.510
|6.531
|6.485
|18-Sep-25
|6.509
|6.471
|6.513
|6.471
|17-Sep-25
|6.466
|6.483
|6.483
|6.465
|16-Sep-25
|6.490
|6.494
|6.497
|6.483
|15-Sep-25
|6.492
|6.486
|6.504
|6.486
|12-Sep-25
|6.483
|6.466
|6.491
|6.451
Data Source: RBI
India bond yields were up marginally from 6.483% to 6.489% levels this week. It is still not clear if the RBI will cut rates in October, although one or two cuts look likely by March 2026. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.531% and a low of 6.465%. The restrained government borrowing program is also keeping yields in check.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|19-Sep-25
|88.100
|88.207
|88.343
|88.052
|18-Sep-25
|88.206
|87.891
|88.291
|87.834
|17-Sep-25
|87.745
|87.879
|87.910
|87.662
|16-Sep-25
|87.883
|88.069
|88.160
|87.878
|15-Sep-25
|88.122
|88.279
|88.302
|88.115
|12-Sep-25
|88.277
|88.298
|88.431
|88.232
Data Source: RBI
USDINR gained marginally this week from ₹88.277/$ to ₹88.100/$ levels. This is despite the fact that RBI did not intervene. However, rate cuts will have the impact of weakening the rupee. Hedging pressures have abated this week. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹87.662/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.343/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|19-Sep-25
|66.68
|67.46
|67.57
|66.44
|18-Sep-25
|67.44
|68.00
|68.42
|67.19
|17-Sep-25
|67.95
|68.53
|68.59
|67.62
|16-Sep-25
|68.47
|67.47
|68.69
|67.01
|15-Sep-25
|67.44
|67.33
|67.85
|66.78
|12-Sep-25
|66.99
|66.24
|68.17
|65.71
Data Source: Bloomberg
Contrasting factors are playing on Brent prices. Higher OPEC supplies and weak global demand for oil are keeping a cap on oil prices. At the same time, possible Russian sanctions are offering support to oil prices. Brent was in a tight range this week. For the week, Brent Crude touched a high of $68.69/bbl and a low of $66.44/bbl.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|19-Sep-25
|3,684.98
|3,645.04
|3,686.33
|3,632.28
|18-Sep-25
|3,644.36
|3,659.40
|3,673.18
|3,627.89
|17-Sep-25
|3,660.04
|3,691.80
|3,707.70
|3,645.44
|16-Sep-25
|3,689.80
|3,678.84
|3,703.23
|3,674.66
|15-Sep-25
|3,679.13
|3,644.40
|3,685.65
|3,626.60
|14-Sep-25
|3,638.26
|3,644.79
|3,646.19
|3,636.92
|12-Sep-25
|3,643.13
|3,635.01
|3,656.86
|3,630.48
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold spiked from $3,643/oz to $3,685/oz this week, as de-dollarization gave a boost to gold prices. In India, spot gold crossed ₹1,10,000 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $3,707.70/oz and low of $3,626.60/oz. Two more Fed rate cuts will also reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold; making it more attractive.
